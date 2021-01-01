Traore has to be possessor of the world record for 1v1 on the keeper, and hitting the keeper.Remember Kenny or Rushie waiting for the keeper to commit, then chipping it over him? That skill is seemingly like the dodo.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
That's a pen
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
its a strange one, looks like Calvert Lewin kicks him first, so no pen.
Carragher there with a complete 180
Not a pen. He just kicks the defender.
Would be very interested to see what VAR would've done had the ref given that.
Amusingly blatant penalty
Crosby Nick never fails.
Can't think of a specific example, but loads of pens get given for that. Am sure Harry Kane got loads of them.
Feels like Gordon have had so much of the ball, Goodison can't be arsed booing him anymore.
