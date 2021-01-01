« previous next »
Boston Bosox

R.I.P. Peter Cormack
Very Sad News one of my Favourite players at LFC
R.I. P, Peter


https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-deeply-saddened-passing-peter-cormack
Red Ol

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:47:40 am »
Sad news. RIP Peter
DangerScouse

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:55:16 am »
RIP, Peter.
koptommy93

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:02:08 am »
Would love to be able to open the website without being told to go to the club shop, feels disrespectful.
Yorkykopite

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:02:12 am »
Loved him as a kid. A key member of Shankly's last team and Paisley's first.

The diving header in front of the Anny to win the 1972 Derby. Breaking the deadlock to send us on our way to the Title against Leeds over the Easter. Dragging us back into the game in one of those incredible comebacks at Anfield v Birmingham. The elegant, high-stepping runs down the left. The courage to go full-throttle into challenges against bigger, meatier men. The number 5 on his jersey which came to mean only one thing at Liverpool -an elegant left-sided midfield player. And the immaculate performance in arguably Liverpool's most accomplished and complete Final of them all - the 1974 FA Cup victory.

RIP Peter. Thanks so much for the memories. 
12C

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:11:02 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:02:12 am
Loved him as a kid. A key member of Shankly's last team and Paisley's first.

The diving header in front of the Anny to win the 1972 Derby. Breaking the deadlock to send us on our way to the Title against Leeds over the Easter. Dragging us back into the game in one of those incredible comebacks at Anfield v Birmingham. The elegant, high-stepping runs down the left. The courage to go full-throttle into challenges against bigger, meatier men. The number 5 on his jersey which came to mean only one thing at Liverpool -an elegant left-sided midfield player. And the immaculate performance in arguably Liverpool's most accomplished and complete Final of them all - the 1974 FA Cup victory.

RIP Peter. Thanks so much for the memories.

Ahhh, Yorkie. The memories
A man who looked about 8stone dripping wet but who was scared of no one. The master of the back headed flick.
That 72-73 team were all grisly strong, scared of no one included that shower of thugs from Leeds. He was such a cultured player. Should have been a Scotland regular too. :'(
 
Son of Spion

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:16:43 am »
RIP, Peter.

Another player I used to love watching play at Anfield.

Thanks for the memories. ♥️
So Howard Philips

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:23:03 am »
One of the,relatively, unsung heroes in our history.

Another sad loss.
Boston Bosox

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:27:48 am »
Here is his goal V Everton in 1972

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jcRNkZV-28
Cafe De Paris

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:34:42 am »
Sad news. What a wonderful player.
paisley1977

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:39:52 am »
Another good un gone. R.I.P Peter
paulrazor

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:47:25 am »
RIP
Crosby Nick

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:49:53 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:02:12 am
Loved him as a kid. A key member of Shankly's last team and Paisley's first.

The diving header in front of the Anny to win the 1972 Derby. Breaking the deadlock to send us on our way to the Title against Leeds over the Easter. Dragging us back into the game in one of those incredible comebacks at Anfield v Birmingham. The elegant, high-stepping runs down the left. The courage to go full-throttle into challenges against bigger, meatier men. The number 5 on his jersey which came to mean only one thing at Liverpool -an elegant left-sided midfield player. And the immaculate performance in arguably Liverpool's most accomplished and complete Final of them all - the 1974 FA Cup victory.

RIP Peter. Thanks so much for the memories. 

In the late 80s/early 90s I got a video for Christmas called Beating the Blues with loads of highlights from games including the Sandy Brown own goal, the one we won from 2 down with Heighway scoring, the 5-0 at Goodison and the game you mentioned here.

Until then I hadnt heard the name as I guess he wasnt as big a name as the players everyone knew from that era. But he clearly was a very good player and players a big part in our success back then.

RIP Peter.
Gladbach73

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:52:29 am »
Loved Peter Cormack as a key member of Shanks team, the Derby winner, but always seemed to have a cultured knack of hitting or heading a back pass to Clem over the bodies of at least two or three of the opposition attackers!. At first youd panic, then realise he knew what he was doing. RIP Peter, another of our legends gone to meet Shanks in heaven.
The Final Third

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:06:24 am »
Quote
Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of former midfielder Peter Cormack, aged 78.

The Scot  a league, UEFA Cup and FA Cup winner during a four-year spell with the club between 1972 and 1976  died on Thursday night.

Signed by Bill Shankly from Nottingham Forest, the skilful Cormack would go on to be a key figure in the successes of the legendary managers final seasons in charge of the Reds.

He debuted against Derby County in September 1972 and then opened his Liverpool goalscoring account just a week later with an Anfield strike versus Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It was a first season of multiple highs for Cormack and his new club, and he quickly endeared himself to Reds supporters with a late winning goal in the Merseyside derby on home soil in October. It was a terrific feeling and I didnt spend much money that night! he later said.

