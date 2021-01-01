« previous next »
Author Topic: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections  (Read 2867 times)

Offline Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 10:12:28 pm »
Aleksandr Mostovoi (Russia)

Offline Robinred

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 10:24:14 pm »
Angel Di Maria (Argentina)



Online Crosby Nick

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 11:00:00 pm »
Luis Perea (Colombia)

Offline Popcorn

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 11:03:42 pm »
Carlos Kameni
Cameroon
Offline Lastrador

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #124 on: Today at 03:32:29 am »
Yassine Bounou (Morocco)

Online red1977

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #125 on: Today at 06:47:28 am »
Juan Pablo Sorin - Argentina

Offline Draex

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #126 on: Today at 07:37:45 am »


Kovačić - Croatia
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #127 on: Today at 09:36:38 am »



Eric Bertrand Bailey - Côte d'Ivoire
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #128 on: Today at 09:51:42 am »
Erik Olof Mellberg - Sweden
Online NICHOLLS

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #129 on: Today at 09:55:45 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/V6dYk7fFmMA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/V6dYk7fFmMA</a>

Éder Militão (Brazil)
