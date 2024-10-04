UEFA Champions League away fixture against RB Leipzig to be played at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday October 23, 2024. Kick-off is at 21.00hrs, local time.The club has received an allocation of 2294 tickets for this all-ticket fixture as follows:547 seated tickets (including 11 ambulant seats)1727 standing tickets10 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants.In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 200 top category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.TICKET PRICESSeated: £35.78Standing: £13.47Wheelchair: £18.10TICKET COLLECTIONLiverpool FC will be carrying out a full ticket collection process, to ensure an accurate verification process is in place for the issuing of tickets.SUPPORTERS MUST PROVIDE DETAILS FOR EVERY PERSON TRAVELLING TO AND ATTENDING THE GAME.SUPPORTERS WHO PROVIDE THE SAME DETAILS FOR MORE THAN ONE TICKET WILL NOT BE CONTACTED AND WILL AUTOMATICALLY HAVE THEIR TICKET CANCELLED, WITH NO REFUND GIVEN.UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL ANY CHANGES BE PERMITTED ONCE YOU HAVE PURCHASED YOUR TICKET(S). First name Surname Address Date of birth Country of birth Passport or National Identity Number Mobile number (this is the mobile number we will use to contact travelling supporters) Email address (this is the email address we will use to contact travelling supporters) Outbound travel date Method of travel into Leipzig: plane/car/coach/train Estimated time of arrival into Leipzig Accommodation details Return travel dateAs the information you provide is paramount to the ticket(s) being issued in Leipzig, we cannot stress enough that you must follow the instructions provided.To re-emphasise: When booking your tickets, the details of EVERY supporter attending the game MUST be provided on the online form for the ticket that they, and only they will be collecting.ONE TICKET = ONE SUPPORTER = UNIQUE SUPPORTER DETAILS Before completing your booking:o Check that you have provided different supporter details against every ticket in your booking.o Take your time and review the details you have provided against each ticket before completing your booking to make sure every ticket is assigned a different name.CHANGES WILL NOT BE PERMITTED ONCE YOU HAVE COMPLETED YOUR BOOKING.If the supporter details on the online form do not match the photo identification of the supporter collecting the ticket, the ticket will become invalid and WILL NOT be issued under any circumstances. Refunds will also be refused.LFC cannot be held responsible for tickets not issued if incorrect details are provided at the time of booking.TICKET SALESTickets will be available online only and you may have to queue at times.Eligibility criteria for this game is based on the following UEFA Champions League and Europa League away fixtures during seasons 2023-24 and 2022-23: AC Milan (17.09.24) Atalanta (18.04.24) Sparta Prague (07.03.24) Union SG (14.12.23) Toulouse (09.11.23) Lask (21.09.23) Real Madrid (15.03.23) AFC Ajax (26.10.22) Rangers (12.10.22) SSC Napoli (07.09.22)Sale InformationSeason Ticket Holders & Members with 5 or more games from 8.15am 08.10.24 until 10.30am 09.10.24Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this saleSeason Ticket Holders & Members with 4 games from 11am 09.10.24 until 12.30pm 10.10.24Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this saleSeason Ticket Holders & Members with 3 games (only in the event tickets remain) from 1pm 10.10.24 until 8am 11.10.24Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this saleDISABLED SUPPORTERS:Ambulant Disabled SupportersAmbulant disabled supporters should purchase tickets in line with the full selling details.Supporters who require a Wheelchair BayWe have received an allocation of 10 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants.Supporters who require a wheelchair bay should email disability@liverpoolfc.com marking the subject field as RB Leipzig Away, no later than 10am on Tuesday October 8, to register their interest.Please note that if the number of applications exceeds the number of wheelchair bays available, a ballot will take place with priority given to those who have recorded the most number of games.HOSPITALITY MEMBERSSir Kenny Dalglish Stand executive box holders, premium level and centenary club members should contact the hospitality team on 0151 264 2222, option 2.TICKET COLLECTION PROCESSFull ticket collection details will be sent in the lead up to the game to every supporter named on the online form, using the email address and mobile number provided on the online form.We can confirm that the ticket collection point will open from 5pm on Tuesday October 22 and throughout the day on match day. Full details will be confirmed on the email we send leading up to the game.ONLY the supporter named on the online form will be able to collect their own ticket with photo ID  NO EXCEPTIONS.If the ticket remains uncollected, the ticket purchase will be cancelled from the supporter record it was purchased against, with no refund given.GENERAL INFORMATIONMatch CreditsTickets purchased during this seasons competition will be used as match credits for ticket sales throughout season 2024/25 and for future seasons.We would like to remind supporters that important safety information for supporters travelling to Leipzig will be provided here in the lead-up to the game. We urge supporters not to travel without a ticket.Please note that Liverpool FC will not be responsible for any supporter being refused entry either into the stadium, the city of Leipzig or Germany.