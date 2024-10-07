« previous next »
Author Topic: Johan Neeskens RIP  (Read 1100 times)

Johan Neeskens RIP
October 7, 2024, 03:36:13 pm
Netherlands legend Johan Neeskens has died at the age of 73, the Dutch football federation had confirmed.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cg56grgypr7o

Sad news. Team mate if Cruyff at Ajax, Barca and the Netherlands, but a legend in his own right too. One of the iconic names of European football.

Did any of you get to see him play at Anfield?

RIP Johan.
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #1 on: October 7, 2024, 03:38:07 pm
Crosby Nick on October  7, 2024, 03:36:13 pm
Netherlands legend Johan Neeskens has died at the age of 73, the Dutch football federation had confirmed.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cg56grgypr7o

Sad news. Team mate if Cruyff at Ajax, Barca and the Netherlands, but a legend in his own right too. One of the iconic names of European football.

Did any of you get to see him play at Anfield?

RIP Johan.

I did yes - my first European game was Barcelona in the 76 UEFA cup semi, I got to see Neeskens and Cruyff.

RIP Johan
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #2 on: October 7, 2024, 03:41:45 pm
Such a lovely footballer. RIP>
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #3 on: October 7, 2024, 03:44:44 pm
RIP.  He made sure Sepp Maier wasn't stopping his penalty in 1974

Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #4 on: October 7, 2024, 04:13:41 pm
RIP to a legend.

Always was a draft fave of mine too.
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #5 on: October 7, 2024, 04:17:55 pm
Samie on October  7, 2024, 04:13:41 pm
RIP to a legend.

Always was a draft fave of mine too.

Perhaps his greatest legacy.
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #6 on: October 7, 2024, 04:22:08 pm
Crosby Nick on October  7, 2024, 04:17:55 pm
Perhaps his greatest legacy.

 :D

Forget the European Cups Johan, Samie keeps picking you in RAWK Draft's.
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #7 on: October 7, 2024, 04:34:19 pm
Just imagine Neeskens playing in today's press-heavy football...

There's heavy-metal football, and then there's Neeskens...

RIP...
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #8 on: October 7, 2024, 04:39:29 pm
https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/912

Like Rob, I was at the Barcelona game at Anfield in 1976. Neeskens being in their team alongside the likes of Cruyff and Rexach.

RIP. ♥️
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #9 on: October 7, 2024, 04:44:12 pm
rob1966 on October  7, 2024, 03:38:07 pm
I did yes - my first European game was Barcelona in the 76 UEFA cup semi, I got to see Neeskens and Cruyff.

RIP Johan

Son of Spion on October  7, 2024, 04:39:29 pm
https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/912

Like Rob, I was at the Barcelona game at Anfield in 1976. Neeskens being in their team alongside the likes of Cruyff and Rexach.

RIP. ♥️

Fantastic. Must have been some occasion. Him and Cruyff were proper rockstars.

Did Neeskens feature for Ajax when they beat us under Shanks too?

Edit - apparently not.
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #10 on: October 7, 2024, 04:52:21 pm
Crosby Nick on October  7, 2024, 04:44:12 pm
Fantastic. Must have been some occasion. Him and Cruyff were proper rockstars.

Did Neeskens feature for Ajax when they beat us under Shanks too?

Edit - apparently not.
Before the game they came out onto the pitch and walked towards the Kop, which was feral and screaming "Barcelona, Barcelona, there's fuck all down for you" at them. They looked like they shit themselves. No malice in it. They were the great Barcelona. We were just announcing that we were Liverpool.

I actually thought we won 1-0 on the night. It wasn't until I got home and heard they'd equalised while we on the Kop were still celebrating going 1-0 up. 🙃
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #11 on: October 7, 2024, 04:56:32 pm
Only 3 players left alive of the great 70's Dutch players.   :(

Ruud Krol
Arie Haan
Johnny Rep
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #12 on: October 7, 2024, 05:13:39 pm
Samie on October  7, 2024, 04:56:32 pm
Only 3 players left alive of the great 70's Dutch players.   :(

Ruud Krol
Arie Haan
Johnny Rep

Steve Maclaren?
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #13 on: October 7, 2024, 05:15:04 pm
RIP.
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #14 on: October 7, 2024, 05:15:55 pm
RIP
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #15 on: October 7, 2024, 05:17:41 pm
Footy was so great in the 1970s. RIP Johan.
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #16 on: October 7, 2024, 05:23:24 pm
Son of Spion on October  7, 2024, 04:52:21 pm
Before the game they came out onto the pitch and walked towards the Kop, which was feral and screaming "Barcelona, Barcelona, there's fuck all down for you" at them. They looked like they shit themselves. No malice in it. They were the great Barcelona. We were just announcing that we were Liverpool.

