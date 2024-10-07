« previous next »
Author Topic: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga  (Read 640 times)

Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« on: October 7, 2024, 05:12:51 pm »
Brought to you by Guillem Ballbag -

Spanish La Liga edition
1992-2018 (when Sky lost broadcast rights)
11 from 11 nations/ 10 from 10 + 1 TBC
50 appearance minimum



Sign up below. So far -

Me
Samie
Vivabobbygraham
Red1977
Draex
Lastrador
Tubby McFly
Nick
Hazell
Popcorn
Robinred
Robbieredman
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:22:44 pm by Betty Blue »
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #1 on: October 7, 2024, 05:33:26 pm »
Might need to work on a more succinct draft name  ;D

I've PMed everyone who took part in the last few.

Samie - start headhunting for RAWK draft celebs
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #2 on: October 7, 2024, 05:41:48 pm »
Let's go.
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #3 on: October 7, 2024, 05:55:27 pm »
Don't know enough about the league over that time, will have to skip this one.
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #4 on: October 7, 2024, 05:57:07 pm »
You're a fat bastard and a chicken Tubster.
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #5 on: October 7, 2024, 06:00:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October  7, 2024, 05:57:07 pm
You're a fat bastard and a chicken Tubster.

The Chicken Tubster is my go to at the local fried chicken restaurant.
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #6 on: October 7, 2024, 06:02:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on October  7, 2024, 05:55:27 pm
Don't know enough about the league over that time, will have to skip this one.

Liar. You were all over the last La Liga draft



Could also open it post 2018 to present day if people prefer. Probably helps make for an easiest draft pool too.
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #7 on: October 7, 2024, 06:02:37 pm »
Named after your goodself?
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #8 on: October 7, 2024, 06:03:27 pm »
I'll get involved to make up the numbers if needed innit.
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #9 on: October 7, 2024, 06:17:53 pm »
Go on then, Ill win this.

And my first pick will be a tribute to my very close showbiz friend, Anywhichwayucan.
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #10 on: October 7, 2024, 06:22:16 pm »
In please.
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #11 on: October 7, 2024, 06:25:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October  7, 2024, 06:17:53 pm
And my first pick will be a tribute to my very close showbiz friend, Anywhichwayucan.

Only if you build a shrine for him first. AWWUC or the footballer, I don't mind which.
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #12 on: October 7, 2024, 06:29:56 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on October  7, 2024, 06:25:49 pm
Only if you build a shrine for him first. AWWUC or the footballer, I don't mind which.

Well Ive got the former already.
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #13 on: October 7, 2024, 08:34:50 pm »
I'll need to pass this one, sorry. Hospital in the morning for me to get surgery on my hand. Haven't got a clue what my capabilities will be for a while. Please don't say fingers crossed it goes well, getting fed up with that joke.
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #14 on: October 7, 2024, 08:42:23 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on October  7, 2024, 08:34:50 pm
I'll need to pass this one, sorry. Hospital in the morning for me to get surgery on my hand. Haven't got a clue what my capabilities will be for a while. Please don't say fingers crossed it goes well, getting fed up with that joke.

Ah sorry to hear that, mate! Best of luck and hope you heal up nice and quickly.
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #15 on: October 7, 2024, 09:16:38 pm »
Cheers. If I'm able to use a computer and work a mouse I'll let you know. At the moment though, I can't really want to commit.  ;D
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #16 on: October 7, 2024, 10:08:55 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on October  7, 2024, 09:16:38 pm
Cheers. If I'm able to use a computer and work a mouse I'll let you know. At the moment though, I can't really want to commit.  ;D

You're always welcome, mate. Doubt we're starting til tomorrow evening at the earliest now.

There's always a way

Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #17 on: October 8, 2024, 01:11:11 am »
I'll play
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #18 on: October 8, 2024, 08:16:12 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on October  7, 2024, 08:34:50 pm
I'll need to pass this one, sorry. Hospital in the morning for me to get surgery on my hand. Haven't got a clue what my capabilities will be for a while. Please don't say fingers crossed it goes well, getting fed up with that joke.

 :thumbup
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #19 on: October 8, 2024, 01:52:52 pm »
We may have a new draft member...
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #20 on: October 8, 2024, 03:30:15 pm »
Ill play👍
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #21 on: October 8, 2024, 04:04:27 pm »
Nice one mate.

We may have another newbie Betts.  :D
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #22 on: October 8, 2024, 11:42:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October  8, 2024, 04:04:27 pm
Nice one mate.

We may have another newbie Betts.  :D

Great work, mate.

Not heard a peep from any of the usuals who I PMed yesterday. Always nice to get 16, but we could probably start with 12.
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 12:38:01 pm »
In.
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 01:22:13 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 12:38:01 pm
In.

Nice one, mate.

I think that makes 12. I'll leave it until this afternoon/early evening to see if anyone else bites. Otherwise we'll go with a hardcore 12. Tubby included  :D
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 05:31:21 pm »
Lets get this shite going Betts.  :wave
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 05:34:14 pm »
I am out this time. Too busy at work atm. Next time lads  :wave
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 05:41:51 pm »
You;re shit scared I will take Graversen in midfield from you.
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 06:47:59 pm »
Forgot I need to go to a friend's birthday drinks tonight, so we'll start tomorrow afternoon. In the meantime, we're still open if anyone wants to jump in late.

Quote from: child-in-time on Yesterday at 05:34:14 pm
I am out this time. Too busy at work atm. Next time lads  :wave

No worries, mate. Thanks for letting me know.
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 07:06:53 pm »
If theres space, go on then, get me in. Samie calling me a fat arse has motivated me, always like to be treated mean.
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 07:59:36 pm »
Sorry Betty giving this a miss, been fairly busy in a new place. Will vote.
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 09:54:23 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:06:53 pm
If theres space, go on then, get me in. Samie calling me a fat arse has motivated me, always like to be treated mean.
If Betty wants to do a 12 team draft you can have my spot as number 12.

I'm going to Portugal on Friday so I'm happy to sit out and let you take my spot.

If you're holding off for 16 I'll play and will just pm my picks when necessary over the next few days.
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #32 on: Today at 12:12:20 am »
When have we done a draft where we only wanted 12 drafters yer clowns?  ;D
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
« Reply #33 on: Today at 05:54:51 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:12:20 am
When have we done a draft where we only wanted 12 drafters yer clowns?  ;D

Yeah 12 is just a hopeful minimum. We always want 16!
