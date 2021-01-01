Must be a new record because I don;t think I've/ We've ever made 4 picks in one day.
Robins posted in here when it was his turn to pick and then shuffled up to bed I think.
You were quicker off the mark than me - I dont need to PM you now.😜
Crosby Nick never fails.
Trying to get some kip here! Happy fishing.
One hour pick deadlines from this round onwards, lads
Keep it going fellas. (Im off work sick and board shitless).
forgot to pm bobbywill do it now
Can change my pick if needed... I think Bobby needs defensive players more than attackers/playmakers though...
When do we message Tubby?
Cheers mate. Youre absolutely correct. Struggling
picking now
Page created in 0.075 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 1.32]