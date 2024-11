Wonder if he'd be content to be 2nd choice to Marmadashvili in terms of the long term future of the position. We'd be sorted for a fair while if he is.



I doubt it, even if he had a long term contract here. He's played more than Kelleher despite being younger but has only made two appearances with LFC. Chances are he might get a couple more games this season but he's 24 in the summer and realistically will never even challenge to be our first choice keeper.There will probably be a bit of turnover going forward soon with the goalies. Mamardashvili is coming in for the long term, but we'll more than likely lose Kelleher finally this summer, and chances are Jaros will go too. Misciur in the reserves is meant to be really good so in a few years we might see him. Harvey Davies could be the new third choice keeper maybe but think it'd be good to see him go on loan for a couple of years and play some regular football after he was at Crewe last season.