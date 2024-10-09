« previous next »
George Baldock 09/03/93 to 09/10/24 RIP

George Baldock 09/03/93 to 09/10/24 RIP
Really sad news from Greece where Panathinaikos have announced George Baldock has died at the age of 31.  He previously played for MK Dons and Sheff Utd.

Condolences to his friends and family.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c99v5px2nd1o
