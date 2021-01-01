« previous next »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #280 on: Today at 07:20:37 pm
That's atrocious decision
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #281 on: Today at 07:21:05 pm
What a joke
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #282 on: Today at 07:22:08 pm
Look at Everton bravely clinging on to a famous point at home v Newcastle

This is like a win
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #283 on: Today at 07:22:13 pm
Some of Newcastles play on the ball has been excellent but they've made so many mistakes in front of goal. That Gordon miss ten minutes ago is unforgivable in a way your average penalty miss isn't.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #284 on: Today at 07:23:01 pm
What an absolutely dreadful game of football...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #285 on: Today at 07:25:10 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 07:23:01 pm
What an absolutely dreadful game of football...
Translate that into Latin and its the Dyche family motto
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #286 on: Today at 07:25:44 pm
I thought Newcastle were going to be like, good, and stuff

Tactical master is old Eddie
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #287 on: Today at 07:26:58 pm
Everton. About as much chance of going down as we have but imagine having to watch that every week. Fucking hell.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #288 on: Today at 07:27:01 pm
I can't believe I sacked off the Goose Fair for this.  Awful match.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #289 on: Today at 07:27:02 pm
Winning without winning.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #290 on: Today at 07:27:53 pm
Well, that was shit
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #291 on: Today at 07:27:53 pm
One of the worst games i've watched from start to finish.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #292 on: Today at 07:28:13 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:26:58 pm
Everton. About as much chance of going down as we have but imagine having to watch that every week. Fucking hell.

That games good enough to get the wives in the Everton tops tonight
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #293 on: Today at 07:28:50 pm
I missed the start of Strictly for that....the fuck was I thinking?...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #294 on: Today at 07:29:23 pm
Pickford is so fucking weird.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #295 on: Today at 07:30:01 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:27:01 pm
I can't believe I sacked off the Goose Fair for this.  Awful match.

Sounds like a sex festival.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #296 on: Today at 07:30:29 pm
I've not watched a game between middling sides on its entirety for some time but watched this in the pub. This was 90s mid table clash standard. Absolutely dire. Everton should be relegated due to their crimes against the sport but the fact there are more than 3 teams worse than them is an indictment of the league.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #297 on: Today at 07:31:23 pm
That was the worst match I've ever seen. And I've watched some shite.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #298 on: Today at 07:31:49 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 07:30:29 pm
I've not watched a game between middling sides on its entirety for some time but watched this in the pub. This was 90s mid table clash standard. Absolutely dire. Everton should be relegated due to their crimes against the sport but the fact there are more than 3 teams worse than them is an indictment of the league.

They'll never get relegated but they don't see that this football is not good for their brand. Nobody would miss them if they weren't there
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #299 on: Today at 07:36:02 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:31:49 pm
They'll never get relegated but they don't see that this football is not good for their brand. Nobody would miss them if they weren't there
They're synonymous with terrible football. That is their brand  :D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #300 on: Today at 07:36:33 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:29:23 pm
Pickford is so fucking weird.

Belongs in the nuthouse
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #301 on: Today at 07:51:26 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:25:10 pm
Translate that into Latin and its the Dyche family motto

 ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #302 on: Today at 08:00:12 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 07:30:29 pm
I've not watched a game between middling sides on its entirety for some time but watched this in the pub. This was 90s mid table clash standard. Absolutely dire. Everton should be relegated due to their crimes against the sport but the fact there are more than 3 teams worse than them is an indictment of the league.

Even in the 90s. Duncan Ferguson or Alan Shearer/Les Ferdinand would've bulldozed a goal in at some point. This was just incredibly boring.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #303 on: Today at 08:33:43 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:30:01 pm
Sounds like a sex festival.

Hope not, my daughter has been twice this week.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #304 on: Today at 10:20:23 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:23:00 pm
I mean, whose idea was it for him to take it. You'd have literally anyone else on it.
absolutely.  I cannot believe they have no better taker in that squad - both for skills and experience under pressure.  he's still only 23.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #305 on: Today at 11:44:32 pm
City, like Chelsea, have had to let young talent go. Palmer and Delap look like potential superstars in the making.

Wouldnt mind seeing Delap in Liverpool red - think hes going to make it, so why not here?