I actually thought we won 1-0 on the night. It wasn't until I got home and heard they'd equalised while we on the Kop were still celebrating going 1-0 up. 🙃

Your not wrong mate, funny enough talking about it yesterday...that '' Barcelona! Barcelona! there's fuck all down for you!'' one of the loudest things Ive heard at Anfield...the whole ground where onto it.

I have said for years. ...Decades ..Neeskens was better than Cruyff that night...tho memories of the game have now faded :D


Thommo scored a diving header if I recallabout a yard off the line!


Neeskens was a class footballer

Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #17 on: October 7, 2024, 05:31:43 pm
Quote
"If someone passes me, he's basically walking away with a chunk of my salary."

Johan Neeskens
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #18 on: October 7, 2024, 05:45:42 pm
Talk of that Barcelona match also highlights the change in fan culture especially for us arl arses..if you wanted to go to that match...and see  Cruyff...( Johan fucking Cruyff!!!) Neeskens et al.....and the impending Kings of Europe no less!...you had only one challenge...just get there early and queue ( 56,000 that night)..ok ask your mum for a couple of bob maybe...but it was there for us...any age, just make an effort....no credits, no ballots, no unaffordable prices for kids. If your under 40 must be incomprehensible how accessible and easy it was.

I feel truly grateful to have witnessed Cruyff and Neeskens.
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #19 on: October 7, 2024, 05:52:02 pm
FlashingBlade on October  7, 2024, 05:45:42 pm
Talk of that Barcelona match also highlights the change in fan culture especially for us arl arses..if you wanted to go to that match...and see  Cruyff...( Johan fucking Cruyff!!!) Neeskens et al.....and the impending Kings of Europe no less!...you had only one challenge...just get there early and queue ( 56,000 that night)..ok ask your mum for a couple of bob maybe...but it was there for us...any age, just make an effort....no credits, no ballots, no unaffordable prices for kids. If your under 40 must be incomprehensible how accessible and easy it was.

I feel truly grateful to have witnessed Cruyff and Neeskens.

My Dad got tickets off a mate of a mate for the Kemlyn that night, still remember the bizzie using his horse the move the queue in the alley behid the houses, but yeah normally you just made the effort to get there. Spurs 1983, got to the ground around 11:30 and stood in the already long queues until the gates opened at 1pm.

Telling the kids i've seen the likes of Cruyff, Neeskens, Casillas, Ronaldinho, Eto'o, Xavi, Iniesta and a young Messi at Anfield just blows their minds
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #20 on: October 7, 2024, 06:25:22 pm
Magic, love reading this. My first European game was against Brighton so I got to see the European champions Kim Wilford and the permed legend Dan Eggen. Not quite the same.

Closest Ive come to seeing a team that felt like superstars was Capellos Roma with Batistuta, Totti, Cafu and Aldair.

But Cruyff and Neeskens. And then to knock them out too. Superb.
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #21 on: October 7, 2024, 09:00:06 pm
Crosby Nick on October  7, 2024, 03:36:13 pm


Did any of you get to see him play at Anfield?

RIP Johan.
RIP Johan.   :(

I also got to see him in that UEFA Cup match in 76.
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #22 on: October 7, 2024, 09:39:43 pm
Terry de Niro on October  7, 2024, 09:00:06 pm
RIP Johan.   :(

I also got to see him in that UEFA Cup match in 76.

Love this. Three of RAWKs finest all at the same game close to 50 years ago. You wouldnt always know it, but the amount of knowledge and things witnessed by posters on here is incredible.
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #23 on: October 7, 2024, 09:56:55 pm
rob1966 on October  7, 2024, 05:52:02 pm
My Dad got tickets off a mate of a mate for the Kemlyn that night, still remember the bizzie using his horse the move the queue in the alley behid the houses, but yeah normally you just made the effort to get there. Spurs 1983, got to the ground around 11:30 and stood in the already long queues until the gates opened at 1pm.

Telling the kids i've seen the likes of Cruyff, Neeskens, Casillas, Ronaldinho, Eto'o, Xavi, Iniesta and a young Messi at Anfield just blows their minds
Fabulous list.

RIP to a Great.
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #24 on: October 7, 2024, 09:59:15 pm
RIP
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #25 on: October 7, 2024, 09:59:21 pm
RIP

Those 70s Dutch teams where a thing of beauty.
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #26 on: October 7, 2024, 10:03:37 pm
In reply to Crosby Nick...

