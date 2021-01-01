You can leave picks with me if you like
Crosby Nick never fails.
Ill take the silence around my uker pick as appreciation. Thanks guys.
I appreciate the S with the upside down hat most of all.
My bad thought you picked Hakan Sukur...who isa taxi driver in the States.
Thought I'd add to the French collection. Robin making quality picks in his first draft here.
Dam you Betty, was trying to recreate one of the best front threes of all time.
Sorry, picked now.
Where is Hazell at? Did Samie forget to PM himShould've picked any old striker since C. Ronaldo will steal all his goals anyway.
Yeah but Benzema and Ronaldo were incredible together.
I know, mate. Just messing. It was fascinating seeing how many more goals Benzema scored after Ronaldo left though. Ultimately there are only so many goals a team can score, and his work rate and all round play was incredible too.
I think Ill get the hang of this eventually 😳
Certainly taking no prisoners with those picks. Argentina, Spain, and Netherlands gone already. High risk, high reward. I like it.
I've tried tactical and lost players I wanted anyway so fuck it.
I almost always leave full backs to the end. But two licks in Im out of ideas when it comes to trying to avoid payers from the bigger countries, so a bit like Hazell, thought fuck it, might as well get one of the best in.
It's always interesting watching the different draft strategies... and Samie who has none at all.
Draex has belatedly taken the sensible decision to try and make his team more likeable.
If yer need me I'm in the Boxing thread all evening/night.
