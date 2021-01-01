« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion  (Read 2792 times)

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,638
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #200 on: Today at 06:55:55 pm »
Fucking hell Robbie, I was just adding Javier when you posted. Another prick!  ;D
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,826
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #201 on: Today at 06:56:40 pm »
Quote from: Popcorn on Today at 06:48:07 pm
Picked there.

Over next few days if it gets to me can you just continue to pm but feel free to move ahead and I'll pick and catch up when I'm online.

Noted, cheers mate. Enjoy your hols  :)
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,826
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #202 on: Today at 06:57:45 pm »
I trust Mascherano will be played in his true La Liga position of CB.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,638
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #203 on: Today at 06:59:06 pm »
I'm fucking crestfallen. Cannavarro and Mascherano virtually back to bacK. I need a minute or three...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,638
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #204 on: Today at 07:01:43 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 06:57:45 pm
I trust Mascherano will be played in his true La Liga position of CB.

Oh,I'll be all over that, BB. What a prick...Fucking late an' all
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,826
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #205 on: Today at 07:18:02 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 07:01:43 pm
Oh,I'll be all over that, BB. What a prick...Fucking late an' all

Love a bit of spite  :D

And take your time. This lot have been stretching the two hour window to its fullest today  :P
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,307
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #206 on: Today at 07:29:23 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 06:55:55 pm
Fucking hell Robbie, I was just adding Javier when you posted. Another prick!  ;D
haha sorry mate, dont seem to get notifications by email anymore, will look into that
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,307
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #207 on: Today at 07:33:28 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 06:57:45 pm
I trust Mascherano will be played in his true La Liga position of CB.
well he played 334 times for them , im not sure when the switch to Cb was

but he won champions league playing there so that's not an issue really ;)
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,826
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #208 on: Today at 07:33:30 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 07:29:23 pm
haha sorry mate, dont seem to get notifications by email anymore, will look into that

Email notifications have been broken for awhile if you use gmail, unfortunately. Mine are fecked too.

It's talked about here, but there was never any solution given: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354631.0
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,307
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #209 on: Today at 07:40:16 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 07:33:30 pm
Email notifications have been broken for awhile if you use gmail, unfortunately. Mine are fecked too.

It's talked about here, but there was never any solution given: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354631.0
Thanks for that mate, it's strange, I'm Outlook, I get notified on all other emails into my main box but not rawk anymore....
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,826
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #210 on: Today at 07:40:58 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 07:33:28 pm
well he played 334 times for them , im not sure when the switch to Cb was

but he won champions league playing there so that's not an issue really ;)

Yeah and he played just 50 of those at DM in all comps spread over 8 seasons. Most of those in his first season. It would be like picking Gerrard in a PL draft and playing him at RW. This is a La Liga draft. He was primarily a CB at Barca. You can definitely play him at DM, but that's not his best position in this draft.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,307
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #211 on: Today at 07:57:22 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 07:40:58 pm
Yeah and he played just 50 of those at DM in all comps spread over 8 seasons. Most of those in his first season. It would be like picking Gerrard in a PL draft and playing him at RW. This is a La Liga draft. He was primarily a CB at Barca. You can definitely play him at DM, but that's not his best position in this draft.
Cheers BB appreciate that, he'll be going CB
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,826
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #212 on: Today at 08:08:00 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 07:57:22 pm
Cheers BB appreciate that, he'll be going CB

Damn, I'm not used to anyone listening to me  :D 
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,314
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #213 on: Today at 08:09:44 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:37:49 pm
Im off out the boxing, my mates in a white collar fight. Betty has my picks.

There was a certain Spanish defender I had my eye on ;)

White collar? Gonig down dark parts now.  ;D

Also you were never getting Hierro.
Logged

Online NICHOLLS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,230
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #214 on: Today at 09:17:13 pm »
When is it my pick?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,314
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #215 on: Today at 09:22:38 pm »
Now  :D
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 