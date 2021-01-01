Is that from the 200 additional for players, staff etc ?



No, the initial allocation was 2294, take away the 11 ambulant seats that are located in a completely different part of the stadium leaves 2283 although this includes the 10 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants...so thats another 20 tickets in total taking it down to 2263. There was 1943 available this morning so the club initially took 320 of which they have put back approx. 102 so far, its good to see and a very welcome change to previous euro aways over the years.Note the wording for the extra 200 that you have mentioned as its always separate from the above and again located in a different part of the stadium -In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 200 top category seats have been allocated to be used asof the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.