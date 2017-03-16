« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Leipzig away selling details  (Read 8208 times)

Offline NQ00

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #240 on: Today at 11:37:09 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:25:19 am
Ridiculous if people have held in baskets to push for a 1+ drop - same shite as Rangers its not on

Saw quite a few get sorted this morning, and quite a few who didn't. To me felt like an even mix which tied in with the odds we expected for the sale but then have others like ABJ not knowing many get it makes me wonder if either a lot more were on 2+ than we thought or if it was foul play here

Need to find these accounts holding tickets and fuck them off if they're doing that again, should be in the logs wouldn't be hard to find out

Be people on 3+ now who never went a game judging by the begging on twitter for Milan and Leipzig names, and those of us who actually went Napoli in 2022 all saw how empty that away end was...
Did they ever say why there wasnt a collection for Napoli ? Surely we couldve picked up tickets from where the bus was that day and it wouldve been safe. The away end wasnt half full
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,205
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #241 on: Today at 11:40:33 am »
Quote from: NQ00 on Today at 11:37:09 am
Did they ever say why there wasnt a collection for Napoli ? Surely we couldve picked up tickets from where the bus was that day and it wouldve been safe. The away end wasnt half full
Because its way too dangerous. I know of 2 people that have been attacked out there before and that was with the so called additional security and no ticket collections.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #242 on: Today at 11:41:23 am »
Quote from: NQ00 on Today at 11:34:01 am
Sorry it appeared alright but just said sold out

Ah no worries glad you got one anyway
Logged

Online bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #243 on: Today at 11:42:16 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 11:40:33 am
Because its way too dangerous. I know of 2 people that have been attacked out there before and that was with the so called additional security and no ticket collections.

I'm not disputing that.

I've just got something in head that we collected in the Port Building once ?

next to where you get the coaches

Logged

Offline NQ00

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #244 on: Today at 11:52:06 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 11:40:33 am
Because its way too dangerous. I know of 2 people that have been attacked out there before and that was with the so called additional security and no ticket collections.
Guess it makes sense so. I can see why so many people didnt bother last time around if they had been before. It was also proper last minute iirc
Logged

Online bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #245 on: Today at 11:53:58 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 11:40:33 am
Because its way too dangerous. I know of 2 people that have been attacked out there before and that was with the so called additional security and no ticket collections.

I think its fair to say after the first game there when a number got attacked.
Lets say Napoli didn't get a friendly welcome at Anfield.
I know a few to, I was with some one at the ground who took the knock after an earlier incident.

there's been only the odd incident on each trip since.
in typical Itie fashion, passing by on scooters and lashing out.

got to laugh here.
we stayed at this hotel on the front, its about 10-15 minutes walk
pretty safe, like walking down the strand in town (besides the odd dickhead driving past etc)
anyway we literally pulled up outside the hotel door.
next thing this Police car appears from the side street, rolls down the window asking are we OK
6 of us burst out laughing, as we had just walked 10-15 minutes without any protection.

Next time was even better.
literally a 100 meters from the hotel (same one)
2 young men on a scrambler bike turn round towards us all, were all thinking here we go.
next thing thing the one on the back pulls out a warrant card (police)
I won't say what else happened, but I was rather funny.

same thing again asking us are we OK
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,205
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #246 on: Today at 11:55:42 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 11:42:16 am
I'm not disputing that.

I've just got something in head that we collected in the Port Building once ?

next to where you get the coaches
I never said you were, I was replying to the post from NQ00.

I don't recall collections happening there at all but if I'm wrong then its obvious why they stopped doing them.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #247 on: Today at 11:58:56 am »
If the tickets are still in baskets then it can't be officially sold out can it?
Logged

Online bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #248 on: Today at 12:03:11 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 11:55:42 am
I never said you were, I was replying to the post from NQ00.

I don't recall collections happening there at all but if I'm wrong then its obvious why they stopped doing them.

I'm not having a go at you at all here.

I'm agreeing with the comment its obviously dangerous.

but I've got something in me head about going to the port area (coaches) earlier in the day on one occasion.
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,205
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #249 on: Today at 12:06:35 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 12:03:11 pm
I'm not having a go at you at all here.

I'm agreeing with the comment its obviously dangerous.

but I've got something in me head about going to the port area (coaches) earlier in the day on one occasion.
No problem.

Could it have been as long ago as when we played them there back in 2010?
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #250 on: Today at 12:11:02 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 11:58:56 am
If the tickets are still in baskets then it can't be officially sold out can it?

Would imagine theyd have to clear baskets before calling it sold out yes
Logged

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,360
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #251 on: Today at 12:25:44 pm »
Absolutley fuming, tried to get tickets today in the sale but sold out yet so many accounts holding in baskets advertising on socials for somebody to take their ticket in basket..

Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline Rodneyhide

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #252 on: Today at 12:38:10 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 12:25:44 pm
Absolutley fuming, tried to get tickets today in the sale but sold out yet so many accounts holding in baskets advertising on socials for somebody to take their ticket in basket..

Take their ticket then
Logged

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,360
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #253 on: Today at 01:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Today at 12:38:10 pm
Take their ticket then
So attend on their credit? Even though I qualify and would be attending myself?
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline SingFongFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 710
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #254 on: Today at 01:10:53 pm »
Logged

Offline Rodneyhide

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #255 on: Today at 02:06:06 pm »
I was being facetious
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,066
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #256 on: Today at 02:53:42 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 11:36:02 am
Yet there was still people there that stood out a country mile
 (*advised not to wear club colours, yet stand out foreigners were) and nothing was done (checks wise)

a young couple got on to our coach from Canada, had bought 3 lots of tickets
the home game prior, Napoli away and Chelsea away obviously a bucket list trip

1500-2000 credits gained with non attendance meanwhile a handful actually travelled on others credits and got jack sh@t. This has been highlighted by LFC (1500-2000 no shows) previously

**Am I dreaming here or have we collected in Napoli before ? (in the port building area)

Yeah its not exactly a nice place, but plenty bought in that last sale with no intention of going and got away with it due to no collections which is redic

You can spot the undercovers from a mile off round the ground, on every corner

Stayed in an apartment near by, drank in that hotel next to the ground where UEFA lot stay and BT Sport were all in there

Got a business card from reception on the way out, after the game went to the side gate, flashed it and they let us through rather than being bundled onto busses, had a drink then snook out a fire escape to walk back to my apartment on my own about a mile away, head down fast walk job

The maccies wasn't my brightest idea, had no idea if my number was called, flashed it to the woman who realised I was english and gestured to shush and she just brought me my food when it was ready and ushered me out hahah
« Last Edit: Today at 02:55:20 pm by 30fiver »
Logged

Online bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #257 on: Today at 03:01:59 pm »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Today at 02:06:06 pm
I was being facetious

Suppose you were being facetious on my posts about similar issues (2-3 pages back) as well then

Logged

Online vlademer17

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #258 on: Today at 03:07:33 pm »
Hoping collection details etc coming out tomorrow so can plan Tuesday evening side of things.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 