« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion  (Read 5606 times)

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,283
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #440 on: Today at 07:11:46 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 07:10:08 pm
How many full games of his have you watched  :D

Full games? Well..

But saying that I've not seen a full game of 90% of the players on here, who has time for that.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,473
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #441 on: Today at 07:12:23 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 07:11:09 pm
Should be yours. Did Las not PM you?

No pm but no bother, picking now
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,907
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #442 on: Today at 07:14:49 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:11:46 pm
Full games? Well..

But saying that I've not seen a full game of 90% of the players on here, who has time for that.

Fair point.

I am sad enough to go find youtube videos of anyone I pick to assess them though  :D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,283
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #443 on: Today at 07:16:21 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 07:14:49 pm
Fair point.

I am sad enough to go find youtube videos of anyone I pick to assess them though  :D

O I've seen thousands of youtube clips, but full matches, what are you a sadist ;)

I did actually remember this guy from when Bilbao were a good team though once I saw his name.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,223
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #444 on: Today at 07:17:27 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:11:46 pm
Full games? Well..

But saying that I've not seen a full game of 90% of the players on here, who has time for that.

Agree, we should do away with the voting and get Mac Red to decide the winner of each match. It's the only fair way.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,907
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #445 on: Today at 07:19:08 pm »
Desperation has definitely taken hold this last round. This is what I'm here for honestly.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,413
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #446 on: Today at 07:19:20 pm »
Mac likes me out of all of you. I;d be the winner.  ;D
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,283
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #447 on: Today at 07:19:51 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:17:27 pm
Agree, we should do away with the voting and get Mac Red to decide the winner of each match. It's the only fair way.

Wonder who would win in a draft between Mac and the new guy Peter.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,071
  • Not Italian
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #448 on: Today at 07:25:46 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 07:12:23 pm
No pm but no bother, picking now
Sorry mate, lost connection and PM must not be sent. Could barely get the pick in.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,191
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #449 on: Today at 07:26:35 pm »
I actually think I have a free run at RAWK Drafting royalty here. Very excited.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,907
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #450 on: Today at 07:29:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:26:35 pm
I actually think I have a free run at RAWK Drafting royalty here. Very excited.

Just realised no-one picked Djalminha
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,071
  • Not Italian
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #451 on: Today at 07:29:29 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 07:19:08 pm
Desperation has definitely taken hold this last round. This is what I'm here for honestly.

No love for the French midget? Thought he was a great pick if I might say so myself, especially at this stage.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,071
  • Not Italian
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #452 on: Today at 07:30:00 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 07:29:13 pm
Just realised no-one picked Djalminha
Or Bebeto, a travesty.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,907
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #453 on: Today at 07:34:49 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 07:29:29 pm
No love for the French midget? Thought he was a great pick if I might say so myself, especially at this stage.

I picked him once and no-one gave a shit. I've been traumatised into thinking my memories of him are off.

Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 07:30:00 pm
Or Bebeto, a travesty.

Now that IS a travesty. Bebeto was amazing at Depor
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,473
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #454 on: Today at 07:34:50 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 07:25:46 pm
Sorry mate, lost connection and PM must not be sent. Could barely get the pick in.

No bother at all mate.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,191
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #455 on: Today at 07:36:42 pm »
Am I PMing Paul Whitehouse or does Betty have his pick?
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,907
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #456 on: Today at 07:39:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:36:42 pm
Am I PMing Paul Whitehouse or does Betty have his pick?

He's back. PM Robin
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,071
  • Not Italian
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #457 on: Today at 07:42:35 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 07:34:49 pm
I picked him once and no-one gave a shit. I've been traumatised into thinking my memories of him are off.
Its probably just British bias against short French guys.  ;D
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,071
  • Not Italian
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #458 on: Today at 07:44:17 pm »
Theres a certain lethal Dutch striker Im amazed hasnt been picked yet. One of the very best of the 00s.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,223
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #459 on: Today at 07:44:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:26:35 pm
I actually think I have a free run at RAWK Drafting royalty here. Very excited.

You absolute bastard! Was hoping he'd sneak under the radar.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,071
  • Not Italian
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #460 on: Today at 07:46:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:26:35 pm
I actually think I have a free run at RAWK Drafting royalty here. Very excited.
No PoP kudos though. Bad form.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,413
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #461 on: Today at 07:47:04 pm »
Robin should've stayed out on that fuckin' lake,  ;D
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,907
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #462 on: Today at 07:47:11 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 07:44:17 pm
Theres a certain lethal Dutch striker Im amazed hasnt been picked yet. One of the very best of the 00s.

Yeah, I had a feeling he'd go unpicked. He almost always does. He was top tier in his day.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,413
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #463 on: Today at 07:48:40 pm »
I thought about picking him but went with Aguero.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,283
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #464 on: Today at 07:50:04 pm »
I've had one player nearly picked every round, but his age let him down, and the fact he was a lazy bastard.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,907
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #465 on: Today at 07:52:32 pm »
One of my favourite keepers ever. I've lost count of the number of full games I watched of him at Depor
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,283
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #466 on: Today at 07:53:30 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 07:52:32 pm
One of my favourite keepers ever. I've lost count of the number of full games I watched of him at Depor

Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,907
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #467 on: Today at 07:55:50 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:53:30 pm


How dare you talk about a La Liga winner like that.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,473
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #468 on: Today at 07:56:15 pm »
the clamour for keepers should be entertaining, got to say, i've no idea who that one is Betty has picked.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,907
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #469 on: Today at 08:00:00 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 07:56:15 pm
the clamour for keepers should be entertaining, got to say, i've no idea who that one is Betty has picked.

I had 3 non-Spanish keepers on my list. Songo'o was the only one I had any real memory of - mainly because Depor were one of my fave hipster teams. One more I'd vaguely heard of, the other I had no clue existed. There's another decent name from a nation I don't have. Besides those, I'm fascinated to see who others will be picking who don't have Spain left.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,473
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #470 on: Today at 08:00:26 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 07:55:50 pm
How dare you talk about a La Liga winner like that.

You should have posted a picture of him with the trophy instead of a stuffed animal  ;D
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,907
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #471 on: Today at 08:02:33 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:00:26 pm
You should have posted a picture of him with the trophy instead of a stuffed animal  ;D

I don't know. I thought that was a great example of his handling skills.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,283
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #472 on: Today at 08:06:30 pm »
Samie 1992 onwards.. Breitner would have been in his 50s :D
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,907
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #473 on: Today at 08:07:28 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:06:30 pm
Samie 1992 onwards.. Breitner would have been in his 40s :D

:lmao

Steal of a pick in Round 10 though
« Last Edit: Today at 08:09:21 pm by Betty Blue »
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,413
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #474 on: Today at 08:09:34 pm »
I know...Robin nicked my left Back so I;m out of ideas.   Also Breitner could out play all these fuckers in his 40's too. ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 