Can anyone help my cousin have just emailed me his ticket but when trying to download it keeps coming up with error. Anyone have any ideas on what to do please



Ask him to check that he is forwarding you the most recent ticket sent to him by the club.Tickets were initially sent out around 1-30 on Monday, they somehow fucked it up and then resent them all around 4-5pm. The first batch had a lot of the error messages which youre referring to, I suspect hes forwarding you that email not the more recent one.If you check the time of the email sent to him by the club youll have a good idea, if it was sent around 1pm then its the original one and he needs to send you the more recent version, if its timed at like 4pm then ask him to get onto LFC Help.