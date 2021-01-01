Fair enough mate. Wasnt having a go at you specifically. Just I always see people saying people wont book on late as prices become steep. Theres normally reasonable fares even late if youre inventive. As you say, personal choice if you want to pay more for greater convenience.



it definitely felt like you were having a go lol, so much so i even did the numbers to prove a pointif i did your route, it'd probably save me about £20ish at best but at the detriment of losing about 8 hours of 'holiday time'. we'd all be happy to do that e.g. travelling to Kiev, but it seems a bit silly to be opting to do that unless you really love the "old ways" of travelling to european aways and/or are a younger fan