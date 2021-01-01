« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion  (Read 1233 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,160
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #80 on: Today at 08:08:57 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:05:47 pm
Well yeah Hazel might nab him ;D

No that wouldn't be very nice.

If we're happy with whatever's decided, I can change my pick. I won't pick Ronaldinho.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,245
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #81 on: Today at 08:10:44 pm »
Ban those two Betts. I'll drop Dinho and Haze pick someone else now.  :wave
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,245
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #82 on: Today at 08:11:46 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 08:07:59 pm
It's either all or nothing for me. Banning just those two just shifts the focus onto the next GOATs in line.

La liga in the these two decades has had great players regardless of the obvious two mate. All 14 drafters will have a class-ish team.
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,294
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #83 on: Today at 08:22:58 pm »
I think those 8 being dropped makes it interesting

do that or dont drop any 
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,785
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #84 on: Today at 08:44:56 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 08:22:58 pm
I think those 8 being dropped makes it interesting

do that or dont drop any 

That's my take too. I don't mind which we do. But for me just banning Messi and C. Ronaldo feels pointless. The next in line are pretty much just as influential picks IMO.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,052
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #85 on: Today at 08:57:45 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 08:04:32 pm
Everyone: Yes to bans. Make it harder.

Names ban list of very obvious players

Everyone: Nooooo bans. WTF are you talking about.

;D

I didnt say ban anyone. And if I did Ill just deny it.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,785
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #86 on: Today at 08:58:10 pm »
Draex - you can decide for us since you started all this drama  ;D

Top 8 or continue as is?
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,191
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #87 on: Today at 08:59:38 pm »
Continue, snake will sort it out in the end.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,052
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #88 on: Today at 09:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:59:38 pm
Continue, snake will sort it out in the end.

Bit harsh on Betty but yeah, he is a good organiser.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,245
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #89 on: Today at 09:04:07 pm »
Can't believe you fuckers were going to make me give up Ronaldinho. HAve you no shame?
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,785
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #90 on: Today at 09:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:59:38 pm
Continue, snake will sort it out in the end.

Thanks for making us waste half an evening of drafting on nothing  :D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,160
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #91 on: Today at 09:11:38 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:59:38 pm
Continue, snake will sort it out in the end.

Twat.

I'll run the next draft, the one with the cartoon characters and no ones allowed to pick the two best, Lion-O amd Teddy Ruxpin.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,191
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #92 on: Today at 09:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:01:31 pm
Bit harsh on Betty but yeah, he is a good organiser.

:D
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,052
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #93 on: Today at 09:13:01 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:11:38 pm
Twat.

I'll run the next draft, the one with the cartoon characters and no ones allowed to pick the two best, Lion-O amd Teddy Ruxpin.

Nonce.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,785
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #94 on: Today at 09:15:11 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:11:38 pm
Twat.

I'll run the next draft, the one with the cartoon characters and no ones allowed to pick the two best, Lion-O amd Teddy Ruxpin.

What about Cheetara. She's the biggest vote winner on here.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,245
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #95 on: Today at 09:18:03 pm »
Interested to see if Robin goes into the RAWK Draft Hall of Fame for his first pick. Or keeps it nice and safe.  :D
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,191
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #96 on: Today at 09:20:23 pm »
Ill never get to pick The Ronaldo.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,160
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #97 on: Today at 09:21:14 pm »
Well I didn't expect that.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,785
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #98 on: Today at 09:22:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:18:03 pm
Interested to see if Robin goes into the RAWK Draft Hall of Fame for his first pick. Or keeps it nice and safe.  :D

To manc or not to manc. That is the question
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,334
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #99 on: Today at 09:22:22 pm »
Sorry gents, massive apologies but Ive had something pop up with work and wont be able to join in on this draft. Very sorry.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,785
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #100 on: Today at 09:23:23 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:21:14 pm
Well I didn't expect that.

Really?

I wouldn't touch you know who in a million years.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,052
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #101 on: Today at 09:25:04 pm »
Im torn with going for a sensible pick or getting the trickier nations done while theres options.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,785
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #102 on: Today at 09:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:25:04 pm
Im torn with going for a sensible pick or getting the trickier nations done while theres options.

That's the ultimate gambit. I definitely could have been smarter, but you don't turn down Il Fenomeno when presented with him.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,785
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #103 on: Today at 09:41:51 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:20:23 pm
Ill never get to pick The Ronaldo.

If you're nice to me, I'll place you top 2 in the Serie A draft next.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,245
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #104 on: Today at 09:46:43 pm »
Robin start's off with a great pick.  :D
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,052
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #105 on: Today at 09:47:07 pm »
Nice pick Robin, you wily old c*nt.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,785
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #106 on: Today at 09:50:15 pm »
Nice work, Robin. Much better start than Phase of Play made  ;D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 