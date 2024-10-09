Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
George Baldock 09/03/93 to 09/10/24 RIP
Topic: George Baldock 09/03/93 to 09/10/24 RIP (Read 309 times)
thaddeus
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,134
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
George Baldock 09/03/93 to 09/10/24 RIP
«
on:
Today
at 09:24:51 am »
Really sad news from Greece where Panathinaikos have announced George Baldock has died at the age of 31. He previously played for MK Dons and Sheff Utd.
Condolences to his friends and family.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c99v5px2nd1o
Crosby Nick
He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 116,040
Poultry in Motion
Re: George Baldock 09/03/93 to 09/10/24 RIP
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:44:01 am »
Saw this come though last night. Very sad. Only joined Panathinaikos in the summer. Hadnt realised he also played for the Greece national team.
He was part of that Sheffield United team that came up and made a real impression. RIP
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
GivePeasAChant
Main Stander
Posts: 102
Liverpool FC and Liverpool FC reserves
Re: George Baldock 09/03/93 to 09/10/24 RIP
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:01:18 pm »
RIP sad news
Sheff Utd tribute to George Baldock:
https://xcancel.com/i/status/1844392292590796978
rafathegaffa83
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,455
Dutch Class
Re: George Baldock 09/03/93 to 09/10/24 RIP
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:12:44 pm »
RIP
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
George Baldock 09/03/93 to 09/10/24 RIP
