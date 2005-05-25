I'm pretty sure someone on the first page predicted those exact changes he's made. Big chance for Curtis to impress here, hope he has a good game because we always look good when he does.



Penny for Joe Gomez's thoughts, though. Not that I have anything against Tsimikas but I wonder if he's thinking he could be getting the amount of starts he has.



Anyway, can argue about that over the internationals. Just win and make sure it stays a great start to the season, because dropping points here would be really shit to be honest.



Palace XI looks very defensive plus Mateta only on the bench.



Yeah I thought if he was going to make changes then Tsimikas, Gakpo and Jones were the natural ones to make. Dom and Diaz need a breather and they're strong replacements in Jones and Gakpo and they can come on for half an hour. Tsimikas and Robbo will rotate more regularly.Konate or Gomez was the other possible one but he wants to keep that partnership going to give us the solidity.Good job Ali is back.