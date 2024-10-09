Please
Topic:
George Baldock 09/03/93 to 09/10/24 RIP
Topic: George Baldock 09/03/93 to 09/10/24 RIP (Read 28 times)
thaddeus
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,128
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
George Baldock 09/03/93 to 09/10/24 RIP
Really sad news from Greece where Panathinaikos have announced George Baldock has died at the age of 31. He previously played for MK Dons and Sheff Utd.
Condolences to his friends and family.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c99v5px2nd1o