By that campaigns end, Peter had made 52 appearances in all competitions and scored 10 goals, helping Shanklys men clinch the First Division championship for the first time since 1965-66 and playing every minute of the two-legged UEFA Cup final as Liverpool beat Borussia Monchengladbach to lift their first piece of European silverware.

Cormack repeated that personal output in 1973-74 with 57 matches and 11 goals, including eight starts in the FA Cup run that culminated in a comprehensive Wembley win over Newcastle United.

He continued to feature regularly following the appointment of Bob Paisley as Liverpool manager in 1974, but his career at Anfield was sadly to be curtailed by a knee cartilage issue that escalated in December 1975.

On what would prove to be his final appearance for the club, Peter provided the winning goal in a 1-0 home victory over Manchester City.

Ive always had this problem with my knee, my cartilage was cracked, he explained. I was told I could keep playing but that eventually it would give way. One day it did just that.

He departed the Reds in November 1976 having totalled 178 appearances and 26 goals, moving to Bristol City, which was followed by a second playing spell at Hibernian  with whom he had begun his professional career.

Cormack switched to management with Partick Thistle in late 1980 and would subsequently take charge of Anorthosis and Botswana, before returning to the dugout in the early 2000s with Cowdenbeath and Greenock Morton.

The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool FC are with Peters family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.

RIP Peter Cormack, 1946-2024
Yorkykopite

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:08:21 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:49:53 am
In the late 80s/early 90s I got a video for Christmas called Beating the Blues with loads of highlights from games including the Sandy Brown own goal, the one we won from 2 down with Heighway scoring, the 5-0 at Goodison and the game you mentioned here.

Until then I hadnt heard the name as I guess he wasnt as big a name as the players everyone knew from that era. But he clearly was a very good player and players a big part in our success back then.

RIP Peter.

He suffered from knee problems, which is partly why he faded from the team in 1976. The other reason was Ray Kennedy. I remember once reading that he was Keegan's best mate in th team and I used to wonder whether Cormack leaving loosened one of the strings that tied Kevin to Liverpool. Another one might have been loosened when Joey Jones replaced Alec Lindsay at left back since Keegan went out of his way in his autobiography to say that Liverpool missed his cultured passing from the back.

Anyway, that's another story. But Cormack, as 12C and others have said, epitomised the elan of Shankly's second great side. It was an elan with a hard, nuggety, mineral core to it. Peter represented that as well as anybody.
John C

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:15:27 am »
Some  great messages in here already.
He was unassuming and one of the least stars of the squad whilst being hugely important.

Was it Peter who roomed with Kevin Keegan on away trips?

RIP Peter, thanks for the memories.
NickoH

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:21:05 am »
RIP Peter

YNWA
redgriffin73

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:25:38 am »
RIP :(
Boston Bosox

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:38:28 am »
From LFC History

Player Profile
Cormack had already attracted Shankly's attention as a 20-year-old Scottish international with Hibernian, possibly under the recommendation of Bill's brother Bob, who managed Cormack while he was on loan at Toronto City in 1967. He entertained fans with his brilliant tricks on the ball. His experience and creativity added something extra to the Liverpool squad that had narrowly missed out on the championship in 1971/72. It was a lightning deal according to the Daily Mail when Cormack was transferred to Liverpool. Forest secretary Ken Smales told the Daily Mail: Liverpool moved fast. I didnt know anything about the transfer until a few hours before it went through. Cormack had a few weeks of pre-season training behind him at Forest when he arrived at Liverpool in the summer of 1972, mainly consisting of running through the woods. When he told Shankly how he had been preparing for the season Shankly looked incredulously at him and said: 'Snooker champions don't do swimming every day.' Cormack was an important part of Shankly's 'new' team that won not only the first division title for the first time in seven years but also the club's first-ever European trophy, the UEFA Cup. Cormack had to wait until the seventh game of the season at Derby's Baseball Ground before being handed his debut, but he scored in his first game at home against Wolves the following week. His highlight came in his first Merseyside derby three months into his Liverpool career when he headed the winner with 13 minutes to go. "When you score the winner against Everton you're a hero for life," Cormack told LFC Magazine. "Larry Lloyd picked me up as we celebrated and said: 'You've made it now.' It was a terrific feeling and I didn't spend much money that night." Cormack never looked back after that, finishing with 52 games with ten goals to boot in his debut campaign.

