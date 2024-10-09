Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the League Cup 4th round fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday October 30, 2024.Location: The American Express CommunityStadium Kick-off: 19:30Allocation: 3179Disabled allocation21 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.Prices: Adult £25Over 65 £20Young Adult (Under 21) £20Juniors (Under 18) £15Price Notes Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.There are a number of restricted views within the allocation discounted by £1.NFC AccessSupporters will be required to download a one-off NFC pass to their smartphone to gainaccess to the American Express Community Stadium. Supporters will be emailed their NFCpass ahead of the game. Dates of when your NFC Pass will be emailed to you will bepublished on our Ticket Fulfilment page.Season Ticket and Membership NFC Passes WILL NOT be activated for stadium entry for this game.Tickets salesThe below sales will take place online only and supporters are advised that a queuing system may be in place.Eligibility criteria for this game is based on Fulham (24.01.2024), Bournemouth (01.11.2023), Manchester City (22.12.2022).Season Ticket Holders & Members with 2 games from 11am 11.10.24 until 7.30am 14.10.24Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this saleSeason Ticket Holders & Members with 1 game from 8.15am 14.10.24 until 7.30am 15.10.24Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this saleWe ask all supporters to keep checking here for any ongoing ticket sale updates.Hospitality MembersSir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should Contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.General notesTickets are strictly non-transferable. Ticket Forwarding and Ticket Distribution will not be available for this fixture.Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.Ticket Credits Tickets purchased this season will be used as credits in future seasons.