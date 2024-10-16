« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Leipzig away selling details  (Read 7215 times)

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #200 on: Today at 01:30:05 pm »
I'm not sure that many with Napoli didn't buy for Rangers which is what is coming down to...plus sounds like they've got rid off a few accounts lately from the away ladder
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,063
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #201 on: Today at 01:33:55 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 01:30:05 pm
I'm not sure that many with Napoli didn't buy for Rangers which is what is coming down to...plus sounds like they've got rid off a few accounts lately from the away ladder

Nearly 200 were available for napoli 0 sale I think

Not to mention all those who had 3 or 4 and didn't collect or scan one etc for Milan, ajax or rangers

Few hundred on 2+
Logged

Offline SingFongFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 707
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #202 on: Today at 01:35:27 pm »
Theres around 90 left at the moment by looks of it

Im on 2 so everything crossed now for the morning
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,195
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #203 on: Today at 01:58:14 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 01:35:27 pm
Theres around 90 left at the moment by looks of it

Im on 2 so everything crossed now for the morning
Highly likely that they'll be 100+ available for the 2+ sale tomorrow imo.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline kalle-anka

  • Dönåld Dükk!!!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,586
  • SOS member 6912
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #204 on: Today at 02:02:50 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 01:30:05 pm
I'm not sure that many with Napoli didn't buy for Rangers which is what is coming down to...plus sounds like they've got rid off a few accounts lately from the away ladder


Did the rangers ticket drop to 1  :o ?
I know a mate of mine got his first away with Napoli but he didnt do Rangers..
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,745
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #205 on: Today at 02:05:06 pm »
Quote from: kalle-anka on Today at 02:02:50 pm


Did the rangers ticket drop to 1  :o ?
I know a mate of mine got his first away with Napoli but he didnt do Rangers..

yes but only less than 30 tickets or so
Logged
YNWA.

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #206 on: Today at 02:05:45 pm »
Quote from: kalle-anka on Today at 02:02:50 pm


Did the rangers ticket drop to 1  :o ?
I know a mate of mine got his first away with Napoli but he didnt do Rangers..
Yes it did drop to one
Logged

Online Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,472
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #207 on: Today at 02:11:40 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:05:29 pm
Odd to have stuck a queue up...
Was 114 available at 1.03
Have they sold any today? 114 available now. :)
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #208 on: Today at 02:14:45 pm »
If only around 30 with Napoli managed to get Rangers then technically there should be 108 left for 2 milan+napoli cus there was 138 available today.
I'm not putting into account odd and sods that missed a sale not scanned etc or got banned
So if 305 is right and 200 bought napoli then tomorrow is 50% chance for them to get sorted
« Last Edit: Today at 02:16:34 pm by didopich »
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,195
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #209 on: Today at 02:15:14 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 02:05:45 pm
Yes it did drop to one
Then they rightly didn't put the few that were left for Ajax back on sale as they knew that certain people hackled the system to get a Rangers ticket. Shite for those that legitimately got a Rangers ticket but deserved for those that hacked in to get one.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,195
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #210 on: Today at 02:16:22 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 02:14:45 pm
If only around 30 with Napoli managed to get Rangers then technically there should be 108 left for 2 milan+napoli cus there was 138 available today.
I'm not putting into account odd and sods that missed a sale not scanned etc or got banned
Was more than 138 available today.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #211 on: Today at 02:21:28 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 02:16:22 pm
Was more than 138 available today.

Just what I've seen on tweeter
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,063
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #212 on: Today at 02:24:21 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 02:15:14 pm
Then they rightly didn't put the few that were left for Ajax back on sale as they knew that certain people hackled the system to get a Rangers ticket. Shite for those that legitimately got a Rangers ticket but deserved for those that hacked in to get one.

If no other games this season sell out on the current equivalent of 3+ for Leipzig, then those with Rangers will 'drop' into the same bracket as those who buy in the 2+ tomorrow

If those 16 unsold Ajax tickets did drop, there'd have been a potential for those who got them and maintained their position since to have gotten PSV as they'd have been in the 4+ for Leipzig and be on 5+ for PSV, which is where we all think it'll sell out on
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,195
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #213 on: Today at 02:24:59 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 02:21:28 pm
Just what I've seen on tweeter
Cool, it was more than that but if that's what they think then fair enough  :)
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,125
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #214 on: Today at 02:29:31 pm »
Quote from: steveatkinson1981 on October 10, 2024, 01:59:01 pm
Mrs was due to get ticket today with three previous + Milan (son had covid and was listed for the ticket so didnt travel so credit was deleted. rightly so i would add).
Ticket in basket and then said she had zero credit history. sent proof to TO with all the purchase proof and no reply yet.

Did you get this sorted in time for this returns sale?
Logged

Online Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,472
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #215 on: Today at 02:32:14 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 02:24:59 pm
Cool, it was more than that but if that's what they think then fair enough  :)
150? 160? 167?
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,195
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #216 on: Today at 02:44:08 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,472
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #217 on: Today at 03:55:48 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 02:44:08 pm
868.
(shakes head)
Disappointed with such a deeply unserious response.
Expected at least something reasonable vague like 150-190.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:59:23 pm by Pata »
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 