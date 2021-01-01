Please
Draex




Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 08:51:16 am »
Marcelo - Brazil

red1977



Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 12:06:03 pm »
Sergio Ramos - 2nd Spanish pick

Popcorn




Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 12:11:15 pm »
Radamel Falcao.. Colombia

Crosby Nick





Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 12:31:41 pm »
Luis Enrique (Spain)



Robinred





Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 12:38:05 pm »
Carles Puyol (Spain)


Betty Blue




Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #45 on:
Today
at 03:09:30 pm »
Pablo Aimar
(
Argentina
)


Samie




Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #46 on:
Today
at 03:16:35 pm »
Federico Valverde

Hazell




Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #47 on:
Today
at 03:29:14 pm »
José María Giménez (Uruguay)
Rafael Marquez (Mexico)


Samie




Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #48 on:
Today
at 03:35:59 pm »
Joaquín
(2nd Spanish pick)
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 03:37:40 pm by Samie
»

Betty Blue




Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #49 on:
Today
at 06:13:06 pm »
Ruben Baraja
(
Esp
aña
)


Robinred





Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #50 on:
Today
at 06:43:04 pm »
Phillip Cocu (Nederlands)


Crosby Nick





Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 07:01:15 pm »
Frank de Boer (Netherlands)



red1977



Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 08:21:55 pm »
Deco - Portugal

Popcorn




Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 08:30:09 pm »
David Alaba - Austria

