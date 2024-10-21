« previous next »
Leipzig away selling details

RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,774
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 21, 2024, 10:24:19 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on October 21, 2024, 08:35:26 am
Just did a classic live chat.

'Any idea when collection details or how we will get our tickets for Leipzig will be communicated?'

'Collection details will be sent out in due course'

'In due course? The match is on Wednesday'

'Collection details will be sent out in due course before the collection point opens'

 ;D
Logged
YNWA.

Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,297
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 21, 2024, 12:11:21 pm
Mails and collection details are out

Even though they sent the extra information as a Power point rather than a PDF
Logged

Kallekop

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 29
  • "If you can't support us when we draw or lose, don
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 21, 2024, 02:53:59 pm
Havent received mine yet. Anyone else in the same boat?
Logged

30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,105
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 21, 2024, 03:01:01 pm
Quote from: Kallekop on October 21, 2024, 02:53:59 pm
Havent received mine yet. Anyone else in the same boat?

I'd check the original email and make sure your email was spelt correct... they also sent out texts
Logged

Allezallezallez10

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 38
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 21, 2024, 03:07:08 pm
email received & collection number on txt
hotel for collection is 10mins from station  ;D
Logged

RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,774
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 22, 2024, 06:28:42 am
i cant seem to see the stadium rules on their site, when i emailed they told me to refer to the website but there just doesnt seem to be

hopefully arent weird about chargers or whatever
Logged
YNWA.

30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,105
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 22, 2024, 07:03:16 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on October 22, 2024, 06:28:42 am
i cant seem to see the stadium rules on their site, when i emailed they told me to refer to the website but there just doesnt seem to be

hopefully arent weird about chargers or whatever

It says in the info on the website. Which is linked in the email, no chargers are permitted into the ground

They do however have a storage facility outside, sounds a bit like the one atletico Madrid have, to store prohibited items in

Linked on here
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/fans/away-travel/european-cup
Logged

bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 22, 2024, 12:06:55 pm
Anyone else flying into Prague?
Logged

liverpoolsnumber9

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 22, 2024, 03:59:10 pm
Yes flew in from Bristol ,AirPort Express to central station ,train ticket £63 !
I should have booked on line last week ..
now on train to leipzig which has a 1/2hr delay so I will miss my connection in Dresden by minutes so wont be in leipzig til 19:30 🤣 but Iv managed to see a fair bit of czec and germany 🤣🤣.. !
Will book flexbus going back Thurs as times are better and a lot cheaper  🤷🏼‍♂️😂
Logged

includo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 22, 2024, 04:26:29 pm
Many in Berlin tonight and congregating anywhere?
Logged

30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,105
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 22, 2024, 05:07:00 pm
Proper tickets!
Logged

Thomas

  • Doubting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,412
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 22, 2024, 05:27:08 pm
many in Leipzig tonight having a beer?
Logged
We're the kings of Europe, the pride of Merseyside, we'll fight for no surrender, we'll fight for Shankly's pride.

Fraggel

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 22, 2024, 06:40:24 pm
No, but hopefully tomorrow.
Can someone tell me what the main part of the travelling kop is doing after the game? Is it more common, that "normal" group games just end up in the hotels or can we expect many scousers in the pubs?
A few years ago, we went to Amsterdam (with no tickets) and were a bit surprised, that it was pretty quiet after the game or maybe we simply werent at the right spot (not sure if Amsterdam has another pub area besides the red light district, but thats another topic... ;))

Unfortunately we only have tickets for the stand behind the away area, so we will probably not be able to take the shuttles and just "swim with the crowd".

Thank you in advance and a safe trip to all the travellers!

Cheers,
Kai
Logged

storkfoot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 480
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 22, 2024, 09:31:27 pm
I picked up my ticket about 8pm tonight. The Radisson Blu is a really big hotel in the centre of the city. Just look up and youll see the usual Radisson sign on the top floor. There were loads of LFC staff there tonight but few folk picking tickets up.

