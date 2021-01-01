« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT

tubby

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #240 on: Today at 06:56:30 pm »
Would've been a much better game had Gordon put that penalty away.  So scrappy at the moment, Everton taking a draw all day long.
the_red_pill

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #241 on: Today at 06:57:20 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 05:06:40 pm
Traore has to be possessor of the world record for 1v1 on the keeper, and hitting the keeper.

Remember Kenny or Rushie waiting for the keeper to commit, then chipping it over him? That skill is seemingly like the dodo.
Gone. With the wind.

Only Salah does it these days.
DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #242 on: Today at 06:58:48 pm »
That's a pen
Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #243 on: Today at 06:59:19 pm »
Surely a pen that
Irishred1

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #244 on: Today at 06:59:25 pm »
Has to be pen for everton
DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #245 on: Today at 06:59:39 pm »
phew, good decision to be fair
Theoldkopite

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #246 on: Today at 06:59:44 pm »
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #247 on: Today at 06:59:51 pm »
Not a pen. He just kicks the defender.
BobPaisley3

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #248 on: Today at 06:59:51 pm »
Hows the bloke following up missed it?
Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #249 on: Today at 06:59:52 pm »
Reminds me of Xabi in Istanbul.
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #250 on: Today at 06:59:58 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:58:48 pm
That's a pen

its a strange one, looks like Calvert Lewin kicks him first, so no pen.
cdav

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #251 on: Today at 07:00:07 pm »
Carragher there with a complete 180
Kekule

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #252 on: Today at 07:00:10 pm »
Lovely booo though.
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #253 on: Today at 07:00:13 pm »
Looked a pen that
Irishred1

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #254 on: Today at 07:00:38 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:59:58 pm
its a strange one, looks like Calvert Lewin kicks him first, so no pen.
Missed it in real time. You are correct
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #255 on: Today at 07:01:08 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 07:00:07 pm
Carragher there with a complete 180

Better than comms that say one thing and then stick with it even though the replays are showing something entirely different.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #256 on: Today at 07:01:18 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:59:51 pm
Not a pen. He just kicks the defender.

Can't think of a specific example, but loads of pens get given for that. Am sure Harry Kane got loads of them.
Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #257 on: Today at 07:01:30 pm »
DCL should have scored
tubby

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #258 on: Today at 07:01:51 pm »
Would be very interested to see what VAR would've done had the ref given that.
TepidT2O

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #259 on: Today at 07:02:05 pm »
Amusingly blatant penalty
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #260 on: Today at 07:02:12 pm »
I think probably a pen but can see why it wasn't overturned.
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #261 on: Today at 07:02:30 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:01:51 pm
Would be very interested to see what VAR would've done had the ref given that.

Wouldn't have overturned it.
4pool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #262 on: Today at 07:02:34 pm »
PL is corrupt and it's the Sly 6's fault that wasn't a pen.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #263 on: Today at 07:02:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:02:05 pm
Amusingly blatant penalty

How? It's a free kick to Newcastle if anything.

The defender doesn't do anything but get kicked.
Pistolero

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #264 on: Today at 07:02:57 pm »
Wasn't a penalty...correct call by the ref and VAR
medley

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #265 on: Today at 07:03:00 pm »
2 poor teams scrapping against each other attempting to score a goal but failing miserably
Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #266 on: Today at 07:03:22 pm »
A masterclass in picking the wrong pass from Newcastle here.

And for all the Everton penalty complaints, why didnt whoever ballooned it over the bar from the rebound simply out the ball into the open goal?
disgraced cake

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #267 on: Today at 07:04:06 pm »
Referee got it spot on tbf
Pistolero

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #268 on: Today at 07:04:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:02:05 pm
Amusingly blatant penalty


Not blatant....and not a penalty.   but very amusing
Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #269 on: Today at 07:04:21 pm »
Almiron looked surprised to see that go wide there.
Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #270 on: Today at 07:06:56 pm »
Those Final 15 minutes stats are hilariously grim for Everton.
Armchair expert

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #271 on: Today at 07:10:39 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:01:18 pm
Can't think of a specific example, but loads of pens get given for that. Am sure Harry Kane got loads of them.

They didn't get the pen due to the Red cartel and the league being corrupt or something
Garlicbread

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #272 on: Today at 07:10:48 pm »
Feels like Gordon have had so much of the ball, Goodison can't be arsed booing him anymore.
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #273 on: Today at 07:11:22 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:10:48 pm
Feels like Gordon have had so much of the ball, Goodison can't be arsed booing him anymore.

Think they've fallen asleep.
duvva 💅

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #274 on: Today at 07:13:58 pm »
Diaz would have scored
