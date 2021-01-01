« previous next »
Samie

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #480 on: Today at 08:32:50 pm
Fucks sakes.  ;D
Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #481 on: Today at 08:33:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:32:50 pm
Fucks sakes.  ;D

They always come crawling back

Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:29:32 pm
You should;ve seen the pick Betty suggested.
Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #482 on: Today at 08:35:12 pm
Got another Leeds legend for you

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Junior_Firpo
Samie

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #483 on: Today at 08:37:42 pm
I;m going to be researching Left Backs for the next hour.  ;D
Hazell

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #484 on: Today at 09:07:58 pm
Give me a few minutes, just realised Cancelo had been picked.
Crosby Nick

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #485 on: Today at 09:08:43 pm
I have found a competent centre back. Now the nervous wait while Betty probably picks him ahead of me.
Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #486 on: Today at 09:18:42 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:08:43 pm
I have found a competent centre back. Now the nervous wait while Betty probably picks him ahead of me.

Barring a change of heart, you're safe from me. I'm playing an insane 343 Cruyff formation
RobbieRedman

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #487 on: Today at 09:58:04 pm
Picking Olof Mellberg for a la liga draft is a bit like picking Tom Hanks for his Turner & Hooch performance in a movie draft, bye bye votes  ;D
Draex

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #488 on: Today at 10:01:58 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 09:58:04 pm
Picking Olof Mellberg for a la liga draft is a bit like picking Tom Hanks for his Turner & Hooch performance in a movie draft, bye bye votes  ;D

At least he fitted in the rules, that was Samie's third attempt :P
Hazell

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #489 on: Today at 10:03:58 pm
Sorry for the delay, real life got in the way.

Casillas

Ujfalusi        Marquez        Giminez        Camavinga

Seedorf        Casemiro         Alonso

Finidi         Messi           Alexis Sanchez

Do your worst.
Crosby Nick

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #490 on: Today at 10:04:28 pm
Did Ujfalusi have a song to the tune of Snooker Loopy? If so, he really should have done.
Samie

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #491 on: Today at 10:06:32 pm
I've done a deep dive into non Spanish Left Backs that I can choose and fucke me they are so shit. It's an insult to even me picking them for my team.

I will just go for one of Betty's suggestions. :D
Crosby Nick

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #492 on: Today at 10:07:32 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:06:32 pm
I've done a deep dive into non Spanish Left Backs that I can choose and fucke me they are so shit. It's an insult to even me picking them for my team.

I will just go for one of Betty's suggestions. :D

What countries can you pick from Samie? Or to narrow it down, which ones cant you have!
Hazell

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #493 on: Today at 10:09:45 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:06:32 pm
I've done a deep dive into non Spanish Left Backs that I can choose and fucke me they are so shit. It's an insult to even me picking them for my team.

I will just go for one of Betty's suggestions. :D

Ha was just gonna PM you with Contreao. He's the only one you could pick that I could think of!
Samie

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #494 on: Today at 10:10:35 pm
The only big nation I had left were Germany and England and  not many went to Spain in the time period.  ;D
Draex

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #495 on: Today at 10:12:09 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:10:35 pm
The only big nation I had left were Germany and England and  not many went to Spain in the time period.  ;D

Real lack of none Spanish/brazilian left backs.
Hazell

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #496 on: Today at 10:13:51 pm
How did I know Betty would pick Mostovoi.
Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #497 on: Today at 10:15:14 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 09:58:04 pm
Picking Olof Mellberg for a la liga draft is a bit like picking Tom Hanks for his Turner & Hooch performance in a movie draft, bye bye votes  ;D

You take that back. Turner and Hooch is a classic.

Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:12:09 pm
Real lack of none Spanish/brazilian left backs.

Defenders in general are thin on the ground.
Hazell

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #498 on: Today at 10:16:22 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:04:28 pm
Did Ujfalusi have a song to the tune of Snooker Loopy? If so, he really should have done.

;D
Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #499 on: Today at 10:17:26 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:13:51 pm
How did I know Betty would pick Mostovoi.

I passed on Jarni, Prosinecki, and Mijatovic, I needed at least one hip Balkan in my team  :D
Crosby Nick

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #500 on: Today at 10:20:24 pm
I saw him play at Anfield. A proper arsehole!
Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #501 on: Today at 10:22:03 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:20:24 pm
I saw him play at Anfield. A proper arsehole!

Sounds like I should've let Draex pick him
RobbieRedman

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #502 on: Today at 10:38:34 pm
Di Maria being left this long? what a pick at this stage
Crosby Nick

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #503 on: Today at 10:40:23 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 10:38:34 pm
Di Maria being left this long? what a pick at this stage

Yeah great pick. I very nearly went for him but went for Fabregas instead. Tells you that my midfield balance is wrong either way I think!
Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #504 on: Today at 10:43:47 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 10:38:34 pm
Di Maria being left this long? what a pick at this stage

Who invited this guy Robin anyway  :D
Samie

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #505 on: Today at 10:52:48 pm
One of the greatest RAWK Draft debut's.  ;D
Samie

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #506 on: Today at 10:55:54 pm
The only thing to beat Di MAria in a Round 10 pick is Paul Breitner in Round 10.
Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #507 on: Today at 10:58:23 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:52:
One of the greatest RAWK Draft debut's.  ;D

Reminds me of Sir Psycho Sexy who got to the final on his first draft (think it was the Bundesliga one) and then never reached a final again  :D
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #508 on: Today at 10:59:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:55:54 pm
The only thing to beat Di MAria in a Round 10 pick is Paul Breitner in Round 10.

Round 11 I think (hope so anyway!).
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #509 on: Today at 11:06:01 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:03:58 pm
Sorry for the delay, real life got in the way.

Casillas

Ujfalusi        Marquez        Giminez        Camavinga

Seedorf        Casemiro         Alonso

Finidi         Messi           Alexis Sanchez

Do your worst.

Very strong midfield. Best player in the draft up top. Great keeper for such a late pick. Not a bad defence (Camavinga a but naughty).

Illgner

Perea.  De Boer
Angloma.          Roberto Carlos

Krychowiak

Luis Enrique.  Fabregas

Laudrup

Milito.  Suker

Diamond? Or fabregas alongside the big Pole, with Luis Enrique and Laudrupnahwad in some kind of box midfield/coco and balls 4222?
Online Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #510 on: Today at 11:07:26 pm »
There goes my other favourite Cameroonian keeper
Offline Samie

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #511 on: Today at 11:12:31 pm »
Can't believe you lads have let Betty get away with bullshitting you'se on watching two Cameroon goalkeepers.  ;D
Online Popcorn

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #512 on: Today at 11:14:32 pm »
                      Kameni
Miguel     Naybet     Alaba    Capdevila
         Kroos     M.Diarra   Iniesta
  Claudio Lopez                    Neymar
                           Falcao
