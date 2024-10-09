« previous next »
Author Topic: Brighton away in the cup, selling details  (Read 1570 times)

Offline ABJ

Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« on: October 9, 2024, 02:18:43 pm »
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the League Cup 4th round fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday October 30, 2024.

Location: The American Express Community

Stadium Kick-off: 19:30

Allocation: 3179

Disabled allocation
21 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices: Adult £25
Over 65 £20
Young Adult (Under 21) £20
Juniors (Under 18) £15

Price Notes Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

There are a number of restricted views within the allocation discounted by £1.

NFC Access

Supporters will be required to download a one-off NFC pass to their smartphone to gain
access to the American Express Community Stadium. Supporters will be emailed their NFC
pass ahead of the game. Dates of when your NFC Pass will be emailed to you will be
published on our Ticket Fulfilment page.

Season Ticket and Membership NFC Passes WILL NOT be activated for stadium entry for this game.

Tickets sales

The below sales will take place online only and supporters are advised that a queuing system may be in place.

Eligibility criteria for this game is based on Fulham (24.01.2024), Bournemouth (01.11.2023), Manchester City (22.12.2022).

Season Ticket Holders & Members with 2 games from 11am 11.10.24 until 7.30am 14.10.24

Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale

Season Ticket Holders & Members with 1 game from 8.15am 14.10.24 until 7.30am 15.10.24

Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale

We ask all supporters to keep checking here for any ongoing ticket sale updates.

Hospitality Members

Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should Contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes

Tickets are strictly non-transferable. Ticket Forwarding and Ticket Distribution will not be available for this fixture.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket Credits Tickets purchased this season will be used as credits in future seasons.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/brighton-v-liverpool-carabao-cup-away-ticket-details
« Last Edit: October 9, 2024, 02:22:10 pm by ABJ »
Offline scouser102002

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #1 on: October 9, 2024, 02:21:30 pm »
Ill be the one to ask

Chances of all members?
Offline ABJ

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #2 on: October 9, 2024, 02:22:22 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on October  9, 2024, 02:21:30 pm
Ill be the one to ask

Chances of all members?
Zero.
Offline scouser102002

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #3 on: October 9, 2024, 02:24:34 pm »
Fantastic
Offline DanK1456

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #4 on: October 9, 2024, 02:31:13 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on October  9, 2024, 02:21:30 pm
Ill be the one to ask

Chances of all members?

2700 went to Fulham, even people with just the City credit will have a hard time getting one of the leftovers
Offline DougLFC94

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #5 on: October 9, 2024, 02:42:19 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on October  9, 2024, 02:31:13 pm
2700 went to Fulham, even people with just the City credit will have a hard time getting one of the leftovers
yepp, odds in 2nd sale will be at best 1 in 5
Offline DanK1456

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #6 on: October 9, 2024, 02:50:18 pm »
Feel like United in the LC will be only real chance of getting a domestic away in the near future, if they keep on with the 22/23 and 23/24 criteria trend, as someone with no history
Offline scouser102002

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #7 on: October 9, 2024, 03:01:54 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on October  9, 2024, 02:31:13 pm
2700 went to Fulham, even people with just the City credit will have a hard time getting one of the leftovers

Yeah, yet theyll be spares aplenty
Offline RJane89

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #8 on: October 9, 2024, 03:08:59 pm »
Ouch, missed out on one for Fulham in the last sale. Didn't expect it to bugger me this much - got blocked refreshing during that Fulham sale hoping to get one when it dropped out of a basket, so not very hopeful of getting one for this which will drop me way down the priority ladder.
Online Jm55

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #9 on: October 9, 2024, 03:47:15 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on October  9, 2024, 02:21:30 pm
Ill be the one to ask

Chances of all members?

Deanloco called and wants his post back.
Offline scouser102002

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #10 on: October 9, 2024, 04:02:33 pm »
Getting a powercut during the MK Dons sale still haunts me
Offline Milly B

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #11 on: October 9, 2024, 04:37:22 pm »
Would've made so much more sense to throw in the 2 previous LC Aways where credits counted, MK Dons and Leicester.
Worked their way down from 4, 3, 2,1 etc.
Huge scramble now for what 500 tickets for the 3000 extra who have City.
Offline pistol

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #12 on: October 9, 2024, 05:31:55 pm »
Quote from: Milly B on October  9, 2024, 04:37:22 pm
Would've made so much more sense to throw in the 2 previous LC Aways where credits counted, MK Dons and Leicester.
Worked their way down from 4, 3, 2,1 etc.
Huge scramble now for what 500 tickets for the 3000 extra who have City.

Why would it?  They've gone far enough to get a guaranteed sale and worked down from there as they normally do.
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #13 on: October 9, 2024, 06:11:44 pm »
Quote from: Milly B on October  9, 2024, 04:37:22 pm
Would've made so much more sense to throw in the 2 previous LC Aways where credits counted, MK Dons and Leicester.
Worked their way down from 4, 3, 2,1 etc.
Huge scramble now for what 500 tickets for the 3000 extra who have City.

