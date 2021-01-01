Well yeah Hazel might nab him
It's either all or nothing for me. Banning just those two just shifts the focus onto the next GOATs in line.
I think those 8 being dropped makes it interestingdo that or dont drop any
Everyone: Yes to bans. Make it harder.Names ban list of very obvious playersEveryone: Nooooo bans. WTF are you talking about.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Continue, snake will sort it out in the end.
Bit harsh on Betty but yeah, he is a good organiser.
Twat.I'll run the next draft, the one with the cartoon characters and no ones allowed to pick the two best, Lion-O amd Teddy Ruxpin.
Interested to see if Robin goes into the RAWK Draft Hall of Fame for his first pick. Or keeps it nice and safe.
Well I didn't expect that.
Im torn with going for a sensible pick or getting the trickier nations done while theres options.
Ill never get to pick The Ronaldo.
Are we judging on La Liga appearances only, or all time? (as long as they meet the 50+ appearances rule) Few players spent 2 or 3 seasons in Spain but had better seasons else where.
Rules:- Performances before the 1992/93 season do not exist. All players are judged on their form while playing in La Liga, that includes domestic cups and in Europe. e.g. If you pick Michael Owen, you get the shit crocked version not the selfish talented twat.
Form in La Liga during this period + any European/domestic cups they played in while in the league.
Thanks, should of read the rules
