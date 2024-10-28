« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brighton away in the cup, selling details  (Read 6835 times)

Offline LFCagro77

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 37
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #160 on: October 28, 2024, 04:15:11 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on October 28, 2024, 03:06:29 pm
I know of 2 people that were turned away yesterday with this exact issue, happened to someone else that I know at Arsenal last season as well.

No chance, GB Fortress are in bed with the PL now so there is way too much money involved.

really worrying mate
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,156
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #161 on: October 28, 2024, 04:30:54 pm »
New links sent out. Same error that I can't download it :lmao
Logged

Offline rafasredangel

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,208
  • Justice for the 97!
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #162 on: October 28, 2024, 04:35:05 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on October 28, 2024, 04:30:54 pm
New links sent out. Same error that I can't download it :lmao

Same,
Could download the first one, but not this one.
Logged
Andrew Miller MP on the S*n 'What gave them the right to publish such disgusting filth when people had died?' YNWA JFT96
Thatcher's Mind=Managed decline

Offline ianrush79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #163 on: October 28, 2024, 04:42:02 pm »
My new one didnt initially download as I tried to forwarded the original email.  It worked fine when I downloaded from the original email sent
Logged
Phil Brown just off the phone. Stupid sod didn't know what 'Gardening Leave' meant. He's spent the past week planting fucking roses.

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #164 on: October 28, 2024, 04:42:50 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on October 28, 2024, 04:30:54 pm
New links sent out. Same error that I can't download it :lmao

Mine gave me the error but when I checked it was in my wallet.
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,156
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #165 on: October 28, 2024, 04:43:24 pm »
Quote from: rafasredangel on October 28, 2024, 04:35:05 pm
Same,
Could download the first one, but not this one.

Now working. Must have been waiting for them all to be reset. Seriously hope they've told Brighton to reset them all and invalidate the original lot.
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,108
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #166 on: October 28, 2024, 04:47:23 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on October 28, 2024, 02:56:35 pm
Whenever I think of our ticket office I just imagine that basement out of the IT Crowd with Kev from LFc Help asking people if theyve tried turning it off and on again.

 :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline rafasredangel

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,208
  • Justice for the 97!
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #167 on: October 28, 2024, 04:49:26 pm »
Mines downloaded now too, must have been to speedy!

Fingers crossed it all works on Wednesday evening.
Logged
Andrew Miller MP on the S*n 'What gave them the right to publish such disgusting filth when people had died?' YNWA JFT96
Thatcher's Mind=Managed decline

Online jordon148

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #168 on: October 28, 2024, 07:38:07 pm »
Apologies I am sure this has been answered elsewhere (had a quick scan and couldn't find the answer) - can you download 2 NFCs to the same device for this, or does it have to be 2 different ones?
Logged

Offline DanS

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #169 on: October 28, 2024, 08:06:03 pm »
Am I right in thinking if you buy two paper tickets both get sent to lead bookers postal address, but with NFC passes they get sent to each supporter directly ie they dont both get emailed to lead booker?
Logged
DanS

Offline Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,473
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #170 on: October 28, 2024, 08:45:18 pm »
Has anyone NOT received the replacement link yet?
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,756
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #171 on: October 28, 2024, 08:48:24 pm »
Quote from: DanS on October 28, 2024, 08:06:03 pm
Am I right in thinking if you buy two paper tickets both get sent to lead bookers postal address, but with NFC passes they get sent to each supporter directly ie they dont both get emailed to lead booker?

Correct.
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,237
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #172 on: October 28, 2024, 10:53:50 pm »
Quote from: jordon148 on October 28, 2024, 07:38:07 pm
Apologies I am sure this has been answered elsewhere (had a quick scan and couldn't find the answer) - can you download 2 NFCs to the same device for this, or does it have to be 2 different ones?
Yes you can.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,920
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 08:19:48 pm »
"Kiosks remain open in the North Stand concourse and visiting supporters are welcome to have a drink in the concourse with home supporters.​"

Sounds like they don't keep the bars open after the match in the away end anymore.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 09:02:12 pm »
Any ideas for a drink before the match?
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,411
  • JFT 97
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 11:27:07 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 08:19:48 pm
"Kiosks remain open in the North Stand concourse and visiting supporters are welcome to have a drink in the concourse with home supporters.​"

Bet that doesn't apply when Palace are the visitors.
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,237
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 11:45:46 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 08:19:48 pm
"Kiosks remain open in the North Stand concourse and visiting supporters are welcome to have a drink in the concourse with home supporters.​"

Sounds like they don't keep the bars open after the match in the away end anymore.
Ahh what a shame if thats not the case anymore, was one of the reasons why its always been one of my favourite aways.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline red79

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 44
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #177 on: Today at 09:00:06 am »
I've seen a message that Brighton offer away fans free travel on trains and buses before and after the match which is good news particularly as i've decided to stay over in the centre of Brighton. Fair play to BHA on this one.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #178 on: Today at 09:11:41 am »
Quote from: red79 on Today at 09:00:06 am
I've seen a message that Brighton offer away fans free travel on trains and buses before and after the match which is good news particularly as i've decided to stay over in the centre of Brighton. Fair play to BHA on this one.

I know the park and ride is free with a match ticket.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,824
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #179 on: Today at 09:13:55 am »
Train from Brighton to Falmer is free too

Looking forward to this one, the League Cup is the only competition that I'm on the away ladder so get to go on my own ticket!
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,237
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #180 on: Today at 09:19:48 am »
Quote from: red79 on Today at 09:00:06 am
I've seen a message that Brighton offer away fans free travel on trains and buses before and after the match which is good news particularly as i've decided to stay over in the centre of Brighton. Fair play to BHA on this one.
Correct, they've done it since we 1st went there in 2011 so no doubt its been in place since they 1st moved there.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:22:46 am by ABJ »
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #181 on: Today at 09:49:11 am »
Any shouts on a boozer for tonight or do people just drink in the ground?

Im heading to one of the park and rides which, I assume, will take me straight to the ground rather than town, and theres no pubs by the ground?

Logged

Online jordon148

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #182 on: Today at 12:14:57 pm »
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,237
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #183 on: Today at 12:31:52 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:49:11 am
Any shouts on a boozer for tonight or do people just drink in the ground?

Im heading to one of the park and rides which, I assume, will take me straight to the ground rather than town, and theres no pubs by the ground?
Yeah nothing by the ground so most will be either in Brighton, Lewes or in the ground.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 