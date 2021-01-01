Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Author
Topic: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections (Read 2448 times)
RobbieRedman
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,332
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #80 on:
Yesterday
at 06:25:42 pm »
David Josué Jiménez Silva - Spain(2)
- Spain(2)
Logged
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,661
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #81 on:
Yesterday
at 06:53:59 pm »
Stefan Savić - Montenegro
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
NICHOLLS
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,242
Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #82 on:
Yesterday
at 06:58:46 pm »
Marcos Senna (Spain #2)
Logged
tubby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 25,641
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #83 on:
Yesterday
at 08:10:13 pm »
Zubimendi
Turan
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
NICHOLLS
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,242
Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #84 on:
Yesterday
at 08:19:29 pm »
Marc-André ter Stegen (Germany)
Logged
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,661
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #85 on:
Yesterday
at 08:40:57 pm »
Dani Carvajal - Spain
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
RobbieRedman
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,332
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #86 on:
Yesterday
at 08:53:46 pm »
Sami Kedhira
-
Germany
Logged
Draex
Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,272
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #87 on:
Yesterday
at 09:10:03 pm »
David Beckham - England
Logged
Lastrador
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,064
Not Italian
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #88 on:
Yesterday
at 09:30:52 pm »
Miroslav Đukić (Yugoslavia)
Logged
red1977
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,467
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #89 on:
Yesterday
at 09:36:23 pm »
Ivan Zamorano - Chile
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 09:39:16 pm by red1977
»
Logged
Popcorn
Sore bollocks
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,239
It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #90 on:
Yesterday
at 10:00:15 pm »
Mahamadou Diarra Mali
Mali
Logged
Crosby Nick
He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 116,181
Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #91 on:
Yesterday
at 10:46:01 pm »
Cesc Fabregas (Spain)
Logged
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
Robinred
Wanted for burglary.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,385
Red since '64
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #92 on:
Yesterday
at 10:52:32 pm »
Giorgio Mamardashvili (Georgia)
IMG_0205.jpeg
(99.7 kB, 1142x1342 - viewed 2 times.)
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin
Betty Blue
37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,887
JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #93 on:
Yesterday
at 11:11:15 pm »
Jordi Alba
(
Esp
aña
x2)
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 71,400
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #94 on:
Yesterday
at 11:21:10 pm »
Robert Prosinecki
Logged
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 79,220
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #95 on:
Yesterday
at 11:31:01 pm »
[Finidi George (Niigeria
Casemiro (Brazil)
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 71,400
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #96 on:
Yesterday
at 11:35:19 pm »
Michael Reiziger
Logged
Betty Blue
37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,887
JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #97 on:
Yesterday
at 11:39:06 pm »
Jules Koundé
(
France
)
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Robinred
Wanted for burglary.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,385
Red since '64
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections Reply #98 on: Today at 12:04:02 am
«
Reply #98 on:
Today
at 12:04:02 am »
Joao Cancelo (Portugal)
IMG_0207.jpeg
(73.9 kB, 590x1422 - viewed 2 times.)
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin
Crosby Nick
He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 116,181
Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections Reply #99 on: Today at 12:06:07 am
«
Reply #99 on:
Today
at 12:06:07 am »
Diego Milito (Argentina)
Logged
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
Popcorn
Sore bollocks
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,239
It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections Reply #100 on: Today at 12:21:07 am
«
Reply #100 on:
Today
at 12:21:07 am »
Joan Capdevila - Spain
Logged
red1977
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,467
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections Reply #101 on: Today at 06:48:13 am
«
Reply #101 on:
Today
at 06:48:13 am »
Kaka - Brazil
Logged
Draex
Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,272
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections Reply #102 on: Today at 10:32:45 am
«
Reply #102 on:
Today
at 10:32:45 am »
Pedro - Spain
Logged
RobbieRedman
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,332
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections Reply #103 on: Today at 11:59:36 am
«
Reply #103 on:
Today
at 11:59:36 am »
Simao
- Portugal
Logged
NICHOLLS
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,242
Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections Reply #104 on: Today at 01:34:01 pm
«
Reply #104 on:
Today
at 01:34:01 pm »
Éver Banega (Argentina)
- a sexy mix of South American tenacity and technical skill. A combative playmaker to play with the disciplined Marcos Senna. A hero for both Valencia and Sevilla.
Logged
Lastrador
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,064
Not Italian
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections Reply #105 on: Today at 02:01:49 pm
«
Reply #105 on:
Today
at 02:01:49 pm »
Cosmin Contra
(Romania)
Logged
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,661
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections Reply #106 on: Today at 03:11:25 pm
«
Reply #106 on:
Today
at 03:11:25 pm »
Alejandro Balde - Spain x2
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
tubby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 25,641
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections Reply #107 on: Today at 03:13:25 pm
«
Reply #107 on:
Today
at 03:13:25 pm »
Rudiger
Filipe Luis
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
NICHOLLS
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,242
Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections Reply #108 on: Today at 03:25:40 pm
«
Reply #108 on:
Today
at 03:25:40 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/v/QMeKzCgSIfU #8. Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands)
#8.
Frenkie de Jong
(Netherlands)
Logged
