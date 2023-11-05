Bastard Betty! Overmats was the one I mentioned a few rounds ago I wanted. But then I picked De Boer anyway.
I thought it was and I was shitting it all round. Especially as I passed on De Boer (top pick btw). Not many people can pick Dutchman anymore, but there are so few top wingers left now I couldn't risk it.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Because you pick out and out shitheads all the time.
Im probably stupidly leaving three attacking slots til near the end. I figured I have two full backs who loved to bomb on and provide width so I might getaway with another attacking mid rather than a winger and two strikers and still have a semblance of balance.
Draex loves a badboy. Hes the Madonna of RAWK drafting.
I'm here, give me a few minutes. Deciding whether it's morally right to pick that Barcelona Brazilian right back.
Forgot to say this before, but no-one should be going anywhere near the convicted rapist who played for Barca and Brazil. He's unofficially banned
The artist formally known as Lethal has killed me. I was going to pick Naybet.
I was ready to grab pique but in hindsight now I'm very pleased with saving my second Spanish and getting a Moroccan.
I've picked keepers around this time often mate. Good luck trying to pick any decent non Spanish keepers now.
Robin's debut is Recoba Inter Milan levels.
I just wish I headhunted Robin years ago. We let in that clown Trend for a few years when we could;ve done with Robin.
I just wish I headhunted Robin years ago. We let in that clown Trend for a few years when we could;ve done with Robin.
Trend was a shitbag.As for the headhunt...well trade secrets my son. But I will tell you our draft's are popular, the footies were especially the none complicated ones. Remember there was a period where we deep dived into all sorts of footie drafts mate?
There were. Not sure they are anymore. Pity, nothing like the stupid shit chat of drafting. It's always been a great escape from the po-faced main forums.
Krychowiak is an excellent little pick up. One of the last few top DMs left from a smaller country.
Popcorn going full hipster with his last few picks and I'm all for it
Funnily enough the club is in an excellent place at the moment but one wouldn't know it from the main forum.That's why these drafts are a great escape, until it gets to the serious business of people bending the rules.
Does Robin know theres a chat thread by the way? Silent assassin!
Coupet/Rafa era Valencia is kwalatee.
Cheers. Quite pleased with it having spent the rain journey home thinking of Keïta. Want one big brute of a DM in there to facilitate whatever combo of more attacking players that follow.Does Robin know theres a chat thread by the way? Silent assassin!
Youll get me back later or tomorrow for sure! Btw, Betty, tomorrow and Thursday Im away fishing, and out of signal up in the Wild West Welsh hills. Is it ok to post any missed picks late, and allow others to go ahead of me?
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.69]