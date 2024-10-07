In reply to Crosby Nick...



The amazing thing for me was that even then (I'd have been 14) I knew I was watching living legends. We always absolutely loved real, genuine stars when they graced our pitch for the opposition. We loved to beat them, but we really respected them too. Now I'm a lot older I feel privileged to have seen not only so many of our own legends, but opposition legends too. All on our pitch and all by just getting down to Anfield as early as you could with your pocket money to pay on the gate.



For me, that Barcelona game and the St. Etienne game can never be beaten for me. Such pure, genuine, uncontrived occasions where you could get off school then down to Anfield and be part of nights that would still be talked about fondly half a century later. I've always been aware of just how lucky I was to be there and see those players and be part of those moments in history.