Leipzig away selling details

Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #120 on: October 10, 2024, 01:35:34 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on October 10, 2024, 01:17:15 pm
out of stock, sorry probably not a particularly clear acronym for most people  ;D
Ah - don't worry mate, as a dimwit I'm not into acronyms !
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #121 on: October 10, 2024, 01:45:32 pm »
Quote from: wewonit5timesinistanbul on October 10, 2024, 01:38:23 pm
one of my mates didnt qualify on yesterdays sale. Ticket office help stated his Ajax ticket wasnt collected even though he 100% did. waiting for ticket office to get back to him as he sent a sceen shot of his ticket.

he could have bought today then?
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #122 on: October 10, 2024, 01:52:44 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on October 10, 2024, 01:45:32 pm
he could have bought today then?

Yes sorted but he wants to sort out the ajax credit for future sales
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #123 on: October 10, 2024, 01:59:01 pm »
Mrs was due to get ticket today with three previous + Milan (son had covid and was listed for the ticket so didnt travel so credit was deleted. rightly so i would add).
Ticket in basket and then said she had zero credit history. sent proof to TO with all the purchase proof and no reply yet.
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #124 on: October 10, 2024, 02:05:24 pm »
Quote from: wewonit5timesinistanbul on October 10, 2024, 01:38:23 pm
one of my mates didnt qualify on yesterdays sale. Ticket office help stated his Ajax ticket wasnt collected even though he 100% did. waiting for ticket office to get back to him as he sent a sceen shot of his ticket.
Slowly but surely the TO are knocking people either down or off the ladder completely regardless of if they are genuine or not = job done for them, c*nts.
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #125 on: October 10, 2024, 02:35:36 pm »
Any ideas on how competitive it was for 3+ today?
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #126 on: October 10, 2024, 02:37:29 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on October 10, 2024, 02:35:36 pm
Any ideas on how competitive it was for 3+ today?

weirdly havent seen many complaints on twitter or people trying to sell off their ticket

was straightforward for me but if you were slow youd have missed it
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #127 on: October 10, 2024, 02:45:42 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on October 10, 2024, 02:35:36 pm
Any ideas on how competitive it was for 3+ today?

Still the odd one popping back probably from those struggling to checkout
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #128 on: October 10, 2024, 02:47:03 pm »
Obviously the credit situation isn't perfect but from what I see on twitter is a load of young scousers and irish lads who have booked a few days away in the hope of getting a ticket and those with enough credits are helping them out.

LFC have created this market and as long as no-one is profiting from it then it's all good. Most are selling FV but there are a few lads who quoted me £150-250.
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #129 on: October 10, 2024, 02:48:21 pm »
If people genuinely qualify and it's not letting them buy they need to sort it out and knock it on its head

Probably the first time for a while missing one has been an issue in a sale for those who don't have Madrid or lower allocation games, so for some only just noticing the error when it's probably sat there a few years

Will always be some trying to blag it to get a credit back (not saying anyone here is) so I guess they have to try be diligent with people trying to be added back

Worrying if they think they haven't collected one, never emailed the about it at the time and have it marked in the system as not collected

@abj think you said the other day your pal got an email saying he'd not collected when he had in Milan, is this the same guy or someone different?
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #130 on: October 10, 2024, 02:56:18 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on October 10, 2024, 02:47:03 pm
Obviously the credit situation isn't perfect but from what I see on twitter is a load of young scousers and irish lads who have booked a few days away in the hope of getting a ticket and those with enough credits are helping them out.

LFC have created this market and as long as no-one is profiting from it then it's all good. Most are selling FV but there are a few lads who quoted me £150-250.

in isolation it's fine, but these younger scousers will (maybe) miss out in later rounds and potential finals. it's more just fairness of the system.

but if you're playing within the confines of the current rules i have no objection, the game is currently the game.
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #131 on: October 10, 2024, 02:56:48 pm »
Collected in Milan, have the physical tickets to show for it. If its an issue in the future any suggestions on how to prove collection and get a credit back. Club never says if youve got a credit until the end of the season it seems, unless you figure it out during a sale
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #132 on: October 10, 2024, 03:21:52 pm »
Keep a personal record of your credit history

Sounds sad but well worth it just incase
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #133 on: October 10, 2024, 03:30:15 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on October 10, 2024, 03:21:52 pm
Keep a personal record of your credit history

Sounds sad but well worth it just incase

Not up to you to keep that history though, if the clubs accounts say different you have to prove it. Pretty ridiculous
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #134 on: October 10, 2024, 03:56:30 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on October 10, 2024, 03:21:52 pm
Keep a personal record of your credit history

Sounds sad but well worth it just incase
What is shows on your credit history makes fuck all difference as they've just told my mate that he only has 2 credits and not 3, so he immediately sent them proof that he has 3 to which they replied ''Sorry we've made a mistake, please bear with us''.

No words.
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #135 on: October 10, 2024, 04:00:01 pm »
This is precisely why I've personally sorted to taking a picture of the envelope that has my ticket in it, it also has all of my personal details on the front of it, it also has the initials of the LFC staff member that has handed my ticket to me.

What next? taking a video of me walking up to the ticket collection place and then filming all the way through until I've walked back outside again?

Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #136 on: October 10, 2024, 04:08:02 pm »
Officially sold out now.
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #137 on: October 10, 2024, 04:10:27 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on October 10, 2024, 04:00:01 pm
This is precisely why I've personally sorted to taking a picture of the envelope that has my ticket in it, it also has all of my personal details on the front of it, it also has the initials of the LFC staff member that has handed my ticket to me.

