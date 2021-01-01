Is this the first time for e tickets at Brighton ?
An absolute fucking joke that this continually happens.Appreciate that the issue is likely at Brighton's end but if the club are going to wait until 2 days before the match to send them out then they need to be checking them somehow and dealing with problems before they get sent.I haven't had chance to check mine yet so dreading there being an issue and me having less than 2 days to deal with it.
Oh I wouldn't be certain of it being Brighton's fault. If LFC have sent out the same URL in multiple emails it's no surprise people are getting errors.
Issue has been raised with the club and operations are now dealing with it
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.17]