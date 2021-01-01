« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Leipzig away selling details  (Read 3306 times)

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,716
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #80 on: Today at 01:06:32 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:05:00 pm
If there's a hold in that trains not gonna be possible, there's a night bus to the airport about 2am I think, the lads on the 6am flight to Manchester have booked that (booked the train too they're gonna try and make it)

thanks
Logged
YNWA.

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,298
  • Long live the King
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #81 on: Today at 01:16:07 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 01:05:08 pm
Stansted costs me about £40 just to get there lol, i am on the wrong side of London. i'd prefer to fly in/out from Berlin too, just so i can hang out there a few days

ultimately will be about £180+, i opted to just book on points in the end. can cancel if i don't get a ticket tomorrow i guess and just take a small hit.

Its always expensive if you want to go on the most direct route from your most local airport, to a convenient airport at the other end, at the most convenient times. Im sure that going via tube to Tottenham Hale it would cost a fraction of £40 to get to Stansted from anywhere in London.

I never buy it when people say its now too expensive. They generally mean they cant be arsed with a bit of a journey.
Logged
Long live the King

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,716
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #82 on: Today at 01:19:59 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 01:16:07 pm
Its always expensive if you want to go on the most direct route from your most local airport, to a convenient airport at the other end, at the most convenient times. Im sure that going via tube to Tottenham Hale it would cost a fraction of £40 to get to Stansted from anywhere in London.

I never buy it when people say its now too expensive. They generally mean they cant be arsed with a bit of a journey.

all i said was that that it 'felt pricey', did i say it was 'now too expensive'?

your solution isn't even seemingly cheaper in this instance once you total each part of the journey up. and yes, adding on about 12 hours to your journey is something i definitely can't be arsed with, especially if i'm not saving a significant amount of money.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:23:21 pm by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,298
  • Long live the King
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #83 on: Today at 01:24:36 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 01:19:59 pm
all i said was that that it 'felt pricey', did i say it was 'now too expensive'?

your solution isn't even seemingly cheaper in this instance. and yes, adding on about 12 hours to your journey is something i definitely can't be arsed with, especially if i'm not saving a significant amount of money.

Fair enough mate. Wasnt having a go at you specifically. Just I always see people saying people wont book on late as prices become steep. Theres normally reasonable fares even late if youre inventive. As you say, personal choice if you want to pay more for greater convenience.
Logged
Long live the King

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,716
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #84 on: Today at 01:29:57 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 01:24:36 pm
Fair enough mate. Wasnt having a go at you specifically. Just I always see people saying people wont book on late as prices become steep. Theres normally reasonable fares even late if youre inventive. As you say, personal choice if you want to pay more for greater convenience.

it definitely felt like you were having a go lol, so much so i even did the numbers to prove a point  ;D

if i did your route, it'd probably save me about £20ish at best but at the detriment of losing about 8 hours of 'holiday time'. we'd all be happy to do that e.g. travelling to Kiev, but it seems a bit silly to be opting to do that unless you really love the "old ways" of travelling to european aways and/or are a younger fan
« Last Edit: Today at 01:31:58 pm by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,028
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #85 on: Today at 01:30:57 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 01:24:36 pm
Fair enough mate. Wasnt having a go at you specifically. Just I always see people saying people wont book on late as prices become steep. Theres normally reasonable fares even late if youre inventive. As you say, personal choice if you want to pay more for greater convenience.

If you have the time to do the longer routes too

For anyone short on hols using flexi leave or self employed there's a big opportunity cost to it too, which makes it 'expensive' I guess if they're forced to not be so creative due to commitments away from footie
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 