Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT

kop306

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #760 on: Today at 05:57:21 pm
spurs defence has gome home
12C

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #761 on: Today at 05:57:22 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 05:56:58 pm
Jesus, the Australian Brendan Rodgers

Strewth Mate
Robinred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #762 on: Today at 05:57:22 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:50:16 pm
Ok it's fun now

Even more so🥳
1892tillforever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #763 on: Today at 05:57:27 pm
"Will they Spurs it?" is effectively a rhetorical question.
RyanBabel19

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #764 on: Today at 05:57:33 pm
Amazing cross he managed to make from that position
Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #765 on: Today at 05:57:34 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 05:55:38 pm
Van Der Ven is the new Kyle Walker, everyone raves about him running quickly in a straight line but it disguises that he isn't a good defender

And now 3-2 Brighton

Wasn't Carragher calling him the best defender in the league last week? I rate him but he's had a nightmare today.
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #766 on: Today at 05:58:12 pm
Udogie cant cope at all.
Hymer Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #767 on: Today at 05:58:36 pm
Spuds will be Spuds
Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #768 on: Today at 05:58:45 pm
Udoggie has been dogshite
Robinred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #769 on: Today at 05:59:21 pm
Aptly named, Udogie.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #770 on: Today at 05:59:32 pm
Well i'll be damned switched off at 2-0 just put the telly back on for the New England game and it's 3-2.
Tobelius

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #771 on: Today at 06:00:53 pm
From 2 up to losing in just under 20 minutes for Spurs,lettuce for a backbone.
Fun to watch though.
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #772 on: Today at 06:01:33 pm
[new username under construction]

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #773 on: Today at 06:01:53 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:57:34 pm
Wasn't Carragher calling him the best defender in the league last week? I rate him but he's had a nightmare today.

I think the problem is he's had a few nightmare games now
TepidT2O

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #774 on: Today at 06:03:39 pm
Spurs unveil their new signing. Seen as a perfect fit for their ethos

SK8 Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #775 on: Today at 06:03:48 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:09:11 pm
TV companies haven't helped. Liverpool play in CL Wednesday night, let's make them travel down to South London for an early Saturday kick off. Villa have their biggest game in years on Wednesday night and United are away at Porto on Thursday night, let's put that on early Sunday. Let's put a Sean Dyche team on at home on a Saturday night.
Don't forget, Saudi have bought the 5.30 slot as 8.30 in Riyadh and the pubs will be rammed
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #776 on: Today at 06:06:11 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:03:39 pm
Spurs unveil their new signing. Seen as a perfect fit for their ethos



Good in the hair
4pool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #777 on: Today at 06:08:00 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:03:39 pm
Spurs unveil their new signing. Seen as a perfect fit for their ethos



Mates with someone with no heart and someone with no brains.

Sounds about right.
Garlicbread

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #778 on: Today at 06:08:17 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:57:34 pm
Wasn't Carragher calling him the best defender in the league last week? I rate him but he's had a nightmare today.

Carragher and Neville are the most reactionary pundits around.
whtwht

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #779 on: Today at 06:08:49 pm
Aand this is why Spurs won't be getting Top 4
Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #780 on: Today at 06:09:11 pm
That spurs kit is horrible
Knight

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #781 on: Today at 06:10:05 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 05:55:38 pm
Van Der Ven is the new Kyle Walker, everyone raves about him running quickly in a straight line but it disguises that he isn't a good defender

And now 3-2 Brighton

Kyle Walker not a good defender? Thats certainly a take. Whilst I wish Man Citys players were all basically clunkers in reality they can buy who they want, what with being cheats and all. And if someone plays as much as Walker has, its for a reason.
Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #782 on: Today at 06:10:31 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:08:00 pm
Mates with someone with no heart and someone with no brains.

Sounds about right.

Even the Wizard of Oz can't seem to sort them out, and he's been there over a year.
Yosser0_0

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #783 on: Today at 06:12:15 pm
