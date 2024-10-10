« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections  (Read 883 times)

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,832
  • JFT96
The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« on: October 10, 2024, 06:27:46 pm »
In the second "invented in 1992" draft, we bring you the Sly Sports Revista de La Liga edition.

This is a La Liga draft where you can pick any player who graced the league between the 1992/93 season and the present day. No football exists outside of this period.



Rules:

- Performances before the 1992/93 season do not exist. All players are judged on their form while playing in La Liga, that includes domestic cups and in Europe. e.g. If you pick Michael Owen, you get the shit crocked version not the selfish talented twat.

- 10 from 10 nations + 1. Basically the same as 11 from 11 except you get ONE extra home nation player (i.e. a Spaniard).

- Each player must have made a minimum of 50 La Liga appearances.

- If any players have been capped for more than one nation, they default to whoever they have the most caps for.

- 2 hours per pick in the first few rounds, then down to 1 hour once we're all up to speed.

- Draft hours are 9am - 11pm GMT (but you can pick outside of these hours if it's your turn)

- PM the next drafter after you pick on pain of death.

Selection order:



Picks:

1. Hazell - Lionel Messi (Argentina), Xabi Alonso (España), Clarence Seedorf (Netherlands)

2. Samie - Ronaldinho (Brazil), Claude Makélélé (France), Fernando Hierro (España)

3. Betty Blue - Ronaldo (Brazil), Gareth Bale (Wales), Yaya Toure (Ivory Coast)

4. Robinred - Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria), Antoine Griezmann (France), Vinicius Jnr (Brazil)

5. Crosby Nick - Michael Laudrup (Denmark), Davor Suker (Croatia), Roberto Carlos (Brazil)

6. Popcorn - Andres Iniesta (España), Toni Kroos (Germany), Neymar (Brazil)

7. red1977 - Zinedine Zidane (France), Sergio Busquets (Spain), Fabio Cannavaro (Italy)

8. Lastrador - Xavi (España), Diego Forlan (Uruguay), Roberto Ayala (Argentina)

9. Draex - Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Karim Benzema (France), Ronald Koeman (Holland)

10. RobbieRedman - Luka Modric (Croatia), Rivaldo (Brazil), Javier Mascherano (Argentina)

11. Vivabobbygraham - Romario (Brazil), Thierry Henry (France), Mesut Özil (Germany)

12. Nicholls - Luis Figo (Portugal), Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon), David Villa (Spain)

13. Tubby - Luis Suarez (Uruguay), Fernando Redondo (Argentina), Ivan Rakitic (Croatia), Pepe (Portugal)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:39:36 pm by Betty Blue »
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,185
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #1 on: October 10, 2024, 07:11:00 pm »
Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,347
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #2 on: October 10, 2024, 07:14:24 pm »
Ronaldinho

Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,832
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #3 on: October 10, 2024, 09:12:53 pm »
The Real Ronaldo - Brazil

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,362
  • Red since '64
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #4 on: October 10, 2024, 09:43:01 pm »
Hristo Stoichkov - Bulgaria
« Last Edit: October 10, 2024, 11:21:40 pm by Robinred »
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,100
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #5 on: October 10, 2024, 10:08:59 pm »
Michael Laudrup (Denmark)



Logged

Offline Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,230
  • It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #6 on: October 10, 2024, 11:47:17 pm »
Andres Iniesta - Spain

Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,453
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #7 on: October 11, 2024, 08:31:53 am »
Zinedine Zidane - France

Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,832
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #8 on: October 11, 2024, 11:06:24 am »
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,221
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #9 on: October 11, 2024, 11:31:11 am »


Ronaldo - Portugal
« Last Edit: October 11, 2024, 05:19:16 pm by Draex »
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,319
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #10 on: October 11, 2024, 01:10:47 pm »



Luka Modric (Croatia)
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,643
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #11 on: October 11, 2024, 01:27:06 pm »
Romario - Brazil

 Johan Cruyff when asked to name the greatest player he ever coached.

"It has to be Romário. You never knew what to expect with him. His technique was outstanding, and he scored goals from every possible position, most of them with his toe, funnily enough."
« Last Edit: October 11, 2024, 02:22:21 pm by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline NICHOLLS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,233
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #12 on: October 11, 2024, 02:24:37 pm »


Luís Figo
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,627
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #13 on: October 11, 2024, 03:37:28 pm »
Suarez



Redondo

Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline NICHOLLS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,233
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #14 on: October 11, 2024, 04:16:00 pm »
Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0IvD1eYj4lA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0IvD1eYj4lA</a>

Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,643
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #15 on: October 11, 2024, 04:53:45 pm »
Thierry Henry - France

Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,319
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #16 on: October 11, 2024, 05:14:32 pm »



Rivaldo (Brazil)
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,221
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #17 on: October 11, 2024, 05:19:01 pm »


Benzema - France
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,058
  • Not Italian
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #18 on: October 11, 2024, 07:27:03 pm »
Diego Forlan (Uruguay)

Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,453
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #19 on: October 11, 2024, 08:02:30 pm »
Sergio Busquets - Spain

Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,100
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #20 on: October 11, 2024, 10:36:40 pm »
Davor uker (Croatia)

Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,362
  • Red since '64
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 01:04:33 am »
Antoine Griezemann - France







Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,832
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 01:17:37 am »
Gareth Bale (Wales)

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,347
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 01:24:41 am »
Claude Makélélé

Logged

Offline Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,230
  • It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 02:23:31 am »
Toni Kroos - Germany
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:31:13 am by Popcorn »
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,185
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:59:48 am »
Xabi Alonso (Spain)


Clarence Seedorf (Netherlands)

Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,832
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:07:17 am »
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,832
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 11:10:58 am »
Yaya Toure (Ivory Coast)

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,362
  • Red since '64
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 11:28:06 am »
Vinicius Jnr (Brazil)

Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,100
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 11:42:19 am »
Roberto Carlos (Brazil)

Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,453
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 03:40:13 pm »
Fabio Cannavaro -  italy

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:53:57 pm by red1977 »
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,058
  • Not Italian
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 04:22:54 pm »
Roberto Ayala (Argentina)








Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,221
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 04:49:52 pm »


Ronald Koeman - Holland
Logged

Offline Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,230
  • It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 06:46:04 pm »
Neymar Brazil
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,319
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 06:50:59 pm »



Javier Mascherano - Argentina
Logged

Offline NICHOLLS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,233
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 09:51:34 pm »


David Villa (Spain)

An all-round forward who was a prolific goalscorer (between 2003-2014 only Messi had more goals), versatile (able to play as a centre forward, secondary striker or wingforward) and a great team player (off-ball workrate, creativity and intelligent movement).

"Villa is not only there to finish plays. Villa is synonymous with depth. It means always being ready to open passing lanes, to draw defenders and thus freeing space for others."
Johan Cruyff

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Iri0XKVHV68" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Iri0XKVHV68</a>
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,627
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 10:06:04 pm »
Rakitic



Pepe

Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,643
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 10:23:54 pm »
Mesut Özil - Germany



Steve McManaman - England

Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline NICHOLLS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,233
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
« Reply #38 on: Today at 02:50:10 am »
Diego Godin


Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 