All good, buddy. I'm a WFH slacker, so I've got it easy



On a random note, it always tickles me how people post pictures of players holding trophies to make sure we all remember that player won something. I mean, I do it too on occasion.



I usually have a player or two ready but these last couple of rounds are a nightmare!Damn right on the trophies, especially Bravo, who was decent in La Liga but at Man City didn't work out.Now to find a right back from fuck knows where