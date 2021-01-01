Yeah a few more will purchase between now and 1030 tomorrow but I still reckon its pretty close to a guaranteed sale although hard to say for certain as LASK skewed the figures.



Plus the high volume who swerved buying Napoli for so many to drop to 0 in 2022, and the Milan non-collections etcBe quite a few I reckon who were in the 4 camp (Ajax, Rangers, Napoli, Milan) and didn't buy a Napoli or didn't collect a Milan so ended up on 3. At the time heard of a few who got selected for collection for Rangers/Ajax hoping for the NFC and as a result didnt collect too