The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 07:50:25 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 07:35:00 pm
Have you looked at the midfield options in this draft? It's utterly barren. Can't wait to see how fucked a few teams in this will be soon

Also, he went round 3 and 4 in the last two La Liga drafts and those were all-time  :wanker

Dont say that. As someone who needs two central midfielders and no shortlist that has me a tad worried. :D

I do have someone in mind but will probably not get him.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 07:55:01 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:04:58 pm
I had that version, played as Barca. Luis Enrique was a dream, could slot him in anywhere!

If only I could sign Ibrahima Bakayoko up here!

:D
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 07:56:27 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:50:25 pm
Dont say that. As someone who needs two central midfielders and no shortlist that has me a tad worried. :D

I do have someone in mind but will probably not get him.

There are options. Some you won't want to take  :boxhead

It depends a bit on what nations you have left. People with Brazil are probably fine. Of course, we all have different standards and I tend not to favour more modern players.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 08:03:59 pm
Popcorn unfortunately seems to have logged off 8 minutes before his turn came up. Just remembered he said this before -

Quote from: Popcorn on October 12, 2024, 06:48:07 pm
Over next few days if it gets to me can you just continue to pm but feel free to move ahead and I'll pick and catch up when I'm online.

So Red can go now
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 08:23:29 pm
I've pm'd Lastrador but he has not been online all day.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 08:55:19 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 08:23:29 pm
I've pm'd Lastrador but he has not been online all day.

I have picks for Lasty now. He can't get online for some reason, but I got him elsewhere. So thankfully we don't have to wait any longer.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 09:02:37 pm
Las going fir the hipster's choice in central midfield.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 09:09:45 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:02:37 pm
Las going fir the hipster's choice in central midfield.

Was a solid player to boot. (Not in the polite english way for a bit shit).
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 09:39:38 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 09:09:45 pm
Was a solid player to boot. (Not in the polite english way for a bit shit).

Yep, nice pick.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 09:57:53 pm
Always liked Kluivert. Picked him to no avail. Silva may actually be a little tiny bit shit but what do I know
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 10:01:00 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:57:53 pm
Always liked Kluivert. Picked him to no avail. Silva may actually be a little tiny bit shit but what do I know

Yeah Kluivert was classy. That Barca team with Rivaldo behind him was very good to watch. Mauro Silva too, bastards had a great double header there.

And Draexs team of c*nts continues to grow. :D
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 10:14:23 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:01:00 pm
Yeah Kluivert was classy. That Barca team with Rivaldo behind him was very good to watch. Mauro Silva too, bastards had a great double header there.

And Draexs team of c*nts continues to grow. :D

Mate, Rivaldo was the dogs bollocks 88-89 season in that team. Brilliant to watch as you say. Old Mauro there I just think he's a waste of a Brazilian...
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 10:19:56 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:14:23 pm
Mate, Rivaldo was the dogs bollocks 88-89 season in that team. Brilliant to watch as you say. Old Mauro there I just think he's a waste of a Brazilian...

What did Mauro ever do to you, Bobby?  :D  He's loved on RAWK. Should've been the Mauro Silva role, not the Makelele role.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 10:23:04 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 10:19:56 pm
What did Mauro ever do to you, Bobby?  :D  He's loved on RAWK. Should've been the Mauro Silva role, not the Makelele role.


Just seeing if my mate Hazell has me on ignore  ;D
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 10:41:21 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:23:04 pm

Just seeing if my mate Hazell has me on ignore  ;D

Wouldn't dream of it mate. Looks like it's Peter Pumpkinhead as my Brazilian DM then.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 11:03:22 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:41:21 pm
Wouldn't dream of it mate. Looks like it's Peter Pumpkinhead as my Brazilian DM then.

 :thumbup
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #296 on: Today at 12:14:08 am
Evrey team looks good so far. We're getting to the point of a few dodgy picks now.  ;D
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #297 on: Today at 12:17:43 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:14:08 am
Evrey team looks good so far. We're getting to the point of a few dodgy picks now.  ;D
just hit desperation mode, forgive me guys, he was great at Madrid tho ;D ;D
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #298 on: Today at 10:56:09 am
Does the 10+1 rule have to be Spanish, or is that just the norm, given the extra numbers?
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #299 on: Today at 11:20:47 am
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 10:56:09 am
Does the 10+1 rule have to be Spanish, or is that just the norm, given the extra numbers?
Yes, has to be Spanish (home nation of draft)
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #300 on: Today at 11:22:56 am
robinred is after his second Brazilian!  ;D
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #301 on: Today at 11:34:38 am
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Today at 11:22:56 am
robinred is after his second Brazilian!  ;D

Hes a pretty hairy man tbf.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #302 on: Today at 11:35:34 am
By the way, Nicholls is smashing it. Every pick is one of thought of, or would have had I planned properly. :D
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #303 on: Today at 11:35:43 am
I think he wants to go double dutch.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #304 on: Today at 11:39:35 am
Just giz a sec to post my pick
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #305 on: Today at 11:47:55 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:35:34 am
By the way, Nicholls is smashing it. Every pick is one of thought of, or would have had I planned properly. :D

Definitely the frontrunner so far. Nicholls is always up there with his teams. This is how I picture him and his spreadsheet

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
Reply #306 on: Today at 11:50:53 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:34:38 am
Hes a pretty hairy man tbf.

😂Used to be Nick; at my age the stuff falls out (or is that off?)
