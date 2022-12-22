« previous next »
Brighton away in the cup, selling details

Brighton away in the cup, selling details
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the League Cup 4th round fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday October 30, 2024.

Location: The American Express Community

Stadium Kick-off: 19:30

Allocation: 3179

Disabled allocation
21 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices: Adult £25
Over 65 £20
Young Adult (Under 21) £20
Juniors (Under 18) £15

Price Notes Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

There are a number of restricted views within the allocation discounted by £1.

NFC Access

Supporters will be required to download a one-off NFC pass to their smartphone to gain
access to the American Express Community Stadium. Supporters will be emailed their NFC
pass ahead of the game. Dates of when your NFC Pass will be emailed to you will be
published on our Ticket Fulfilment page.

Season Ticket and Membership NFC Passes WILL NOT be activated for stadium entry for this game.

Tickets sales

The below sales will take place online only and supporters are advised that a queuing system may be in place.

Eligibility criteria for this game is based on Fulham (24.01.2024), Bournemouth (01.11.2023), Manchester City (22.12.2022).

Season Ticket Holders & Members with 2 games from 11am 11.10.24 until 7.30am 14.10.24

Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale

Season Ticket Holders & Members with 1 game from 8.15am 14.10.24 until 7.30am 15.10.24

Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale

We ask all supporters to keep checking here for any ongoing ticket sale updates.

Hospitality Members

Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should Contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes

Tickets are strictly non-transferable. Ticket Forwarding and Ticket Distribution will not be available for this fixture.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket Credits Tickets purchased this season will be used as credits in future seasons.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/brighton-v-liverpool-carabao-cup-away-ticket-details
Logged
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
Ill be the one to ask

Chances of all members?
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
Ill be the one to ask

Chances of all members?
Zero.
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
Fantastic
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
Ill be the one to ask

Chances of all members?

2700 went to Fulham, even people with just the City credit will have a hard time getting one of the leftovers
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
2700 went to Fulham, even people with just the City credit will have a hard time getting one of the leftovers
yepp, odds in 2nd sale will be at best 1 in 5
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
Feel like United in the LC will be only real chance of getting a domestic away in the near future, if they keep on with the 22/23 and 23/24 criteria trend, as someone with no history
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
2700 went to Fulham, even people with just the City credit will have a hard time getting one of the leftovers

Yeah, yet theyll be spares aplenty
