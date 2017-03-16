« previous next »
Brighton away in the cup, selling details

End Product

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
October 14, 2024, 03:28:34 pm
red79:
Did you choose not to get a city ticket? with that sort of history you should have been guaranteed one. i take it with missing City you didn't get Bournemouth last year either then?

Yeah missed city, through my own error, lot on at the time and missed the sales , got Fulham but not Bournemouth last year as did not qualify, the 21/22 season has never been used but that was the case for all credits from what I remember. Remember chelsea away under kenny being a great night.
No time for caution.

red79

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
October 14, 2024, 04:21:22 pm
End Product:
Yeah missed city, through my own error, lot on at the time and missed the sales , got Fulham but not Bournemouth last year as did not qualify, the 21/22 season has never been used but that was the case for all credits from what I remember. Remember chelsea away under kenny being a great night.

That's unfortunate mate, but i know what you mean life can get in the way at times, i managed to get on the ladder in about 2008, i think i've only managed to miss Bournmouth both last year and in 2014 because i didn't qualify, that Chelsea match in 2011/2012 was brilliant, i think it was Martin Kelly with the winner if i remember
benitezexpletives

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
October 20, 2024, 09:01:38 am
When are they sending out the NFC passes for this one?
redgriffin73

  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
October 20, 2024, 10:40:46 am
It's usually 2 or 3 days before the game.
DanK1456

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
October 23, 2024, 02:01:08 pm
Another sale for 1 or more games because of returns, Friday 11am
anfieldpurch

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
Yesterday at 10:06:23 am
DanK1456:
Another sale for 1 or more games because of returns, Friday 11am
Wheelchair tickets going down to 0 but only available to STH not members.. :/
swoopy

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
Today at 10:57:49 am
About 180 available
BigRed07

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
Today at 11:02:46 am
Went in the blink of an eye ha ha
anfieldash

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
Today at 11:03:16 am
Actually got one !!
Doc Evil

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
Today at 11:07:23 am
100% bots at work here. These sold out in less than 5 seconds. Not even human
anfieldash

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
Today at 11:12:52 am
Doc Evil:
100% bots at work here. These sold out in less than 5 seconds. Not even human

I'm not a bot, but I did refresh about 20 seconds before 11am so suspect that helped.
RedPat

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
Today at 11:15:43 am
Got one myself pure luck of the draw. 
elmothered1

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
Today at 11:17:29 am
i give up in these sales. and now im blocked  :butt
DanK1456

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
Today at 11:23:21 am
Was there no queue?
anfieldash

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
Today at 11:24:19 am
DanK1456:
Was there no queue?

No queue, they appeared just before 11am
Doc Evil

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
Today at 11:40:56 am
anfieldash:
I'm not a bot, but I did refresh about 20 seconds before 11am so suspect that helped.
As did I, got the page, clicked the stadium map, and it showed as sold out. All in all about 3 seconds I'd say. Didn't even see a single seat to select, just sold out immediately.
SDFKOP

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
Today at 11:46:13 am
Got one in basket at half past. Still in my basket but hallmaps gone down. Need 2
Jm55

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
Today at 11:53:02 am
anfieldash:
I'm not a bot, but I did refresh about 20 seconds before 11am so suspect that helped.

Do you refresh the hallmap itself or the sales page?
SDFKOP

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
Today at 12:06:20 pm
Hallmap. Its now says:
Unexpected error occured. The seats you have chosen have been released unexpectedly. Tickets should be discarded.
30fiver

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
Today at 12:13:09 pm
SDFKOP:
Got one in basket at half past. Still in my basket but hallmaps gone down. Need 2

Should have paid then tried getting the 2nd, if you'd have got another 1 it'd have just removed the 1st you had!
30fiver

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
Today at 12:13:49 pm
Was 186 returned for that sale
carl123uk

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
Today at 12:14:34 pm
I managed to get a pair straight away
swoopy

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
Today at 12:16:31 pm
SDFKOP:
Got one in basket at half past. Still in my basket but hallmaps gone down. Need 2

So they've taken the hallmap down even though not all the seats were sold ? Amazing
