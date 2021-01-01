How many full games of his have you watched
Should be yours. Did Las not PM you?
Full games? Well..But saying that I've not seen a full game of 90% of the players on here, who has time for that.
Fair point.I am sad enough to go find youtube videos of anyone I pick to assess them though
Agree, we should do away with the voting and get Mac Red to decide the winner of each match. It's the only fair way.
No pm but no bother, picking now
Crosby Nick never fails.
I actually think I have a free run at RAWK Drafting royalty here. Very excited.
Desperation has definitely taken hold this last round. This is what I'm here for honestly.
Just realised no-one picked Djalminha
No love for the French midget? Thought he was a great pick if I might say so myself, especially at this stage.
Or Bebeto, a travesty.
Sorry mate, lost connection and PM must not be sent. Could barely get the pick in.
Am I PMing Paul Whitehouse or does Betty have his pick?
I picked him once and no-one gave a shit. I've been traumatised into thinking my memories of him are off.
Theres a certain lethal Dutch striker Im amazed hasnt been picked yet. One of the very best of the 00s.
One of my favourite keepers ever. I've lost count of the number of full games I watched of him at Depor
the clamour for keepers should be entertaining, got to say, i've no idea who that one is Betty has picked.
How dare you talk about a La Liga winner like that.
You should have posted a picture of him with the trophy instead of a stuffed animal
Samie 1992 onwards.. Breitner would have been in his 40s