The 1973/74 season was another successful one for Cormack. He figured in all 42 league matches and added an FA Cup winners' medal to his collection. He was again a regular in the following season and aged 29 when the 1975/76 season began, he looked to have a couple of years of success ahead of him at Anfield but his campaign finished in December. "I've always had this problem with my knee," Cormack told Mark Platt. "My cartilage was cracked. I was told I could keep playing, but that eventually, it would give way. One day it did just that, after a game against Manchester City, and I never played for Liverpool again." While Cormack was recuperating Bob Paisley converted Ray Kennedy from a lumbering forward into a left-sided midfielder so successfully that on Cormack's return he was surplus to requirements and no real surprise when he moved on to first division Bristol City in November 1976 after being stuck in the reserves. Thirty-four-year-old Cormack left Bristol in 1980 after the club was relegated and returned to Hibernian where he started his career. After a brief spell, he moved to Partick Thistle where he was the manager for four years. His managerial career took him to far-away places like Cyprus and Botswana. His last job was with Greenock Morton, who he left in 2002 and he went on to take part an gold events and work as an after dinner speaker. His son, also Peter, made 234 league appearances in the Scottish lower divisions between 1990 and 2006. In 2020 it was announced that Cormack was suffering from dementia. He passed away aged 78 on 10 October 2024.
Boston Bosox

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:41:00 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 11:15:27 am
Some  great messages in here already.
He was unassuming and one of the least stars of the squad whilst being hugely important.

Was it Peter who roomed with Kevin Keegan on away trips?

RIP Peter, thanks for the memories.

Yes 

From LFC History


Articles
Cormack animated about being drafted in to help operate Keegan circus
PETER CORMACK has been drafted in by Liverpool legend Kevin Keegan to help run his soccer skills initiative in Scotland.

Keegan will officially unveil his "Soccer Circus" - a project that combines computer technology and football skills - tomorrow morning. The pair roomed together when they were at Anfield and have maintained a close friendship so Cormack is hoping Keegan's latest venture - the first of its kind in Britain - will be as big a success as he was on the park.

He said: "I've stayed good friends with Kevin and I was delighted that he asked me to get involved. I'm really excited about the whole thing and just looking forward to getting started."

The centre, based at Braehead in Glasgow, features a dressing room-style booth where teams taking part will be given a team-talk by an on-screen coach before moving on to other areas of the Circus where each player is awarded points for how they perform in the tasks. There's even a superleague for those at the top of their game where they face up to 19 life-size computerised players.

Cormack added: "It is the first of its kind in Britain and we're hoping that it will help people hone their football skills.

"There are a range of animated games to take part in, there will be rooms which are all designed to put your skills to the test, from knocking the dummies down to putting lights out by dribbling the ball over them.

"Kevin has ploughed a lot of his own time and money into the project and chose Scotland because of our obvious love of the game up here.

"Overall though, it's just good fun and it's something that people of all ages can enjoy."
Barneylfc∗

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:41:00 am »
Sad news. Another great gone. RIP Peter.
Red_Mist

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:56:42 am »
Very sad news. RIP Peter.
Red Star

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:59:53 am »
Sad news.

RIP, Peter
Boston Bosox

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:06:12 pm »
FROM THE COWSHED TO THE KOP
Kevin Keegan
The Kopites loved Peters style of play. One minute he would be breaking up an opposition attack and seconds later he would appear in our opponents penalty box having a pop at goal.Shanks devised his own special methods of motivating Liverpool players and boosting their confidence. With me hed regularly say,Eh son, just go out there and drop hand grenades.With Peter he would constantly tell him that he was the final piece of the jigsaw for our side  and he was absolutely right.Peters signing added a touch of class to our midfield and it was no accident that in his four years at Anfield Liverpool won two League Championships, the FA Cup and the UEFA Cup twice.I have no doubt that if Peter had managed to avoid the knee injuries that eventually cost him a regular place in the side he would have been part of the squad that went to Rome and won Liverpools first European Cup in May 1977.Peter and I quickly became good friends rooming together at away games,where we would spend hours discussing team tactics and analysing our opponents strengths and weaknesses.That was where our interest in coaching and football management began to take root.Time and time again,Peter proved his loyalty and friendship on and off the football pitch. In 1974 Liverpool played a pre-season game against Kaiserslautern in Germany. I was sent off after I waded into one of their players who went right over the ball on Ray Kennedy, who had just signed from Arsenal. To be honest,I happened to be first in a queue of several Liverpool players who rushed to exact retribution, and following the subsequent melee the referee sent me off.Liverpool were keen not to see me suspended and after the match club officials claimed it was a case of mistaken identity.Peter Cormack came forward and suggested that because we were similar in height, build and had the same hairstyle that Liverpool say it was him who flattened the German.



rafathegaffa83

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:06:18 pm »
RIP
gjr1

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:22:56 pm »
Sad day

RIP
9 kemlyn road

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:04:37 pm »
Very sad news .Peter was a wonderful midfielder who added style and class to that 72-73 side that was just about to take off and, in shanks words , conquer the bloody world  .

