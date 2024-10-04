« previous next »
Leipzig away selling details
UEFA Champions League away fixture against RB Leipzig to be played at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday October 23, 2024. Kick-off is at 21.00hrs, local time.

The club has received an allocation of 2294 tickets for this all-ticket fixture as follows:

547 seated tickets (including 11 ambulant seats)

1727 standing tickets

10 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants.

In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 200 top category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.

TICKET PRICES

Seated: £35.78

Standing: £13.47

Wheelchair: £18.10

TICKET COLLECTION

Liverpool FC will be carrying out a full ticket collection process, to ensure an accurate verification process is in place for the issuing of tickets.

SUPPORTERS MUST PROVIDE DETAILS FOR EVERY PERSON TRAVELLING TO AND ATTENDING THE GAME.

SUPPORTERS WHO PROVIDE THE SAME DETAILS FOR MORE THAN ONE TICKET WILL NOT BE CONTACTED AND WILL AUTOMATICALLY HAVE THEIR TICKET CANCELLED, WITH NO REFUND GIVEN.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL ANY CHANGES BE PERMITTED ONCE YOU HAVE PURCHASED YOUR TICKET(S).

 First name

 Surname

 Address

 Date of birth

 Country of birth

 Passport or National Identity Number

 Mobile number (this is the mobile number we will use to contact travelling supporters)

 Email address (this is the email address we will use to contact travelling supporters)

 Outbound travel date

 Method of travel into Leipzig: plane/car/coach/train

 Estimated time of arrival into Leipzig

 Accommodation details

 Return travel date

As the information you provide is paramount to the ticket(s) being issued in Leipzig, we cannot stress enough that you must follow the instructions provided.

To re-emphasise:
 When booking your tickets, the details of EVERY supporter attending the game MUST be provided on the online form for the ticket that they, and only they will be collecting.

ONE TICKET = ONE SUPPORTER = UNIQUE SUPPORTER DETAILS

 Before completing your booking:

o Check that you have provided different supporter details against every ticket in your booking.

o Take your time and review the details you have provided against each ticket before completing your booking to make sure every ticket is assigned a different name.

CHANGES WILL NOT BE PERMITTED ONCE YOU HAVE COMPLETED YOUR BOOKING.

If the supporter details on the online form do not match the photo identification of the supporter collecting the ticket, the ticket will become invalid and WILL NOT be issued under any circumstances. Refunds will also be refused.

LFC cannot be held responsible for tickets not issued if incorrect details are provided at the time of booking.

TICKET SALES
Tickets will be available online only and you may have to queue at times.

Eligibility criteria for this game is based on the following UEFA Champions League and Europa League away fixtures during seasons 2023-24 and 2022-23:

 AC Milan (17.09.24)

 Atalanta (18.04.24)

 Sparta Prague (07.03.24)

 Union SG (14.12.23)

 Toulouse (09.11.23)

 Lask (21.09.23)

 Real Madrid (15.03.23)

 AFC Ajax (26.10.22)

 Rangers (12.10.22)

 SSC Napoli (07.09.22)

Sale Information

Season Ticket Holders & Members with 5 or more games from 8.15am 08.10.24 until 10.30am 09.10.24

Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale

Season Ticket Holders & Members with 4 games from 11am 09.10.24 until 12.30pm 10.10.24

Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale

Season Ticket Holders & Members with 3 games (only in the event tickets remain) from 1pm 10.10.24 until 8am 11.10.24

Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale

DISABLED SUPPORTERS:

Ambulant Disabled Supporters

Ambulant disabled supporters should purchase tickets in line with the full selling details.

Supporters who require a Wheelchair Bay

We have received an allocation of 10 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants.
Supporters who require a wheelchair bay should email disability@liverpoolfc.com marking the subject field as RB Leipzig Away, no later than 10am on Tuesday October 8, to register their interest.

Please note that if the number of applications exceeds the number of wheelchair bays available, a ballot will take place with priority given to those who have recorded the most number of games.

HOSPITALITY MEMBERS

Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand executive box holders, premium level and centenary club members should contact the hospitality team on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

TICKET COLLECTION PROCESS

Full ticket collection details will be sent in the lead up to the game to every supporter named on the online form, using the email address and mobile number provided on the online form.

We can confirm that the ticket collection point will open from 5pm on Tuesday October 22 and throughout the day on match day. Full details will be confirmed on the email we send leading up to the game.

ONLY the supporter named on the online form will be able to collect their own ticket with photo ID  NO EXCEPTIONS.

If the ticket remains uncollected, the ticket purchase will be cancelled from the supporter record it was purchased against, with no refund given.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Match Credits

Tickets purchased during this seasons competition will be used as match credits for ticket sales throughout season 2024/25 and for future seasons.

We would like to remind supporters that important safety information for supporters travelling to Leipzig will be provided here in the lead-up to the game. We urge supporters not to travel without a ticket.

Please note that Liverpool FC will not be responsible for any supporter being refused entry either into the stadium, the city of Leipzig or Germany.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/rb-leipzig-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Got to love the German prices  8)
Re: Leipzig away selling details
i hope this does drop to 3+  :o
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Got to love the German prices  8)
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Cheap as chips for the standing!   :)
Re: Leipzig away selling details
How likely is it to drop to 3?
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Feeling confident for the 4 sale, possibly naively
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Standing in Europe? How does that work?
Re: Leipzig away selling details
so a Lower and an Upper stand then?

