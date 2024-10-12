Have you looked at the midfield options in this draft? It's utterly barren. Can't wait to see how fucked a few teams in this will be soonAlso, he went round 3 and 4 in the last two La Liga drafts and those were all-time
Crosby Nick never fails.
I had that version, played as Barca. Luis Enrique was a dream, could slot him in anywhere!If only I could sign Ibrahima Bakayoko up here!
Dont say that. As someone who needs two central midfielders and no shortlist that has me a tad worried. I do have someone in mind but will probably not get him.
Over next few days if it gets to me can you just continue to pm but feel free to move ahead and I'll pick and catch up when I'm online.
I've pm'd Lastrador but he has not been online all day.
Las going fir the hipster's choice in central midfield.
Was a solid player to boot. (Not in the polite english way for a bit shit).
Always liked Kluivert. Picked him to no avail. Silva may actually be a little tiny bit shit but what do I know
Yeah Kluivert was classy. That Barca team with Rivaldo behind him was very good to watch. Mauro Silva too, bastards had a great double header there.And Draexs team of c*nts continues to grow.
Mate, Rivaldo was the dogs bollocks 88-89 season in that team. Brilliant to watch as you say. Old Mauro there I just think he's a waste of a Brazilian...
What did Mauro ever do to you, Bobby? He's loved on RAWK. Should've been the Mauro Silva role, not the Makelele role.
Just seeing if my mate Hazell has me on ignore
Wouldn't dream of it mate. Looks like it's Peter Pumpkinhead as my Brazilian DM then.
Evrey team looks good so far. We're getting to the point of a few dodgy picks now.
Does the 10+1 rule have to be Spanish, or is that just the norm, given the extra numbers?
robinred is after his second Brazilian!
By the way, Nicholls is smashing it. Every pick is one of thought of, or would have had I planned properly.
Hes a pretty hairy man tbf.
