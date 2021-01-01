« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion  (Read 2600 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,288
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 11:58:00 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 11:51:55 pm
You can leave picks with me if you like

Okay.  :wave
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,099
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 11:59:16 pm »
Ill take the silence around my uker pick as appreciation. Thanks guys.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,288
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #162 on: Today at 12:01:40 am »
He's a taxi driver in the States now.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,819
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #163 on: Today at 12:04:07 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:59:16 pm
Ill take the silence around my uker pick as appreciation. Thanks guys.

I appreciate the S with the upside down hat most of all.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,099
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #164 on: Today at 12:13:53 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:04:07 am
I appreciate the S with the upside down hat most of all.

I just typed it and the phone did the rest. Hope Ive picked the right guy. Samies post has me worried. :D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,288
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #165 on: Today at 12:17:03 am »
My bad thought you picked Hakan Sukur...who isa taxi driver in the States.  ;D
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,819
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #166 on: Today at 12:23:05 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:17:03 am
My bad thought you picked Hakan Sukur...who isa taxi driver in the States.  ;D

He's saved for when we do the Turkish league draft next.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,099
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #167 on: Today at 12:37:29 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:17:03 am
My bad thought you picked Hakan Sukur...who isa taxi driver in the States.  ;D

Stupid idiot.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,819
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #168 on: Today at 01:21:46 am »
Didn't get a PM from Robin. But I was checking in any way, so no problem. FYI Robin - when we go down the list you need to PM Crosby Nick and when we're going up the list you need to PM me. Takes a bit of getting used to when you've not drafted before  :wave
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,288
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #169 on: Today at 01:28:09 am »
Thought I'd add to the French collection.  :wave

Robin making quality picks in his first draft here.  :D
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,819
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #170 on: Today at 01:34:52 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:28:09 am
Thought I'd add to the French collection.  :wave

Robin making quality picks in his first draft here.  :D

Yep, Robin is acing it so far.

Looks like we're done for this evening. Hazell has until 11am tomorrow morning. And I have Samie's picks as the lazy git doesn't do mornings.

Popcorn also has a missing pick to make up when he's next online
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,228
  • It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #171 on: Today at 02:26:19 am »
Sorry, picked there. Was flying this evening so hectic travel day.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,058
  • Not Italian
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #172 on: Today at 05:37:35 am »
I see Samies Sukur/Suker dyslexia still continues.  ;D
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,221
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #173 on: Today at 07:04:58 am »
Dam you Betty, was trying to recreate one of the best front threes of all time.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,819
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #174 on: Today at 10:59:06 am »
Where is Hazell at? Did Samie forget to PM him

Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:04:58 am
Dam you Betty, was trying to recreate one of the best front threes of all time.

Should've picked any old striker since C. Ronaldo will steal all his goals anyway.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,182
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #175 on: Today at 11:00:48 am »
Sorry, picked now.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,819
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #176 on: Today at 11:13:34 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:00:48 am
Sorry, picked now.

Certainly taking no prisoners with those picks. Argentina, Spain, and Netherlands gone already. High risk, high reward. I like it.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,221
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #177 on: Today at 11:17:51 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 10:59:06 am
Where is Hazell at? Did Samie forget to PM him

Should've picked any old striker since C. Ronaldo will steal all his goals anyway.

Yeah but Benzema and Ronaldo were incredible together.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,819
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #178 on: Today at 11:27:28 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:17:51 am
Yeah but Benzema and Ronaldo were incredible together.

I know, mate. Just messing. It was fascinating seeing how many more goals Benzema scored after Ronaldo left though. Ultimately there are only so many goals a team can score, and his work rate and all round play was incredible too.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,221
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #179 on: Today at 11:40:53 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 11:27:28 am
I know, mate. Just messing. It was fascinating seeing how many more goals Benzema scored after Ronaldo left though. Ultimately there are only so many goals a team can score, and his work rate and all round play was incredible too.

Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale got 97 between just those three one season!
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,362
  • Red since '64
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #180 on: Today at 11:43:12 am »
I think Ill get the hang of this eventually 😳
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,819
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #181 on: Today at 11:46:05 am »
Here come the Brazilians!

Quote from: Robinred on Today at 11:43:12 am
I think Ill get the hang of this eventually 😳

All good, mate. First draft and you're doing great already  :)
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,182
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #182 on: Today at 11:53:14 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 11:13:34 am
Certainly taking no prisoners with those picks. Argentina, Spain, and Netherlands gone already. High risk, high reward. I like it.

I've tried tactical and lost players I wanted anyway so fuck it.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,819
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #183 on: Today at 11:58:24 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:53:14 am
I've tried tactical and lost players I wanted anyway so fuck it.

It's always interesting watching the different draft strategies... and Samie who has none at all.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,099
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #184 on: Today at 12:00:05 pm »
I almost always leave full backs to the end. But two licks in Im out of ideas when it comes to trying to avoid payers from the bigger countries, so a bit like Hazell, thought fuck it, might as well get one of the best in.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,819
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #185 on: Today at 12:05:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:00:05 pm
I almost always leave full backs to the end. But two licks in Im out of ideas when it comes to trying to avoid payers from the bigger countries, so a bit like Hazell, thought fuck it, might as well get one of the best in.

You can never go wrong with Roberto Carlos. He's one of the few fullbacks who wins votes.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,819
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #186 on: Today at 02:05:01 pm »
Popcorn off gallivanting in Portugal. Over to Red1977
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,288
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #187 on: Today at 02:07:33 pm »
Nice one mate.  :wave

Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 11:58:24 am
It's always interesting watching the different draft strategies... and Samie who has none at all.

Hand on heart the only draft I've ever done with a clear stratergy is my Roman Phalanx team otherwise it's always been players I loved watching or players I;ve read about that I know I'd liked to have watched play.  :D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,288
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #188 on: Today at 02:08:36 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 11:43:12 am
I think Ill get the hang of this eventually 😳

3 top players, what have you not got the hang of mate?  ;D
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,453
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #189 on: Today at 03:31:01 pm »
Picking now
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,288
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #190 on: Today at 03:40:56 pm »
Picking a garden gnome now.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,099
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #191 on: Today at 04:56:12 pm »
Draex has belatedly taken the sensible decision to try and make his team more likeable.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,819
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #192 on: Today at 05:05:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:56:12 pm
Draex has belatedly taken the sensible decision to try and make his team more likeable.

I was just thinking the same  ;D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,182
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #193 on: Today at 05:06:48 pm »
Great pick Draex, was deciding between him and Seedorf.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,288
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #194 on: Today at 05:32:04 pm »
If yer need me I'm in the Boxing thread all evening/night.  ;D
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,221
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #195 on: Today at 05:37:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:32:04 pm
If yer need me I'm in the Boxing thread all evening/night.  ;D

Im off out the boxing, my mates in a white collar fight. Betty has my picks.

There was a certain Spanish defender I had my eye on ;)
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,634
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #196 on: Today at 06:08:14 pm »
ooof, red, you prick  ;D
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 