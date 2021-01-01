You're a fat bastard and a chicken Tubster.
Don't know enough about the league over that time, will have to skip this one.
Crosby Nick never fails.
And my first pick will be a tribute to my very close showbiz friend, Anywhichwayucan.
Only if you build a shrine for him first. AWWUC or the footballer, I don't mind which.
I'll need to pass this one, sorry. Hospital in the morning for me to get surgery on my hand. Haven't got a clue what my capabilities will be for a while. Please don't say fingers crossed it goes well, getting fed up with that joke.
Cheers. If I'm able to use a computer and work a mouse I'll let you know. At the moment though, I can't really want to commit.
Nice one mate. We may have another newbie Betts.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.32]