I have stayed in Leipzig before. Nice place it is but it doesnt give the vibes of being a party town like, say, Berlin. Just for your plans post game.
Logged

30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,105
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 23, 2024, 09:55:59 am
Spare away end tickets being advertised on socials

Some clearly been able to collect going in twice using other people's IDs, again..
Logged

RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,774
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 23, 2024, 05:39:26 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on October 23, 2024, 09:55:59 am
Spare away end tickets being advertised on socials

Some clearly been able to collect going in twice using other people's IDs, again..

its always a cursory look on the id and some pleasant chit chat i find, probably easy to collect multiples if you have multiple passports in slightly different names or look vaguely similar to someone else

i look nothing like my passport/driving licence now
Logged
YNWA.

Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,129
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 24, 2024, 12:48:14 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on October 23, 2024, 05:39:26 pm
its always a cursory look on the id and some pleasant chit chat i find, probably easy to collect multiples if you have multiple passports in slightly different names or look vaguely similar to someone else

i look nothing like my passport/driving licence now

Mine was properly checked when I collected. Much more so than normal, she held my passport up as was looking at me then the passport and back again .

Was way more noticeable than I have had before
Logged

RedSue

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 24, 2024, 08:07:05 am
Quote from: Craig S on October 24, 2024, 12:48:14 am
Mine was properly checked when I collected. Much more so than normal, she held my passport up as was looking at me then the passport and back again .

Was way more noticeable than I have had before

Asked address and DoB as well this time.  Depends if busy when you arrive I suppose
Logged

Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 24, 2024, 11:54:28 am
Any spare cups? Lads mustve gave a good night out in the proceeds.
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 24, 2024, 11:20:06 pm
Not to put a downer but that was the worst away end Ive ever seen

Lots of double collections it seems
Logged

RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,774
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 25, 2024, 10:50:54 am
Quote from: Levitz on October 24, 2024, 11:54:28 am
Any spare cups? Lads mustve gave a good night out in the proceeds.

looks like he made about 120 euros, fair enough  ;D
Logged
YNWA.

Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,305
  • Long live the King
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 25, 2024, 11:20:17 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on October 24, 2024, 11:20:06 pm
Not to put a downer but that was the worst away end Ive ever seen

Lots of double collections it seems

You missed a lot of away ends then.
Logged
Long live the King

ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,230
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 25, 2024, 12:07:30 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on October 25, 2024, 10:50:54 am
looks like he made about 120 euros, fair enough  ;D
142 to be exact!
« Last Edit: October 25, 2024, 08:02:26 pm by ABJ »
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

RedSue

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 25, 2024, 12:15:20 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on October 25, 2024, 11:20:17 am
You missed a lot of away ends then.

You must be joking that away end was like a palace compared to some!!!
Logged

RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,774
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 25, 2024, 03:58:08 pm
Quote from: RedSue on October 25, 2024, 12:15:20 pm
You must be joking that away end was like a palace compared to some!!!

think they meant more the fans rather than the actual away section, i think
Logged
YNWA.

bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 25, 2024, 05:25:55 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on October 23, 2024, 05:39:26 pm
its always a cursory look on the id and some pleasant chit chat i find, probably easy to collect multiples if you have multiple passports in slightly different names or look vaguely similar to someone else

i look nothing like my passport/driving licence now

Got told over in Leipzig that Man Utd are scrapping their Euro away collections
another Jim Radcliffe cost cutting exercise
 

**Low and behold its true

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/manchester-united-fans-angry-disappointed-30198282
« Last Edit: October 25, 2024, 05:31:42 pm by bignred84 »
Logged

bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Yesterday at 02:13:51 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on October 25, 2024, 03:58:08 pm
think they meant more the fans rather than the actual away section, i think

Yeah, this is what I meant.

Nothing against it but lots of Germans in there too.
Logged

shaunNW

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • semi-Woolyback
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Yesterday at 12:53:43 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 02:13:51 am
Yeah, this is what I meant.

Nothing against it but lots of Germans in there too.
don't think any of the europas last year really had any atmosphere in them.so atleast there was a couple of chants here and then
Logged

DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Yesterday at 02:07:56 pm
Quote from: shaunNW on Yesterday at 12:53:43 pm
don't think any of the europas last year really had any atmosphere in them.so atleast there was a couple of chants here and then

Problem when you can give the ticket to anyone with a name
Logged

Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,305
  • Long live the King
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Today at 05:31:46 pm
Its basically always the same. Majority are done in from going too hard on the ale the night before then topping up. Hard to hit the sweet spot of having the right amount of ale in you.
Logged
Long live the King