What next? taking a video of me walking up to the ticket collection place and then filming all the way through until I've walked back outside again?

Just been on live chat to ask about if tickets sell out for a sale you should have had access to, they said it's a case by case basis  ::)
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #138 on: October 10, 2024, 04:12:30 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on October 10, 2024, 04:10:27 pm
Just been on live chat to ask about if tickets sell out for a sale you should have had access to, they said it's a case by case basis  ::)
I'd love to say that I'm surprised but I'm not as they genuinely couldn't give a flying fuck.
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #139 on: October 10, 2024, 04:40:00 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on October 10, 2024, 04:00:01 pm
What next? taking a video of me walking up to the ticket collection place and then filming all the way through until I've walked back outside again?

People get paid money for posting that content on YouTube :D

Quote from: DanK1456 on October 10, 2024, 04:10:27 pm
Just been on live chat to ask about if tickets sell out for a sale you should have had access to, they said it's a case by case basis  ::)

There's always the odd one for issues like this - usually a last min thing if UK games using the late late returns to sort if players etc say they don't want them the day or two before

Must have to have a different plan for euro aways because of flights etc can't expect people to wait that long, be some of the 150 ish they kept back for this, maybe like 5? idk.. if they needed more could move people on club duty out the away end into the 200 top category ones, surely don't use them all
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #140 on: October 10, 2024, 04:53:30 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on October 10, 2024, 04:40:00 pm
People get paid money for posting that content on YouTube :D

There's always the odd one for issues like this - usually a last min thing if UK games using the late late returns to sort if players etc say they don't want them the day or two before

Must have to have a different plan for euro aways because of flights etc can't expect people to wait that long, be some of the 150 ish they kept back for this, maybe like 5? idk.. if they needed more could move people on club duty out the away end into the 200 top category ones, surely don't use them all

Would just showing your collected tickets for the game be enough to prove you should have got a credit
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #141 on: October 10, 2024, 04:57:31 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on October 10, 2024, 04:53:30 pm
Would just showing your collected tickets for the game be enough to prove you should have got a credit

Yeah but its a bit late if the game is fully sold out. Thats why hes talking about holding a few tickets back. Happened to a mate in Prague. Someone else had picked up his ticket by the time we got there (god knows how). They had a few spares so gave him one of them.
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #142 on: October 10, 2024, 05:02:39 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on October 10, 2024, 04:53:30 pm
Would just showing your collected tickets for the game be enough to prove you should have got a credit

It should - for LASK people used pictures in the ground or a bank statement showing you've spent money there etc would be good enough, or flights confirmation etc

People can easily photoshop things too though if they really wanted to or use inspect element to change info on bank statements and flights etc

For perspective, if you read back through the fan forum notes from after LASK was about 50-60 'non-scans' according to the data provided by LASK, but 30 ish were actually there and could prove it using pictures, bank statements of flight confirmation emails so got their credits back
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #143 on: October 10, 2024, 05:04:56 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on October 10, 2024, 05:02:39 pm
It should - for LASK people used pictures in the ground or a bank statement showing you've spent money there etc would be good enough, or flights confirmation etc

People can easily photoshop things too though if they really wanted to or use inspect element to change info on bank statements and flights etc

For perspective, if you read back through the fan forum notes from after LASK was about 50-60 'non-scans' according to the data provided by LASK, but 30 ish were actually there and could prove it using pictures, bank statements of flight confirmation emails so got their credits back

Cheers mate, hope it never comes to this though  ;D
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #144 on: October 10, 2024, 05:07:13 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on October 10, 2024, 05:04:56 pm
Cheers mate, hope it never comes to this though  ;D

It shouldn't - unfortunately often depends which member of staff you get, some are great can tell they've been there a while and understand issues and how to raise/resolve it, some just repeat the computer says no message off the script
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 08:09:34 am »
Do we believe a very small amount of tickets might be available in a return sale for anyone with 2 matches? Or will they just put any return on sale for 3 matches?
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 09:05:24 am »
Quote from: kalle-anka on Yesterday at 08:09:34 am
Do we believe a very small amount of tickets might be available in a return sale for anyone with 2 matches? Or will they just put any return on sale for 3 matches?

Youd think returns have happened already there were plenty. Possibly if its only a small number left then yes but itll got to 3+
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 10:25:49 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 09:05:24 am
Youd think returns have happened already there were plenty. Possibly if its only a small number left then yes but itll got to 3+

Yeah, I was afraid of that. We got a card with 2 matches and were hoping for the one-in-a-million chance to get it to 3 with this match.
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 07:19:41 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 09:05:24 am
Youd think returns have happened already there were plenty. Possibly if its only a small number left then yes but itll got to 3+

Yeah was loads returned really over the few days the sale was on

Sounds like there's an awful lot of people on 2
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #149 on: Today at 12:40:40 am »
Quote from: kalle-anka on Yesterday at 08:09:34 am
Do we believe a very small amount of tickets might be available in a return sale for anyone with 2 matches? Or will they just put any return on sale for 3 matches?

the page is gone now, so i assume all the returns are done now
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #150 on: Today at 12:59:25 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:40:40 am
the page is gone now, so i assume all the returns are done now
Thats normal for every away game. Once its initially sold out, they always take the page down and then put it back up again if they have a returns sale.
