Worst game I've seen this season yet.
Very close between this and Everton yesterday
Three United players arguing with the ref. None are the Captain.
Was out in town yesterday and the Everton game was on, god it was shite.
Even relegation candidates try playing football at least these days, not Everton though as they just hoof the ball up at every opportunity, fucking awful team to watch.
That directors box is the biggest problem Man U have
Makes you realise how lucky we are. Imagine turning up to watch this dross every week.Villa seem to be in a low gear at the moment. Can see (hope for) a rush of goals for them in the 2nd half.