Standing in the Upper? 🤔
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Quote from: PaulKS on October  4, 2024, 05:15:15 pm
Feeling confident for the 4 sale, possibly naively

from the pattern of ticket sales this season, feel like 4 should hopefully be fine for you

3 i'm unsure of
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Quote from: Pata on October  4, 2024, 06:38:07 pm
Standing in Europe? How does that work?

Dont think they install seats in the german terraces anymore - sure the yellow wall is terraced for CL now as well.. theyve binned off those temporary seats they put in
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Looking to sort accommodation and travel this weekend.

Anyone know where main meeting areas in Leipzig?
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Quote from: vlademer17 on October  5, 2024, 06:56:03 am
Looking to sort accommodation and travel this weekend.

Anyone know where main meeting areas in Leipzig?

Marktplatz i'd say
Re: Leipzig away selling details
I'll need a seat.
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Quote from: jizzspunk on October  4, 2024, 07:15:48 pm
so a Lower and an Upper stand then?

Standing in the Upper? 🤔

Think standing is lower looking at the pics on google when the grounds empty
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:48:18 pm
Think standing is lower looking at the pics on google when the grounds empty

All in the lower. Seats are either side and at the front. Standing in the middle. its the top left corner of that 3d map. lower tier
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 03:07:12 pm
All in the lower. Seats are either side and at the front. Standing in the middle. its the top left corner of that 3d map. lower tier

nice one, didn't realise it was that segregated in the lower

nice one, didn't realise it was that segregated in the lower
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Quote from: PaulKS on October  4, 2024, 09:29:10 pm
Dont think they install seats in the german terraces anymore - sure the yellow wall is terraced for CL now as well.. theyve binned off those temporary seats they put in
Oh, I completely missed this
https://www.fanseurope.org/news/fse-welcomes-uefa-decision-to-extend-safe-standing-to-five-new-countries/#:~:text=Two%20years%20of%20standing%20in,the%20total%20number%20to%20ten.
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Sorted flights last night Monday -> Saturday (go see a little bit of Berlin after leipzig)  £50 return but from Birmingham so little extra drive haha
Re: Leipzig away selling details
328 taken by the club (unavailable to buy this morning) when you take into account the 21 disabled seats you can't see on standard accounts - was 1945 on there
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:40:40 am
328 taken by the club (unavailable to buy this morning) when you take into account the 21 disabled seats you can't see on standard accounts - was 1945 on there

So actually only 307 'taken' as you call it

So actually only 307 'taken' as you call it
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 08:51:48 am
So actually only 307 'taken' as you call it

The allocation was 2,294

Take off the 21, take off the 1945 showing this morning, 328 unaccounted for - maybe 318 if the wheelchair PA seats are included in the 2,294

Edit - just checked the sales notice and it gave a full breakdown that the PA seats are included in the 2,994

So 318 'taken' 'held back' or whatever you want to call it, plus the 200 top seats outside the away end
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Anyone had any issues  buying tickets when they have the 5 credits and website saying you dont  ?
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Quote from: uppercentenary92 on Today at 09:29:38 am
Anyone had any issues  buying tickets when they have the 5 credits and website saying you dont  ?
You logged in?
You logged in?
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Whats the experience of the response of the TO if you make an error on personal details in the sale and contact them straight away? Mate bought my ticket as I was on train to work and accidentally overwrote my details with the next ticket. So we have 2 in one name and none in mine. 😬
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 10:26:32 am
Whats the experience of the response of the TO if you make an error on personal details in the sale and contact them straight away? Mate bought my ticket as I was on train to work and accidentally overwrote my details with the next ticket. So we have 2 in one name and none in mine. 😬
when I did that I didn't even realise and they phoned me to tell me and changed details over the phone so presumably will do so if you contact them
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Quote from: uppercentenary92 on Today at 09:29:38 am
Anyone had any issues  buying tickets when they have the 5 credits and website saying you dont  ?
[


Same happened to me i went and checked they had all the games i thought on my history expecting to have to ring them somehow when i went back it had let me in./Just winds you up
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Quote from: uppercentenary92 on Today at 09:29:38 am
Anyone had any issues  buying tickets when they have the 5 credits and website saying you dont  ?

Yeah wouldnt let me buy - went on the chat and they fixed it within an hour, just annoying and an unnecessary headache!
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Anybody have the Lfc ticket help twitter address handy please?
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Quote from: jdirckze on Today at 10:29:26 am
when I did that I didn't even realise and they phoned me to tell me and changed details over the phone so presumably will do so if you contact them

Yeah contacted them on Lfc help, they will get back to us. Fingers crossed
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Quote from: 18and6 on Today at 10:58:49 am
Anybody have the Lfc ticket help twitter address handy please?

@lfchelp

@lfchelp
Re: Leipzig away selling details
What are the club like for incorrect name spellings when picking up tickets. Its auto corrected my name and added some random letters on the end.my full name all correct just some random letters on the end
Re: Leipzig away selling details
