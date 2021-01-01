Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Author
Topic: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections (Read 1439 times)
Draex
Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,243
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #40 on:
Yesterday
at 08:51:16 am
Marcelo - Brazil
Logged
red1977
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,460
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #41 on:
Yesterday
at 12:06:03 pm
Sergio Ramos - 2nd Spanish pick
Logged
Popcorn
Sore bollocks
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,232
It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #42 on:
Yesterday
at 12:11:15 pm
Radamel Falcao.. Colombia
Logged
Crosby Nick
He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 116,139
Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #43 on:
Yesterday
at 12:31:41 pm
Luis Enrique (Spain)
Logged
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
Robinred
Wanted for burglary.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,372
Red since '64
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #44 on:
Yesterday
at 12:38:05 pm
Carles Puyol (Spain)
IMG_0191.jpeg
(116.42 kB, 1065x1566 - viewed 0 times.)
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin
Betty Blue
37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,855
JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #45 on:
Yesterday
at 03:09:30 pm
Pablo Aimar
(
Argentina
)
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 71,368
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #46 on:
Yesterday
at 03:16:35 pm
Federico Valverde
Logged
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 79,208
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #47 on:
Yesterday
at 03:29:14 pm
José María Giménez (Uruguay)
Rafael Marquez (Mexico)
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 71,368
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #48 on:
Yesterday
at 03:35:59 pm
Joaquín
(2nd Spanish pick)
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 03:37:40 pm by Samie
»
Logged
Betty Blue
37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,855
JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #49 on:
Yesterday
at 06:13:06 pm
Ruben Baraja
(
Esp
aña
)
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Robinred
Wanted for burglary.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,372
Red since '64
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #50 on:
Yesterday
at 06:43:04 pm
Phillip Cocu (Nederlands)
IMG_0197.jpeg
(115.15 kB, 1501x1534 - viewed 0 times.)
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin
Crosby Nick
He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 116,139
Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #51 on:
Yesterday
at 07:01:15 pm
Frank de Boer (Netherlands)
Logged
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
red1977
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,460
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #52 on:
Yesterday
at 08:21:55 pm
Deco - Portugal
Logged
Popcorn
Sore bollocks
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,232
It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #53 on:
Yesterday
at 08:30:09 pm
David Alaba - Austria
Logged
Betty Blue
37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,855
JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #54 on:
Yesterday
at 09:00:26 pm
Lastrador
picks -
Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands)
&
Mauro Silva (Brazil)
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Draex
Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,243
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #55 on:
Yesterday
at 09:16:27 pm
Diego Simeone - Argentina
Logged
RobbieRedman
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,328
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #56 on:
Today
at 12:14:57 am
Raphael Varane
- France
Logged
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,652
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #57 on:
Today
at 12:29:17 am
Ricardo Carvalho - Portugal
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
NICHOLLS
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,236
Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #58 on:
Today
at 03:21:36 am
Christian Panucci
Logged
tubby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 25,630
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #59 on:
Today
at 09:28:18 am
Mijatovic
Zambrotta
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
NICHOLLS
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,236
Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #60 on:
Today
at 09:49:24 am
Eric Abidal (France)
Logged
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,652
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #61 on:
Today
at 11:46:18 am
Wesley Sneijder - Holland
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 11:48:14 am by vivabobbygraham
»
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
RobbieRedman
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,328
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #62 on:
Today
at 11:52:04 am
Giovanni van Bronckhorst
-
Netherlands
Logged
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
