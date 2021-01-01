« previous next »
Author Topic: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections  (Read 1184 times)

Online Draex

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:51:16 am »


Marcelo - Brazil
Online red1977

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #41 on: Today at 12:06:03 pm »
Sergio Ramos - 2nd Spanish pick

Online Popcorn

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #42 on: Today at 12:11:15 pm »
Radamel Falcao.. Colombia
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:31:41 pm »
Luis Enrique (Spain)



Offline Robinred

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:38:05 pm »
Carles Puyol (Spain)



Online Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #45 on: Today at 03:09:30 pm »
Pablo Aimar (Argentina)

Offline Samie

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #46 on: Today at 03:16:35 pm »
Federico Valverde

Online Hazell

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #47 on: Today at 03:29:14 pm »
José María Giménez (Uruguay)



Rafael Marquez (Mexico)

Offline Samie

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #48 on: Today at 03:35:59 pm »
Joaquín

(2nd Spanish pick)

Online Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #49 on: Today at 06:13:06 pm »
Ruben Baraja (España)

Offline Robinred

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #50 on: Today at 06:43:04 pm »
Phillip Cocu (Nederlands)


Online Crosby Nick

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #51 on: Today at 07:01:15 pm »
Frank de Boer (Netherlands)

Online red1977

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #52 on: Today at 08:21:55 pm »
Deco - Portugal

Online Popcorn

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #53 on: Today at 08:30:09 pm »
David Alaba - Austria
