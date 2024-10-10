« previous next »
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 03:20:24 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 02:44:54 pm
Yeah, I almost changed the apperance minimum 'til I spotted that extra spell with Sevilla. I figured all you smart lot would pick it up too and he wouldn't last long. One of my favourite players ever.

Ditto. Probably my favourite overseas players along with Maradona. Didn't give a fuck for no-one  ;D
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 03:38:55 pm »
Hazell going to kill fatty.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 03:40:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:38:55 pm
Hazell going to kill fatty.

Pffft.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 03:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:38:55 pm
Hazell going to kill fatty.

He already chose Messi over his beloved
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 03:42:12 pm »
We all have exceptions though.  ;D
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 03:43:29 pm »
All picks are top leaves obviously. Loved Figo though. What a winger. Power and skill.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 03:43:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:43:29 pm
All picks are top leaves obviously. Loved Figo though. What a winger. Power and skill.

Pig
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 03:46:29 pm »
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 03:50:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:43:29 pm
All picks are top leaves obviously. Loved Figo though. What a winger. Power and skill.

Find he's very underrated in these things. Probably because of the whole Galacticos Real bollocks
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 04:17:13 pm »
Didn't know which Brazilian star to go for so picked a Cameroonian instead ;D


Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 04:18:16 pm »
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Yesterday at 04:17:13 pm
Didn't know which Brazilian star to go for so picked a Cameroonian instead ;D




Bastard.  Lots of great strikers out there obviously but to get a class one and tick off a smaller nation at this stage seems a no brainer.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 04:26:46 pm »
  • Forgot to say this before, but no-one should be going anywhere near the convicted rapist who played for Barca and Brazil. He's unofficially banned
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 04:31:43 pm »
#TeamMaicon
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 04:36:20 pm »
Fake Ronaldo, you twat ;D This is a La Liga, so no Utd appearances sully the boy from Portugal and he was one of the best evers from the La Liga.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 04:45:44 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:36:20 pm
Fake Ronaldo, you twat ;D This is a La Liga, so no Utd appearances sully the boy from Portugal and he was one of the best evers from the La Liga.

Better?

Quote from: Betty Blue on October 10, 2024, 06:27:46 pm
9. Draex - Plastic Ronaldo (Portugal)
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 05:02:28 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 03:50:36 pm
Find he's very underrated in these things. Probably because of the whole Galacticos Real bollocks

Goes down like a fart in a lift on here, usually
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 05:20:53 pm »
Im confused again. I assumed one pick at a time, but recently folk have posted two. How come?
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 05:21:45 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 05:20:53 pm
Im confused again. I assumed one pick at a time, but recently folk have posted two. How come?

Tubby is a fat end of the snake, so he goes twice then it comes back down the list, when it gets back to first they will pick twice as well.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 05:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 05:20:53 pm
Im confused again. I assumed one pick at a time, but recently folk have posted two. How come?


And Betty made a pick on behalf of some lazy bastard/someone who lives in a different time zone to keep things moving so it might have looked like he had two picks.

Its tough being near the middle where it feels like you go ages between every pick and you agonise over what position to go for next (striker obviously).
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 05:26:56 pm »
Well explained lads  :D

Any more questions let us know, Robin. We're friendlier than we look.

And about time Rivaldo went. He was absolutely monstrous in La Liga.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 05:48:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:38:55 pm
Hazell going to kill fatty.

Ha, I was mulling over whether to pick Messi or Redondo first :P
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 06:17:51 pm »
Also Robin have backups as we're all dickheads who will take your player before it;s even your turn.  ;D
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 06:19:27 pm »
I see Draex is going for the all time Twat XI (again).
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 06:27:35 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:19:27 pm
I see Draex is going for the all time Twat XI (again).

In their managers mould.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 06:35:17 pm »
And it begins, not even out of round two.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 06:52:44 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:35:17 pm
And it begins, not even out of round two.

Yep, plenty of time to turn things around.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 06:53:58 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:35:17 pm
And it begins, not even out of round two.

And it's not even from me this time.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 06:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 05:26:56 pm
And about time Rivaldo went. He was absolutely monstrous in La Liga.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 07:00:39 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 06:53:58 pm
And it's not even from me this time.

My victory will taste all the sweeter.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 07:17:56 pm »
Where's Labrador? His time is up shortly. Up to you guys how lenient you want to be.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 07:21:03 pm »
Sorry for the delay fellas, bit caught up at work and all my shortlisted picks have gone. Will try to pick one shortly.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #151 on: Yesterday at 07:54:12 pm »
One second fella's just got in from work.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #152 on: Yesterday at 08:12:43 pm »
I'm out this evening, so won't be able to update the pick list. But I'll be on and off keeping an eye out in case my pick comes up.

Popcorn has until just past 10pm, then it's Nick
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #153 on: Yesterday at 09:48:59 pm »
Nick's go at 10 seeing as Popcorn ain;t here.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #154 on: Yesterday at 10:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:48:59 pm
Nick's go at 10 seeing as Popcorn ain;t here.

Yeah, Nick can go now
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #155 on: Yesterday at 11:04:14 pm »
Nick - did you PM Robin? Just checking because DS dropped out and he shows as after you in the original list
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #156 on: Yesterday at 11:15:58 pm »
I did. Im the consumate drafter.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #157 on: Yesterday at 11:22:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:15:58 pm
I did. Im the consumate drafter.

:thumbup

I should've known you're a pro
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #158 on: Yesterday at 11:51:22 pm »
Skip me when it comes back to moi.  :wave
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #159 on: Yesterday at 11:51:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:51:22 pm
Skip me when it comes back to moi.  :wave

You can leave picks with me if you like