This would be pointless as 3 would guarantee and would possibly leave more people who have MK Dons but don't have City in the scramble to get 500 tickets or so. Leicester would pretty much be redundant as well as those who have MK Dons and City most likely have that too.
Offline ABJ

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #14 on: October 9, 2024, 06:48:24 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on October  9, 2024, 03:47:15 pm
Deanloco called and wants his post back.
:lmao
Offline End Product

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #15 on: October 10, 2024, 03:58:20 pm »
The hot cakes guy still post here ?
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #16 on: October 10, 2024, 09:44:17 pm »
One of the lads Im going with is now unable to make it and hes offered it to his brother. Will his brother be able to go using my mates NFC pass? Are there spot checks at away grounds? Ive only ever used NFC at Anfield.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #17 on: October 10, 2024, 09:45:23 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on October 10, 2024, 09:44:17 pm
One of the lads Im going with is now unable to make it and hes offered it to his brother. Will his brother be able to go using my mates NFC pass. Are there spot checks at away grounds? Ive only ever used NFC at Anfield.

I think there's only an issue if it doesn't work and they say you need to get a paper ticket as you'd have to give the owner's details which would cause them a problem.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #18 on: October 10, 2024, 09:47:08 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October 10, 2024, 09:45:23 pm
I think there's only an issue if it doesn't work and they say you need to get a paper ticket as you'd have to give the owner's details which would cause them a problem.
Ok mate, thats great. Thank you.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:36:04 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on October  9, 2024, 04:02:33 pm
Getting a powercut during the MK Dons sale still haunts me

The site crashed for that sale too
Offline 30fiver

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:39:35 am »
Quote from: Milly B on October  9, 2024, 04:37:22 pm
Would've made so much more sense to throw in the 2 previous LC Aways where credits counted, MK Dons and Leicester.
Worked their way down from 4, 3, 2,1 etc.
Huge scramble now for what 500 tickets for the 3000 extra who have City.

They didnt use Leicester as a requirement for the City game (in the end that sale never happened) just MK, otherwise they might have done this
Online Jm55

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:40:59 am »
I never thought Id say this but hopefully we get United away in the next round to give me a chance of getting a ticket in my own name. :D
Offline 30fiver

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:54:18 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:40:59 am
I never thought Id say this but hopefully we get United away in the next round to give me a chance of getting a ticket in my own name. :D

Part of me always hopes for a draw where I'll have a chance at getting a credit and the other half wants a ground in the 92 I've not done yet that I'd manage to grab a spare for :butt

Love a new ground
Offline DanK1456

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:57:37 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:40:59 am
I never thought Id say this but hopefully we get United away in the next round to give me a chance of getting a ticket in my own name. :D

Probably want it next year to be honest, assuming they take City off the criteria and just do 23/24 and 24/25
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:16:29 am »
Just clicked on 'buy now' and only Arsenal is there

Is this just me or same for everyone? 
Logged

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:20:30 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:16:29 am
Just clicked on 'buy now' and only Arsenal is there

Is this just me or same for everyone? 

Forgot all about it but just checked and it's there for me.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:46:10 am »
377 unavailable this morning

Probably end up seeing 250+ of them coming back next week haha
Offline ABJ

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 01:15:17 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:16:29 am
Just clicked on 'buy now' and only Arsenal is there

Is this just me or same for everyone?
Logged in as yourself and you definitely qualify yourself?
Offline ABJ

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 01:17:03 pm »
Did our load this morning, need a load more on Monday...definitely won't get them all though. Good luck to those trying on Monday as well.
Offline Danny Boy

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 01:17:57 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 01:17:03 pm
Did our load this morning, need a load more on Monday...definitely won't get them all though. Good luck to those trying on Monday as well.

How many currently left for Monday would you say please?
Offline ABJ

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 01:21:34 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Yesterday at 01:17:57 pm
How many currently left for Monday would you say please?
783 right now but they'll be a fair few that haven't purchased yet + I wouldn't be surprised if a fair few returns get added to Mondays sale going by how all of the away sales have gone so far this season. Then an actual returns sale closer to the time.
Offline RedPat

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 03:09:03 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 01:21:34 pm
783 right now but they'll be a fair few that haven't purchased yet + I wouldn't be surprised if a fair few returns get added to Mondays sale going by how all of the away sales have gone so far this season. Then an actual returns sale closer to the time.
So there could be the guts of 1000 for Mondays sale and the late sale any rough estimate how many qualify ABJ? I'm in Mondays sale myself
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 03:17:20 pm »
Quote from: RedPat on Yesterday at 03:09:03 pm
So there could be the guts of 1000 for Mondays sale and the late sale any rough estimate how many qualify ABJ? I'm in Mondays sale myself

There's roughly 2700 with Fulham from last season so the max number that could buy today is that. City's allocation was 5.5k I believe so there's roughly 2.8k people remaining who could buy in the next sale. It'll be a bun fight.
Online Hij

Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #33 on: Today at 10:31:50 am »
If anyone wants to work together who has City in Mondays sale PM me.
