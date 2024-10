All the best Sergio.



Looks strong though.Woukd maybe swap Zidane and Kaka?



Ive struggled with the Zidane, Kaka thing, given Zidane does get back to put his foot in. now you have said it, i might have to change it.Might be a bit more balanced with Zidane on the left side but Zidane is my main man and orchestrator so have to have him in the centre I think. (possibly a mistake but thats my gut)