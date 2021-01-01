« previous next »
Author Topic: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections  (Read 1300 times)

Offline Draex

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 08:51:16 am »


Marcelo - Brazil
Offline red1977

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 12:06:03 pm »
Sergio Ramos - 2nd Spanish pick

Online Popcorn

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 12:11:15 pm »
Radamel Falcao.. Colombia
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 12:31:41 pm »
Luis Enrique (Spain)



Offline Robinred

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 12:38:05 pm »
Carles Puyol (Spain)



Offline Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 03:09:30 pm »
Pablo Aimar (Argentina)

Offline Samie

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 03:16:35 pm »
Federico Valverde

Offline Hazell

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 03:29:14 pm »
José María Giménez (Uruguay)



Rafael Marquez (Mexico)

Offline Samie

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 03:35:59 pm »
Joaquín

(2nd Spanish pick)

Offline Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 06:13:06 pm »
Ruben Baraja (España)

Offline Robinred

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 06:43:04 pm »
Phillip Cocu (Nederlands)


Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 07:01:15 pm »
Frank de Boer (Netherlands)

Offline red1977

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 08:21:55 pm »
Deco - Portugal

Online Popcorn

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 08:30:09 pm »
David Alaba - Austria
Offline Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:00:26 pm »
Lastrador picks -

Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands)



&

Mauro Silva (Brazil)

Offline Draex

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:16:27 pm »


Diego Simeone - Argentina
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #56 on: Today at 12:14:57 am »





Raphael Varane - France
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #57 on: Today at 12:29:17 am »
Ricardo Carvalho - Portugal

