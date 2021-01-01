« previous next »
R.I.P. Peter Cormack

Boston Bosox

R.I.P. Peter Cormack
Today at 09:45:03 am
Very Sad News one of my Favourite players at LFC
R.I. P, Peter


https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-deeply-saddened-passing-peter-cormack
Red Ol

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
Reply #1 on: Today at 09:47:40 am
Sad news. RIP Peter
DangerScouse

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
Reply #2 on: Today at 09:55:16 am
RIP, Peter.
koptommy93

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
Reply #3 on: Today at 10:02:08 am
Would love to be able to open the website without being told to go to the club shop, feels disrespectful.
Yorkykopite

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
Reply #4 on: Today at 10:02:12 am
Loved him as a kid. A key member of Shankly's last team and Paisley's first.

The diving header in front of the Anny to win the 1972 Derby. Breaking the deadlock to send us on our way to the Title against Leeds over the Easter. Dragging us back into the game in one of those incredible comebacks at Anfield v Birmingham. The elegant, high-stepping runs down the left. The courage to go full-throttle into challenges against bigger, meatier men. The number 5 on his jersey which came to mean only one thing at Liverpool -an elegant left-sided midfield player. And the immaculate performance in arguably Liverpool's most accomplished and complete Final of them all - the 1974 FA Cup victory.

RIP Peter. Thanks so much for the memories. 
