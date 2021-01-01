« previous next »
Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga

Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
Yesterday at 05:12:51 pm
Brought to you by Guillem Ballbag -

Spanish La Liga edition
1992-2018 (when Sky lost broadcast rights)
11 from 11 nations/ 10 from 10 + 1 TBC
50 appearance minimum



Sign up below. So far -

Me
Samie
Vivabobbygraham
Red1977
Draex
Lastrador
Tubby McFly
Nick
Hazell
Popcorn
RobinRed
Last Edit: Today at 11:42:35 pm by Betty Blue
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
Yesterday at 05:33:26 pm
Might need to work on a more succinct draft name  ;D

I've PMed everyone who took part in the last few.

Samie - start headhunting for RAWK draft celebs
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
Yesterday at 05:41:48 pm
Let's go.
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
Yesterday at 05:55:27 pm
Don't know enough about the league over that time, will have to skip this one.
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
Yesterday at 05:57:07 pm
You're a fat bastard and a chicken Tubster.
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
Yesterday at 06:00:42 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:57:07 pm
You're a fat bastard and a chicken Tubster.

The Chicken Tubster is my go to at the local fried chicken restaurant.
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
Yesterday at 06:02:34 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:55:27 pm
Don't know enough about the league over that time, will have to skip this one.

Liar. You were all over the last La Liga draft



Could also open it post 2018 to present day if people prefer. Probably helps make for an easiest draft pool too.
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
Yesterday at 06:02:37 pm
Named after your goodself?
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
Yesterday at 06:03:27 pm
I'll get involved to make up the numbers if needed innit.
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
Yesterday at 06:17:53 pm
Go on then, Ill win this.

And my first pick will be a tribute to my very close showbiz friend, Anywhichwayucan.
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
Yesterday at 06:22:16 pm
In please.
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
Yesterday at 06:25:49 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:17:53 pm
And my first pick will be a tribute to my very close showbiz friend, Anywhichwayucan.

Only if you build a shrine for him first. AWWUC or the footballer, I don't mind which.
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
Yesterday at 06:29:56 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 06:25:49 pm
Only if you build a shrine for him first. AWWUC or the footballer, I don't mind which.

Well Ive got the former already.
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
Yesterday at 08:34:50 pm
I'll need to pass this one, sorry. Hospital in the morning for me to get surgery on my hand. Haven't got a clue what my capabilities will be for a while. Please don't say fingers crossed it goes well, getting fed up with that joke.
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
Yesterday at 08:42:23 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 08:34:50 pm
I'll need to pass this one, sorry. Hospital in the morning for me to get surgery on my hand. Haven't got a clue what my capabilities will be for a while. Please don't say fingers crossed it goes well, getting fed up with that joke.

Ah sorry to hear that, mate! Best of luck and hope you heal up nice and quickly.
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
Yesterday at 09:16:38 pm
Cheers. If I'm able to use a computer and work a mouse I'll let you know. At the moment though, I can't really want to commit.  ;D
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
Yesterday at 10:08:55 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 09:16:38 pm
Cheers. If I'm able to use a computer and work a mouse I'll let you know. At the moment though, I can't really want to commit.  ;D

You're always welcome, mate. Doubt we're starting til tomorrow evening at the earliest now.

There's always a way

Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
Today at 01:11:11 am
I'll play
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
Today at 08:16:12 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 08:34:50 pm
I'll need to pass this one, sorry. Hospital in the morning for me to get surgery on my hand. Haven't got a clue what my capabilities will be for a while. Please don't say fingers crossed it goes well, getting fed up with that joke.

 :thumbup
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
Today at 01:52:52 pm
We may have a new draft member...
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
Today at 03:30:15 pm
Ill play👍
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
Today at 04:04:27 pm
Nice one mate.

We may have another newbie Betts.  :D
Re: Sly Sports 'Football was invented in 1992' Draft Part 2 - Revista de La Liga
Today at 11:42:14 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:04:27 pm
Nice one mate.

We may have another newbie Betts.  :D

Great work, mate.

Not heard a peep from any of the usuals who I PMed yesterday. Always nice to get 16, but we could probably start with 12.
