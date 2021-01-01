« previous next »
Leipzig away selling details

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #40 on: Today at 03:14:45 pm
80 seated returns just added.

EDIT - and another 22 so 102 in total now.
Last Edit: Today at 04:45:12 pm by ABJ
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #41 on: Today at 04:40:12 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 03:14:45 pm
80 seated returns just added.

Hopefully the first of many

I wouldn't be surprised if there's no more for tomorrow / Thursday but some the week before another 4/3 sale
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #42 on: Today at 05:02:35 pm
Excellent, sounds like it should be straight forward for the 4+ sale tomorrow... hopefully
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #43 on: Today at 05:29:53 pm
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 05:02:35 pm
Excellent, sounds like it should be straight forward for the 4+ sale tomorrow... hopefully
Yeah a few more will purchase between now and 1030 tomorrow but I still reckon its pretty close to a guaranteed sale although hard to say for certain as LASK skewed the figures.
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #44 on: Today at 06:01:44 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 05:29:53 pm
Yeah a few more will purchase between now and 1030 tomorrow but I still reckon its pretty close to a guaranteed sale although hard to say for certain as LASK skewed the figures.

Plus the high volume who swerved buying Napoli for so many to drop to 0 in 2022, and the Milan non-collections etc

Be quite a few I reckon who were in the 4 camp (Ajax, Rangers, Napoli, Milan) and didn't buy a Napoli or didn't collect a Milan so ended up on 3. At the time heard of a few who got selected for collection for Rangers/Ajax hoping for the NFC and as a result didnt collect too
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #45 on: Today at 07:03:51 pm
Anyone reckon they will be as strict as milan with checking passports against tickets?
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #46 on: Today at 07:08:03 pm
Quote from: alecl2 on Today at 07:03:51 pm
Anyone reckon they will be as strict as milan with checking passports against tickets?
I doubt it very much as every German away that I've been to has always been a lot more relaxed, especially compared to Italian ones.
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #47 on: Today at 07:11:41 pm
Also doesn't mention it in the Leipzig selling details and it did for Milan.
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #48 on: Today at 07:16:34 pm
Quote from: alecl2 on Today at 07:11:41 pm
Also doesn't mention it in the Leipzig selling details and it did for Milan.
The way that you will be treated in Leipzig will be poles apart compared to Milan.

Its by far the best country to go to for a euro away imo.
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #49 on: Today at 07:39:44 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 03:14:45 pm
80 seated returns just added.

EDIT - and another 22 so 102 in total now.
Is that from the 200 additional for players, staff etc ?
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #50 on: Today at 07:43:31 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 07:39:44 pm
Is that from the 200 additional for players, staff etc ?

From the 318 of the 2294 they held back
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #51 on: Today at 08:05:42 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:43:31 pm
From the 318 of the 2294 they held back
Ah, ok thanks.....why were they held back ?
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #52 on: Today at 08:14:43 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 07:39:44 pm
Is that from the 200 additional for players, staff etc ?
No, the initial allocation was 2294, take away the 11 ambulant seats that are located in a completely different part of the stadium leaves 2283 although this includes the 10 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants...so thats another 20 tickets in total taking it down to 2263. There was 1943 available this morning so the club initially took 320 of which they have put back approx. 102 so far, its good to see and a very welcome change to previous euro aways over the years.

Note the wording for the extra 200 that you have mentioned as its always separate from the above and again located in a different part of the stadium -

In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 200 top category seats have been allocated to be used as PART of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.
Last Edit: Today at 08:17:35 pm by ABJ
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #53 on: Today at 08:33:19 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 07:16:34 pm
The way that you will be treated in Leipzig will be poles apart compared to Milan.

Its by far the best country to go to for a euro away imo.

This ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
