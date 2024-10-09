« previous next »
Author Topic: George Baldock 09/03/93 to 09/10/24 RIP  (Read 309 times)

George Baldock 09/03/93 to 09/10/24 RIP
« on: Today at 09:24:51 am »
Really sad news from Greece where Panathinaikos have announced George Baldock has died at the age of 31.  He previously played for MK Dons and Sheff Utd.

Condolences to his friends and family.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c99v5px2nd1o
Re: George Baldock 09/03/93 to 09/10/24 RIP
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:44:01 am »
Saw this come though last night. Very sad. Only joined Panathinaikos in the summer. Hadnt realised he also played for the Greece national team.

He was part of that Sheffield United team that came up and made a real impression. RIP
Re: George Baldock 09/03/93 to 09/10/24 RIP
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:01:18 pm »
RIP  sad news

Sheff Utd tribute to George Baldock:   https://xcancel.com/i/status/1844392292590796978
Re: George Baldock 09/03/93 to 09/10/24 RIP
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:12:44 pm »
RIP
