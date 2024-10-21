« previous next »
Author Topic: Leipzig away selling details

RainbowFlick

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #280 on: October 21, 2024, 10:24:19 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on October 21, 2024, 08:35:26 am
Just did a classic live chat.

'Any idea when collection details or how we will get our tickets for Leipzig will be communicated?'

'Collection details will be sent out in due course'

'In due course? The match is on Wednesday'

'Collection details will be sent out in due course before the collection point opens'

 ;D
Tiz Lad

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #281 on: October 21, 2024, 12:11:21 pm
Mails and collection details are out

Even though they sent the extra information as a Power point rather than a PDF
Kallekop

  "If you can't support us when we draw or lose, don
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #282 on: October 21, 2024, 02:53:59 pm
Havent received mine yet. Anyone else in the same boat?
30fiver

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #283 on: October 21, 2024, 03:01:01 pm
Quote from: Kallekop on October 21, 2024, 02:53:59 pm
Havent received mine yet. Anyone else in the same boat?

I'd check the original email and make sure your email was spelt correct... they also sent out texts
Allezallezallez10

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #284 on: October 21, 2024, 03:07:08 pm
email received & collection number on txt
hotel for collection is 10mins from station  ;D
RainbowFlick

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #285 on: October 22, 2024, 06:28:42 am
i cant seem to see the stadium rules on their site, when i emailed they told me to refer to the website but there just doesnt seem to be

hopefully arent weird about chargers or whatever
30fiver

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #286 on: October 22, 2024, 07:03:16 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on October 22, 2024, 06:28:42 am
i cant seem to see the stadium rules on their site, when i emailed they told me to refer to the website but there just doesnt seem to be

hopefully arent weird about chargers or whatever

It says in the info on the website. Which is linked in the email, no chargers are permitted into the ground

They do however have a storage facility outside, sounds a bit like the one atletico Madrid have, to store prohibited items in

Linked on here
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/fans/away-travel/european-cup
bornandbRED

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #287 on: October 22, 2024, 12:06:55 pm
Anyone else flying into Prague?
liverpoolsnumber9

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #288 on: October 22, 2024, 03:59:10 pm
Yes flew in from Bristol ,AirPort Express to central station ,train ticket £63 !
I should have booked on line last week ..
now on train to leipzig which has a 1/2hr delay so I will miss my connection in Dresden by minutes so wont be in leipzig til 19:30 🤣 but Iv managed to see a fair bit of czec and germany 🤣🤣.. !
Will book flexbus going back Thurs as times are better and a lot cheaper  🤷🏼‍♂️😂
includo

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #289 on: October 22, 2024, 04:26:29 pm
Many in Berlin tonight and congregating anywhere?
30fiver

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #290 on: October 22, 2024, 05:07:00 pm
Proper tickets!
Thomas

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #291 on: October 22, 2024, 05:27:08 pm
many in Leipzig tonight having a beer?
Fraggel

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #292 on: October 22, 2024, 06:40:24 pm
No, but hopefully tomorrow.
Can someone tell me what the main part of the travelling kop is doing after the game? Is it more common, that "normal" group games just end up in the hotels or can we expect many scousers in the pubs?
A few years ago, we went to Amsterdam (with no tickets) and were a bit surprised, that it was pretty quiet after the game or maybe we simply werent at the right spot (not sure if Amsterdam has another pub area besides the red light district, but thats another topic... ;))

Unfortunately we only have tickets for the stand behind the away area, so we will probably not be able to take the shuttles and just "swim with the crowd".

Thank you in advance and a safe trip to all the travellers!

Cheers,
Kai
storkfoot

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #293 on: October 22, 2024, 09:31:27 pm
I picked up my ticket about 8pm tonight. The Radisson Blu is a really big hotel in the centre of the city. Just look up and youll see the usual Radisson sign on the top floor. There were loads of LFC staff there tonight but few folk picking tickets up.

I have stayed in Leipzig before. Nice place it is but it doesnt give the vibes of being a party town like, say, Berlin. Just for your plans post game.
30fiver

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 09:55:59 am
Spare away end tickets being advertised on socials

Some clearly been able to collect going in twice using other people's IDs, again..
RainbowFlick

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 05:39:26 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 09:55:59 am
Spare away end tickets being advertised on socials

Some clearly been able to collect going in twice using other people's IDs, again..

its always a cursory look on the id and some pleasant chit chat i find, probably easy to collect multiples if you have multiple passports in slightly different names or look vaguely similar to someone else

i look nothing like my passport/driving licence now
Craig S

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #296 on: Today at 12:48:14 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 05:39:26 pm
its always a cursory look on the id and some pleasant chit chat i find, probably easy to collect multiples if you have multiple passports in slightly different names or look vaguely similar to someone else

i look nothing like my passport/driving licence now

Mine was properly checked when I collected. Much more so than normal, she held my passport up as was looking at me then the passport and back again .

Was way more noticeable than I have had before
