Loved him as a kid. A key member of Shankly's last team and Paisley's first.



The diving header in front of the Anny to win the 1972 Derby. Breaking the deadlock to send us on our way to the Title against Leeds over the Easter. Dragging us back into the game in one of those incredible comebacks at Anfield v Birmingham. The elegant, high-stepping runs down the left. The courage to go full-throttle into challenges against bigger, meatier men. The number 5 on his jersey which came to mean only one thing at Liverpool -an elegant left-sided midfield player. And the immaculate performance in arguably Liverpool's most accomplished and complete Final of them all - the 1974 FA Cup victory.



RIP Peter. Thanks so much for the memories.