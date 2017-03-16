Yeah missed city, through my own error, lot on at the time and missed the sales , got Fulham but not Bournemouth last year as did not qualify, the 21/22 season has never been used but that was the case for all credits from what I remember. Remember chelsea away under kenny being a great night.
That's unfortunate mate, but i know what you mean life can get in the way at times, i managed to get on the ladder in about 2008, i think i've only managed to miss Bournmouth both last year and in 2014 because i didn't qualify, that Chelsea match in 2011/2012 was brilliant, i think it was Martin Kelly with the winner if i remember