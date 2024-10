Jesus that fucker Hooper - absolutely dreadful.



Not seen us play that well in the 1st half for a while.. complete dominance! Was excellent and we really should have been further ahead. But this is football! Always likely Palace would come back in and yes the last 25 minutes were really nervy, but I thought we defended really well when we had our structure and set up right. Really pleasing. Not sure we lost control when Macca went off, bue we certainly missed his passing. Anyway was a really important 3 points before our fixtures really turn so it sets us up well.



Only blight is losing Ali for what I think will be a while.. not sure if it was his quad or hamstring that went though.