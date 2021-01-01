Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
[
4
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections (Read 2867 times)
Betty Blue
37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,921
JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #120 on:
Yesterday
at 10:12:28 pm »
Aleksandr Mostovoi
(
Russia
)
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Robinred
Wanted for burglary.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,390
Red since '64
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #121 on:
Yesterday
at 10:24:14 pm »
Angel Di Maria (Argentina)
IMG_0211.jpeg
(67.49 kB, 560x1272 - viewed 2 times.)
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin
Crosby Nick
He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 116,208
Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #122 on:
Yesterday
at 11:00:00 pm »
Luis Perea (Colombia)
Logged
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
Popcorn
Sore bollocks
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,242
It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #123 on:
Yesterday
at 11:03:42 pm »
Carlos Kameni
Cameroon
Logged
Lastrador
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,074
Not Italian
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #124 on:
Today
at 03:32:29 am »
Yassine Bounou
(Morocco)
Logged
red1977
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,477
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #125 on:
Today
at 06:47:28 am »
Juan Pablo Sorin - Argentina
Logged
Draex
Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,292
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #126 on:
Today
at 07:37:45 am »
Kovačić - Croatia
Logged
RobbieRedman
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,340
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #127 on:
Today
at 09:36:38 am »
Eric Bertrand Bailey -
Côte d'Ivoire
Logged
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,663
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #128 on:
Today
at 09:51:42 am »
Erik Olof Mellberg - Sweden
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
NICHOLLS
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,244
Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #129 on:
Today
at 09:55:45 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/V6dYk7fFmMA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/V6dYk7fFmMA</a>
Éder Militão (Brazil)
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
[
4
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Page created in 0.109 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.35]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2