Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #440 on: Today at 02:49:29 pm »
Chelsea almost scored the jammyest goal of all time.

God. No wonder Forest is so annoying. I hate that prick Nunu Espirto, but at least his side are giving their all vs everyone. It always felt like his Wolves side would rather die on the pitch than lose to us.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #441 on: Today at 02:49:50 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 02:49:23 pm
Worst game I've seen this season yet.

Very close between this and Everton yesterday
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #442 on: Today at 02:50:30 pm »
Who will score a Ten Hag saving goal?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #443 on: Today at 02:50:37 pm »
Could be 1-0 either way ...good, late chances at both ends...Forest deffo having a go..nicely set up for the 2nd half...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #444 on: Today at 02:50:43 pm »
Pau Torres tripping over his own feet, presenting the ball straight to Hojlund, and then Rashford playing the through ball late and straight out of play sums this game up.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #445 on: Today at 02:50:59 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 02:49:23 pm
Worst game I've seen this season yet.

Along with United's overall shitness, this game is a victim of too many games.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #446 on: Today at 02:51:10 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 02:49:50 pm
Very close between this and Everton yesterday

Was out in town yesterday and the Everton game was on, god it was shite.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #447 on: Today at 02:51:16 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:39:03 pm
Three United players arguing with the ref.

None are the Captain.

In fairness, footballing standards may have dropped off a cliff, but the whinging and complaining about every decision are still Fergie levels.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #448 on: Today at 02:54:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:51:10 pm
Was out in town yesterday and the Everton game was on, god it was shite.
Even relegation candidates try playing football at least these days, not Everton though as they just hoof the ball up at every opportunity, fucking awful team to watch.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #449 on: Today at 02:57:09 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 02:49:23 pm
Worst game I've seen this season yet.

Absolute stinker. United seem focused on clogging up the game and doing it well. You wonder why they don't do it more.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #450 on: Today at 02:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Motty on Today at 02:54:24 pm
Even relegation candidates try playing football at least these days, not Everton though as they just hoof the ball up at every opportunity, fucking awful team to watch.

Pickfords distribution is horrific. 
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #451 on: Today at 02:58:49 pm »
Villa are playing with the handbrake on and look a bit leggy. They need to get stuck into these because its 2 dropped these days.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #452 on: Today at 03:00:16 pm »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #453 on: Today at 03:03:41 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:35:59 pm
That directors box is the biggest problem Man U have


Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #454 on: Today at 03:04:15 pm »
Makes you realise how lucky we are. Imagine turning up to watch this dross every week.

Villa seem to be in a low gear at the moment. Can see (hope for) a rush of goals for them in the 2nd half.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #455 on: Today at 03:06:07 pm »
Quote from: DTRed on Today at 03:04:15 pm
Makes you realise how lucky we are. Imagine turning up to watch this dross every week.

Villa seem to be in a low gear at the moment. Can see (hope for) a rush of goals for them in the 2nd half.

Yep, even our "shit" performance at Wolves is absolutely lightyears ahead of what most in this league can serve up.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #456 on: Today at 03:06:26 pm »
Who is going RB ?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #457 on: Today at 03:06:50 pm »
Hasnt conceded any goals for once - changes 2 of the back 4
Genuine footballing genius
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #458 on: Today at 03:07:43 pm »
Forest have scored.

Chris Wood, 49 mins.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #459 on: Today at 03:07:44 pm »
Chelsea losing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #460 on: Today at 03:07:47 pm »
Forest takes the lead. Chris Wood!  :lmao :lmao