An integral part of that rather overlooked league winning side side in our history ,but went on to win the league and our first European trophy ,the ueafa cup that season .an FA cup winners medal in 74 .his high stepping running style and slender frame belied his strength and skill and was a very important piece of shanks new look 70s side.

Rest in peace Peter  and thanks for the memories .
 
KC7

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:22:24 pm »
One of those names you've heard of even if you hadn't seen him play. RIP Peter.
12C

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:33:37 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:08:21 am
He suffered from knee problems, which is partly why he faded from the team in 1976. The other reason was Ray Kennedy. I remember once reading that he was Keegan's best mate in th team and I used to wonder whether Cormack leaving loosened one of the strings that tied Kevin to Liverpool. Another one might have been loosened when Joey Jones replaced Alec Lindsay at left back since Keegan went out of his way in his autobiography to say that Liverpool missed his cultured passing from the back.

Anyway, that's another story. But Cormack, as 12C and others have said, epitomised the elan of Shankly's second great side. It was an elan with a hard, nuggety, mineral core to it. Peter represented that as well as anybody.

Alec Lindsay scored the best goal that never was in the 74 cup final. That team was bloody hard. 
I recall Malcolm McDonald going in on Clem and finding himself faced with Smith, Lloyd, Lindsay and Clem himself, all waiting to sort him out.  And that was after Clem knocked his teeth out at St James Park. One of the reasons I think he was missing at Wembley  in 74 was he didnt fancy playing against Smith and Lindsay never mind Hughes and Thompson.
They also went toe to toe with the Leeds thugs at the charity shield that same year.
Boston Bosox

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:45:29 pm »
Liverpool v Leeds United 23-04-1973


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_gZ01VVqbpY
vivabobbygraham

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 10:27:48 am
Here is his goal V Everton in 1972

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jcRNkZV-28

Thanks for sharing, mate. I remember it well. Like you Peter was a particular favourite of mine with his gazelle like running.

RIP Peter Cormack. A Liverpool giant.
Yorkykopite

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #32 on: Today at 03:04:29 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 02:45:29 pm
Liverpool v Leeds United 23-04-1973


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_gZ01VVqbpY

I suspect the moments of delirium after we scored in that game have never been surpassed at Anfield. Equalled maybe on a handful of occasions. But never surpassed.

Peter was a key figure in some incredible matches for the Reds.
FlashingBlade

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #33 on: Today at 03:25:16 pm »
Another Red passes from my...our....youth, another sad day.


Lots of lovely words here and spot on especially Yorkykopite, though I challenge 'delirium never surpassed'.. I give you St.Etienne....but not a place for such discussion, maybe one for another thread. The best Anfield celebrations after a goal/win.

Anyhoo...back to Peter...lovely footballer...72/73 was my first regular season at Anfield and the league ( and UEFA Cup) my firsts of many...thanks for the memories Peter.
MonsLibpool

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #34 on: Today at 03:43:29 pm »
Sad news. He played a bit before my time but I've watched some videos (especially his goal against Everton).
gazzam1963

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #35 on: Today at 05:18:31 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:33:37 pm
Alec Lindsay scored the best goal that never was in the 74 cup final. That team was bloody hard. 
I recall Malcolm McDonald going in on Clem and finding himself faced with Smith, Lloyd, Lindsay and Clem himself, all waiting to sort him out.  And that was after Clem knocked his teeth out at St James Park. One of the reasons I think he was missing at Wembley  in 74 was he didnt fancy playing against Smith and Lindsay never mind Hughes and Thompson.
They also went toe to toe with the Leeds thugs at the charity shield that same year.

A fine player was cormack one of my boyhood heroes alongside many other in that shankly side , just rewatched that Lindsay  goal and what a disgrace , keegan never even touches the ball in a presumed one two and he was still a yard onside , fancy being robbed of that wonderful moment , RIP Peter cormack
Stubbins

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #36 on: Today at 06:23:00 pm »
Saddened by todays news. Peter Cormack was just a wonderful footballer. Traditional inside forward at Hibs & Forest, Scottish and hard as nails, despite his slender frame. No wonder Shanks loved him - we all did. The final piece of the jigsaw as Shanks once called him. He took on the role of an attacking midfielder so well, vital goals at vital times on the occasions when Tosh & Keegan were firing blanks. I honestly believe if he hadn't suffered that serious knee injury we'd be talking about him today as one of our all time greats.

Thanks Peter for those wonderful times and marvellous memories of heady days in the early 70s. RIP.
Boston always unofficial

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #37 on: Today at 07:03:36 pm »
This is to bad,has the same first name as me so obviously as a kid it meant i could play for Liverpool.RIP.
Crosby Nick

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #38 on: Today at 07:09:31 pm »
Nice tribute from the club. On Twitter, think most will get that redirect thing. Never knew he played against, and scored against Real Madrid for Hibernian.

https://xcancel.com/LFC/status/1844800133088870760
