Leipzig away selling details

ABJ

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #40 on: Today at 03:14:45 pm
80 seated returns just added.

EDIT - and another 22 so 102 in total now.
Last Edit: Today at 04:45:12 pm by ABJ
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

30fiver

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #41 on: Today at 04:40:12 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 03:14:45 pm
80 seated returns just added.

Hopefully the first of many

I wouldn't be surprised if there's no more for tomorrow / Thursday but some the week before another 4/3 sale
PaulKS

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #42 on: Today at 05:02:35 pm
Excellent, sounds like it should be straight forward for the 4+ sale tomorrow... hopefully
ABJ

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #43 on: Today at 05:29:53 pm
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 05:02:35 pm
Excellent, sounds like it should be straight forward for the 4+ sale tomorrow... hopefully
Yeah a few more will purchase between now and 1030 tomorrow but I still reckon its pretty close to a guaranteed sale although hard to say for certain as LASK skewed the figures.
30fiver

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #44 on: Today at 06:01:44 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 05:29:53 pm
Yeah a few more will purchase between now and 1030 tomorrow but I still reckon its pretty close to a guaranteed sale although hard to say for certain as LASK skewed the figures.

Plus the high volume who swerved buying Napoli for so many to drop to 0 in 2022, and the Milan non-collections etc

Be quite a few I reckon who were in the 4 camp (Ajax, Rangers, Napoli, Milan) and didn't buy a Napoli or didn't collect a Milan so ended up on 3. At the time heard of a few who got selected for collection for Rangers/Ajax hoping for the NFC and as a result didnt collect too
alecl2

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #45 on: Today at 07:03:51 pm
Anyone reckon they will be as strict as milan with checking passports against tickets?
ABJ

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #46 on: Today at 07:08:03 pm
Quote from: alecl2 on Today at 07:03:51 pm
Anyone reckon they will be as strict as milan with checking passports against tickets?
I doubt it very much as every German away that I've been to has always been a lot more relaxed, especially compared to Italian ones.
alecl2

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Reply #47 on: Today at 07:11:41 pm
Also doesn't mention it in the Leipzig selling details and it did for Milan.