The amazing thing for me was that even then (I'd have been 14) I knew I was watching living legends. We always absolutely loved real, genuine stars when they graced our pitch for the opposition. We loved to beat them, but we really respected them too. Now I'm a lot older I feel privileged to have seen not only so many of our own legends, but opposition legends too. All on our pitch and all by just getting down to Anfield as early as you could with your pocket money to pay on the gate.

For me, that Barcelona game and the St. Etienne game can never be beaten for me. Such pure, genuine, uncontrived occasions where you could get off school then down to Anfield and be part of nights that would still be talked about fondly half a century later. I've always been aware of just how lucky I was to be there and see those players and be part of those moments in history.
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #27 on: October 7, 2024, 10:10:22 pm
RIP.  Sad when another the stars I watched in awe as a young teenager pass away.  Magical moments back in the 70s.
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #28 on: October 7, 2024, 10:47:14 pm
RIP Johan Neeskens. I remember well that dutch team of the '74 World Cup. Fantastic team. Amazing players. I met him, Christ, about 25 years ago when Frank Rijaard was managing the Dutch team out in Brazil for a couple of end of season internationals against the hosts. He was assistant manager. Got to spend a week with them as a kind of translator / trouble shooter. Went out for a few drinks with him alone one night. Had a great time, great chats, can't remember a bloody word of it !!!! He was a normal guy, straight shooter. God bless him.
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #29 on: October 8, 2024, 10:17:45 am
FlashingBlade on October  7, 2024, 05:45:42 pm
Talk of that Barcelona match also highlights the change in fan culture especially for us arl arses..if you wanted to go to that match...and see  Cruyff...( Johan fucking Cruyff!!!) Neeskens et al.....and the impending Kings of Europe no less!...you had only one challenge...just get there early and queue ( 56,000 that night)..ok ask your mum for a couple of bob maybe...but it was there for us...any age, just make an effort....no credits, no ballots, no unaffordable prices for kids. If your under 40 must be incomprehensible how accessible and easy it was.


Spot on.  The St Etienne (even though I can't spell it) game was the same - straight from school, bag of chips, queue up, get in at half 5 for a half 7 kick off.

Don't remember much about the Barcelona game apart from the "fuck all down for you" chant, the fact that I saw Neeskins and Cruyff, and that it finished 1 - 1 SoS :).
 
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #30 on: October 8, 2024, 10:19:53 am
Crosby Nick on October  7, 2024, 06:25:22 pm
Magic, love reading this. My first European game was against Brighton so I got to see the European champions Kim Wilford and the permed legend Dan Eggen. Not quite the same.

Closest Ive come to seeing a team that felt like superstars was Capellos Roma with Batistuta, Totti, Cafu and Aldair.

But Cruyff and Neeskens. And then to knock them out too. Superb.

Brighton?
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #31 on: October 8, 2024, 10:44:37 am
TheMissionary on October  8, 2024, 10:19:53 am
Brighton?

Haha some auto correct that! Brondby!
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #32 on: October 8, 2024, 07:30:45 pm
Only saw him on the telly as kid but seemed the dogs bollox.  Didnt he smoke like a chimney as well?
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 05:43:52 pm
https://xcancel.com/MarkPlatt73/status/1843615085677424722

Mark Platt
@MarkPlatt73
Oct 8
One from the #LFC photo archive of the late great Johan Neeskens in action at Anfield for Barcelona during the 1976 UEFA Cup semi-final 2nd leg. RIP

Oct 8, 2024 · 11:31 AM UTC
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 06:26:44 pm
What a great photo.

And is that really Johan wearing the famous 'Supporters all over the world' scarf?
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 09:27:38 pm
disgraced cake on Yesterday at 05:43:52 pm
https://xcancel.com/MarkPlatt73/status/1843615085677424722

Mark Platt
@MarkPlatt73
Oct 8
One from the #LFC photo archive of the late great Johan Neeskens in action at Anfield for Barcelona during the 1976 UEFA Cup semi-final 2nd leg. RIP

Oct 8, 2024 · 11:31 AM UTC
Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:26:44 pm
What a great photo.

And is that really Johan wearing the famous 'Supporters all over the world' scarf?
The link won't open for me.
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 09:59:29 pm
Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:26:44 pm
What a great photo.

And is that really Johan wearing the famous 'Supporters all over the world' scarf?

Yes indeed. Great photo, thanks for the link.
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 10:05:29 pm
Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:27:38 pm
The link won't open for me.
It opened for me, but took a few seconds.
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #38 on: Today at 12:08:15 am
Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:05:29 pm
It opened for me, but took a few seconds.
Working for me now, cheers SoS.
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Reply #39 on: Today at 12:13:36 am
A great player
RIP
