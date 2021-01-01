« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion  (Read 5248 times)

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,888
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 11:57:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:53:51 pm
Must be a new record because I don;t think I've/ We've ever made 4 picks in one day.

There's only 13 drafters. It's a teeny bit easier than usual, I think. Still nice, mind.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,385
  • Red since '64
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #401 on: Today at 12:09:22 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:51:38 pm
Robins posted in here when it was his turn to pick and then shuffled up to bed I think.

You were quicker off the mark than me - I dont need to PM you now.😜
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,181
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #402 on: Today at 12:10:14 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:09:22 am
You were quicker off the mark than me - I dont need to PM you now.😜

Trying to get some kip here! :D

Happy fishing.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,401
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #403 on: Today at 12:11:26 am »
Robin, if you catch a whopper of a fish call it Draex.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,385
  • Red since '64
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #404 on: Today at 12:12:10 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:10:14 am
Trying to get some kip here! :D

Happy fishing.

Happy stacking Zs😂
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,181
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #405 on: Today at 07:46:49 am »
Time to think about non Spanish, Brazilian or Argie centre backs. Gulp.

A shame Jonathan Woodgate didnt get to 50 appearances.
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,467
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #406 on: Today at 11:50:17 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 04:27:29 pm
  • One hour pick deadlines from this round onwards, lads  :wave


Keep it going fellas. (Im off work sick and board shitless).
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,888
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #407 on: Today at 12:30:22 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 11:50:17 am
Keep it going fellas. (Im off work sick and board shitless).

This is what drafts are for  :D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,332
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #408 on: Today at 01:26:26 pm »
forgot to pm bobby

will do it now
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,888
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #409 on: Today at 01:32:59 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 01:26:26 pm
forgot to pm bobby

will do it now

Ah shit, I told Nicholls to pick. Will PM him to hold off.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online NICHOLLS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,242
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #410 on: Today at 01:36:13 pm »
Can change my pick if needed... I think Bobby needs defensive players more than attackers/playmakers though...  :D
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,888
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #411 on: Today at 01:40:02 pm »
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Today at 01:36:13 pm
Can change my pick if needed... I think Bobby needs defensive players more than attackers/playmakers though...  :D

Leave it if you like, but Bobby has priority if he wanted Banega
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online NICHOLLS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,242
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #412 on: Today at 02:31:47 pm »
When do we message Tubby?
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,641
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #413 on: Today at 02:33:58 pm »
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Today at 02:31:47 pm
When do we message Tubby?

What he said.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,888
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #414 on: Today at 02:37:58 pm »
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Today at 02:31:47 pm
When do we message Tubby?
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 01:26:26 pm
forgot to pm bobby

will do it now

It's been an hour since this post, so he can go now
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,661
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #415 on: Today at 02:45:21 pm »
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Today at 01:36:13 pm
Can change my pick if needed... I think Bobby needs defensive players more than attackers/playmakers though...  :D

Cheers mate. Youre absolutely correct. Strugglingpicking now
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,641
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #416 on: Today at 02:47:06 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 02:45:21 pm
Cheers mate. Youre absolutely correct. Strugglingpicking now

I'll wait for your pick.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,888
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #417 on: Today at 04:46:00 pm »
Bobby not about. I've PMed Robbie

Robin will probably be back from his fishing trip soon  :D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,401
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #418 on: Today at 05:04:05 pm »
My gandad once went out to  fish at 5am and came back 9pm. My grandma said she could;ve stuck the rod up his arse because he wouldn't answer his phone.  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 